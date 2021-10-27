Oil Drops After Larger-Than-Expected U.S. Supply Gain

Julia Fanzeres
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended declines after a U.S. government report showed crude stockpiles increased by more than expected last week.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures in New York fell as much as 2% on Wednesday. Domestic crude inventories rose 4.27 million barrels last week, according to an Energy Information Administration report. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported a 2.32 million-barrel gain on Tuesday. Meanwhile, inventories at the nation’s biggest storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, fell by the most since January.

Crude also traded lower after Iran and the European Union agreed to restart negotiations on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal by the end of November, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani said on Twitter.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures for December delivery fell $1.27 to $83.38 a barrel at 10:39 a.m. on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent for December settlement slid $1.44 to $84.96 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EIA reports a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies, but stocks at a key delivery hub decline

    MARKET PULSE The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 22. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expected a 100,000-barrel decline, but the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.

  • China Plans to Cap Key Coal Price to Ease an Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to limit the price miners sell thermal coal for as it seeks to ease a power crunch that’s prompted electricity rationing and even caused a blackout in a major city last month. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe National Development and Reform Commission, China’s top economic planning body, aims to set the price

  • Matador Resources (MTDR) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Matador (MTDR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 22.55% and 21.52%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Harley-Davidson (HOG) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

    Harley-Davidson (HOG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 47.89% and -0.51%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2021. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why one key Democrat doesn't want the federal government picking up the tab for Medicaid expansion

    Democrats are arguing pros and cons of Medicaid expansion, including if the federal government should pay in states that wouldn't pick up 10% of the cost.

  • The Oil Bulls Are Running Riot

    With the exception of a major breakthrough in the negotiations between Iran and the EU, there is very little downside risk for oil prices this week

  • U.S. business spending on equipment strong; goods trade deficit widens

    New orders for U.S.-made capital goods increased more than expected in September and shipments surged, pointing to strong business spending on equipment, though stretched supply chains likely hampered overall economic growth in the third quarter. Slower growth expectations were reinforced by other data from the Commerce Department on Wednesday showing the goods trade deficit widening sharply last month, with exports slumping. While wholesale inventories increased, stocks at retailers fell as supply at auto dealerships continued to decrease rapidly amid a global semiconductor shortage.

  • Bitcoin Slips Below $60,000 as ETF-Related Bliss Evaporates

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaBitcoin slid below $60,000 as euphoria over the first U.S. crypto ETF dissipated and traders took profits following a record-breaking rally. The biggest digital asset by market value fell as much as 6.4% to $58,132, reaching the lowest intraday price in almost two weeks. It peaked at $66,976

  • Microsoft Closes on Apple in Race for World’s Most Valuable Listed Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- A blowout first quarter has brought Microsoft Corp. back into contention in the race for the world’s most-valuable listed company.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe software behemoth is less than $60 billion away from dethroning Apple Inc. for the first time since May 2020, based on a 3.1% gain in early U.S. trading. That

  • Ovintiv (OVV) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Ovintiv (OVV) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • U.S. Cranks Up Beijing Tensions With Ban on China Telecom

    The U.S. is ratcheting up tensions with Beijing. Regulators have cancelled China Telecom’s permission to operate in the U.S. Bloomberg’s Shirley Zhao reports on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

  • David Ayres, still a Hurricanes hero, basks in the admiration of his new hockey family

    The former emergency goalie turned Canes hero returned to Raleigh for a third time Monday. ‘To watch him walk out there and everybody cheer for him is the ultimate proudest moment.’

  • Boeing Reports Larger-Than-Expected Loss; Records Starliner, 787 Dreamliner Charges

    Boeing's loss was worse than expected as the Dow giant recorded 787 Dreamliner and Starliner charges. But Boeing stock rose.

  • DraftKings Walks From Potential $22.4 Billion Offer for Entain

    (Bloomberg) -- DraftKings Inc., the U.S. sports-betting giant, jumped in New York trading and the British betting house Entain Plc fell after a potential $22.4 billion combination of the two companies collapsed.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Coming E

  • U.S. is considering new rules for stablecoins - here's what this means for crypto

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down the latest on the U.S. and potential new rules for stablecoins.&nbsp;

  • The Risks and Rewards of Playing Chicken With China

    China has ways to confound speculators betting on Evergrande contagion—thanks to a broader, murkier regulatory tool kit than most foreign investors are used to.

  • Kellogg’s offers to restart negotiations with striking workers

    The Kellogg Co. is trying to persuade its 1,400 striking cereal-making workers to return to the bargaining table.

  • AMD shares see boost after Q3 earnings

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, goes in depth with the chipmaker's earnings.

  • What labor shortage? Sam's Club CEO says it has reached full employment

    Sam's Club CEO Kathryn McLay stops by the Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit and shares one stunning fact about employment in her stores.

  • Dow Holds Near High, Microsoft Gains—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    The blue chip benchmark was little changed Wednesday morning after closing at an all-time high on Tuesday.