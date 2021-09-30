Oil executives predict less EV growth than Biden wants

Ben Geman
·1 min read
In this article:
Data: Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Oil executives surveyed by the Dallas Fed predict levels of electric car sales that would be far short of President Biden's goal of having cars with a plug make up half of U.S. sales by 2030.

Driving the news: The chart above shows responses to one of the bank's questions to oil-and-gas companies in their latest quarterly survey.

  • The question to companies headquartered in the banks' region, which includes Texas, did specifically cite Biden's target.

Quick take: Crystal balls on energy transition are notoriously unreliable.

  • But if nothing else, the answers suggest that the execs don't see a key source of oil demand — the U.S. transport sector — shifting as fast as EV advocates are hoping.

By the numbers: Here are a few more snapshots from the latest survey of roughly 140 companies as production continues growing after the pandemic-fueled decline...

  • Oil-and-gas producers and oilfield services companies both report rising business costs (Bloomberg has more about that).

  • Half of oil-and-gas support services firms report difficulty hiring workers.

  • On average, the companies expect a West Texas Intermediate oil price of $70-per-barrel at year-end.

  • 87% of respondents say their firms are not purchasing carbon credits or offsets.

