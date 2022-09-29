Oil Fluctuates After Two-Day Rally as Supply Outlook Tightens

(Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated after a two-day rally as investors weighed the prospect of tightening supply against lingering concerns over slowdown.

West Texas Intermediate futures traded near $82 a barrel after rising 7% over the previous two sessions, including the biggest daily gain since mid-July. An escalating energy conflict with Russia and shrinking US stockpiles raised the possibility of a supply squeeze, putting oil on track for a weekly gain.

Despite the near-term bullishness, futures are still set for the first quarterly decline in more than two years as fears of a potential recession hang over the market. The dollar has spiked this month and is trading near a record, making commodities priced in the US currency less attractive to investors.

US crude stockpiles unexpectedly declined last week, while gasoline supplies also fell, according to data from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday. Inventories at the storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, rose.

There’s mounting speculation that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will slash production quotas at its next meeting on Oct. 5. Investment banks UBS Group AG and JPMorgan Chase & Co. said the group must reduce production if it wants to stem the decline in oil prices.

The European Union announced a new round of sanctions against Russia that would ban European companies from shipping the OPEC+ producer’s oil to third countries above an internationally set price cap. The energy conflict escalated after natural gas pipelines were damaged in suspected sabotage.

However, oil major TotalEnergies SE Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said France and Europe’s effort to fill natural gas storages and reduce consumption will allow them to avoid shortages this winter.

