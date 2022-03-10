Oil Edges Higher as Wild Market Recovers Following Huge Slump

(Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher after the biggest drop since November as the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continued to rattle markets.

Futures in New York rose near $111 a barrel on Thursday after plunging 12% in the previous session. Oil sank after the United Arab Emirates called on OPEC+ to boost output faster, though the nation’s energy minister appeared to temper that message a few hours later. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy also repeated he’s willing to consider some compromises to help end the war.

Oil has rallied since the invasion, in part due to fears that the loss of Russian energy flows may stretch an already tight market. The U.S. has moved to ban the nation’s imports and companies are shunning its crude. Still, the heads of OPEC and Chevron Corp. said this week there’s no shortage of oil, while Iraq insisted there’s no need to ramp up production more than planned.

OPEC+, which counts Russia as a key member, has so far resisted calls from the White House and other major consumers to increase output faster, arguing that the recent surge in prices is driven by geopolitical tensions rather than a genuine supply shortage. The UAE is the group’s third-biggest producer.

The invasion is reverberating through global markets and heaping inflationary pressure on governments that are trying to encourage growth after the pandemic. Everything from wheat to metals and natural gas is soaring, with retail gasoline prices in the U.S. jumping to a record this week.

Brent remains in a deep backwardation structure, where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones, indicating nervousness about tight supply. The global benchmark’s prompt spread was $4.11 a barrel on Wednesday, compared with $1.39 at the start of last month.

Separately, U.S. crude stockpiles fell by 1.86 million barrels last week, while distillate inventories -- a category that includes diesel -- shrunk for an eighth week to the lowest level since 2014, according to the Energy Information Administration. Cushing crude inventories slid for a ninth week.

