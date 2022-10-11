Oil Edges Lower as Slowdown Concerns Eat Into OPEC-Driven Gains

3
Yongchang Chin
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil swung between gains and losses as concerns over a global slowdown vied with a tightening supply outlook after OPEC+ last week announced an output cut.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate traded near $91 a barrel after losing 1.6% on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said the US and global economies are likely to sink into recession next year, while the International Monetary Fund and World Bank saw rising risks of a slowdown.

In China, the world’s largest crude importer, authorities are signaling that there’ll be no let up in the nation’s Covid Zero policy, potentially acting as a brake on energy demand. The approach is sustainable and the country must stick to it as it is key to stabilizing the economy and protecting lives, the Communist Party’s flagship newspaper said in a commentary Tuesday.

Oil hit the lowest level since January last month as slowdown concerns gathered force, only to rebound after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies responded by reducing output. Investors are gauging the impact of higher interest rates as central banks including the Federal Reserve fight inflation, as well as disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine and the outlook for global supply heading into the northern-hemisphere winter.

“What OPEC+ did will put a floor under prices as they’ve demonstrated their will to support prices,” said Sean Lim, a Malaysia-based oil-and-gas analyst at RHB Investment Bank Bhd. Still, “recession risks will remain the talk for now,” he added, lowering his fourth-quarter Brent forecast to $98 from $105.

Widely-watched time spreads continue to signal increased market tightness, however. The difference between Brent’s nearest two December contracts was $13.04 a barrel in a backwardated structure, compared with about $9 a month ago.

Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Iraq Can’t Afford OPEC-Mandated Oil Production Cut, Senior Leader Says

    Mohammed al-Sudani, the top candidate for the Iraqi prime minister’s post, said the country needs the money to revive its economy.

  • World Mental Health Day promotes services available to California residents

    Elizabeth Cook talks to Mental Health Association of San Francisco CEO Mark Salazar about free services available in the Bay Area and California for those who need help (10-10-2022)

  • Jamie Dimon Thinks the S&P 500 Could Fall Another 20%: What Should Investors Know?

    When Jamie Dimon talks, the market listens. As the longtime CEO of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), the largest bank by assets in the U.S., not only has Dimon successfully navigated the company through multiple recessions and made JPMorgan a best-in-breed bank stock, but he always has a good pulse on the economy. With more than $3.8 trillion of assets, JPMorgan is exposed to every part of the economy from consumers to small businesses to the largest corporations -- and in almost every sector, too.

  • Stocks Slide Amid Inflation, Geopolitical Angst: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares declined in Asia following a fourth straight drop in US equities amid persistent concern that rising interest rates and geopolitical threats will crimp global growth.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities HitCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Aut

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks ease as investors eye economic data, rate hikes

    The MSCI global index of stocks was in the red in a volatile session on Monday while the dollar gained slightly as investors braced for economic data and earnings season. Any lingering hopes that the Federal Reserve could shift to a softer stance toward monetary policy appeared to be extinguished on Friday as the September jobs report pointed to a persistently tight labour market. Oil futures sold off and Wall Street's stock indexes were volatile, while U.S. bond markets were closed for the day for a federal holiday.

  • Oil prices slide as dollar strengthens, China COVID-19 woes dampen demand

    Oil prices fell on Tuesday, extending nearly 2% losses in the previous session, as a stronger U.S. dollar and a flare-up in COVID-19 cases in China increased fears of slowing global demand. Brent crude futures fell 57 cents, or 0.6%, to $95.62 a barrel by 0031 GMT, after falling $1.73 in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $90.58 a barrel, down 55 cents, or 0.6%, after losing $1.51 in the previous session.

  • OPEC cut spurs U.S. hedging - but against lower oil prices

    The decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies last week to cut oil production has spurred a flurry of activity in the options market - but with more U.S. bettors opting for a bearish stance, data from CME Group showed. OPEC+, as the group is known, decided on Wednesday to cut its target by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), including voluntary production curbs by Saudi Arabia and other nations. Oil futures have risen over 7% since to five-week highs, as the move was seen as putting a floor under the market.

  • 11 important infrastructure facilities are damaged, there is a blackout Prime Minister of Ukraine

    MONDAY, 10 OCTOBER 2022, 11:54 As a result of the massive morning attack, at least 11 important infrastructure facilities in 8 oblasts and the capital have been damaged; some oblasts are without power.

  • Gas prices in Carolinas increase after OPEC announces oil cuts

    North Carolina’s gas price average is $3.50 per gallon, a 20-cent increase on the week, AAA stated Monday.

  • Ukraine Latest: Biden Pledges Air Defenses Amid Putin’s Threats

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened more strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure after his country’s missiles hit cities across Ukraine. In a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, President Joe Biden pledged to “continue providing Ukraine with the support needed to defend itself, including advanced air defense systems.” Zelenskiy called that “the number 1 priority in our defense cooperation.” Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin's big hit on college teammate, Steelers QB Kenny Pickett, leads to scuffle

    Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett made his first NFL start Sunday. His old college teammate welcomed him to Buffalo with a big hit.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Expects US Recession in Six to Nine Months

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said “serious” headwinds are likely to push the US and global economies into recession by the middle of next year.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities HitCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serious Losses’ in Autom

  • Benchmark yield at near 4-month high on spike in U.S. yields, oil

    The yield on the benchmark Indian government bond hit its highest level in nearly four months on Monday, tracking the relentless spike in the U.S. yields as well as oil prices. It had ended at 7.4596% on Friday, and had risen 10 basis points in last two sessions. "The selling for the time being is done, and we should see bonds in thin range till inflation data, especially of the U.S. which would provide more clarity on their rate hike cycle, while India's reading is more or less priced in," said Debendra Kumar Dash, senior vice president, treasury, at AU Small Finance Bank.

  • Ohio Senate Debate: Tim Ryan Says ‘Everybody Is to Blame’ for Inflation

    Representative Tim Ryan (D., Ohio) said “everybody is to blame” for inflation when he was asked specifically during an Ohio Senate debate on Monday whether President Biden is at fault for rising costs.

  • Senator Menendez Urges Freeze in Arms Sales to Saudis Over Tilt to Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Foreign Relations Chair Robert Menendez urged a freeze on all US cooperation with Saudi Arabia, saying the kingdom’s backing of oil production cuts is helping Russia finance its war on Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities HitCathie Wood Warns

  • Converting median blue grass to native water efficient options

    Colorado Springs City Council spent a lot of time today discussing water conservation in our community leaders with Colorado Springs Parks showed how native grasses and plants save water and tax dollars. There are ten medians and low-impact areas at the edge of 40 parks where native grass has replaced high-maintenance bluegrass.

  • Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth suffers 3rd concussion of career

    Pat Freiermuth was one of two Steelers to suffer a concussion Sunday.

  • Exxon Mobil Weighs Takeover of Oil Recovery Specialist Denbury

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is considering a takeover of Denbury Inc., an oil and gas producer with the largest carbon dioxide pipeline network in the US, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities HitCathie Wood Warns of ‘Serio

  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $1,475.83, marking a -0.2% move from the previous day.

  • WATCH: Panthers QB Baker Mayfield throws egregious pick-6 to 49ers

    For the second straight week, Panthers QB Baker Mayfield tossed a cringeworthy pick-six.