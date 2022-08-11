Oil Edges Lower as Market Tightness Eases, Pipeline Restarts

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as US data on stockpiles and production signaled an easing of market tightness, and a key European pipeline restarted flows.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate declined toward $91 a barrel in early Asian trading after rising on Wednesday following softer-than-expected US inflation data. US government figures showed that inventories hit the highest since December as local output climbed. In Europe, crude flows from Russia along the southern Druzhba network resumed as a payment dispute was resolved.

Crude sank to a six-month low earlier this month as investors fretted that an economic slowdown would crimp demand. The drop erased all the gains seen since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine even as sanctions on the the world’s biggest energy exporter mounted. Later Thursday, investors get outlooks from both the International Energy Agency and Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.

“While the weaker-than-expected US CPI print provided a boost to risk assets, the strength in oil has been relatively short-lived,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV in Singapore.“A restart in Druzhba flows along the southern route has eased some supply concerns. In addition, the large build in US crude oil inventories will not be helping sentiment.”

The market’s easing is evident as widely-watched time differentials have narrowed. WTI’s prompt spread -- the gap between its two nearest contracts -- has shrunk to 71 cents a barrel in backwardation compared with $2.88 a month ago. The comparable measure for global benchmark Brent has collapsed to $1.16 a barrel, down by about two-thirds in the same period.

Ahead of its monthly market outlook, OPEC and allies including Russia earlier this month twinned a tiny rise in output with a warning that members have “severely limited” spare capacity. That remaining buffer should be used only with “great caution in response to severe supply disruptions,” it said.

The softer-than-expected US inflation print on Wednesday was driven in part by a marked decline in gasoline prices. Nationwide average retail pump prices are poised to decline back below $4 a gallon after peaking at a record above $5 in mid-June, according to data from auto club AAA.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

