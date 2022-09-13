Oil Extends Advance as Weaker US Dollar Offsets Demand Concerns

Yongchang Chin
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil pushed higher for a fourth day as a weaker dollar helped to offset global demand concerns, with investors awaiting a key US inflation report that’ll shape Federal Reserve policy and appetite for risk.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate futures rose above $88 a barrel, after climbing more than 7% over the three prior sessions. Should the US benchmark end higher on Tuesday that would be the longest winning run since mid-May.

Crude hit the lowest level since January earlier this month as investors fretted about global consumption, including in top importer China, where authorities are pressing on with harsh anti-virus restrictions, and as the European Union readies power cut plans amid an energy crisis. After hitting a record last week, the dollar has dropped, making commodities cheaper for overseas buyers.

The US inflation print will detail price pressures in August, and economists expect a decline in the headline figure on-year, in part on lower gasoline prices. Nevertheless, traders still expect another large interest rate hike from the Fed next week, taking their cue from officials supporting that view.

Widely watched time spreads have been volatile. Brent’s prompt spread -- the difference between its two nearest contracts -- was at $1.08 a barrel in backwardation, compared with 86 cents last Tuesday and $1.47 two weeks ago.

Crude investors will get an important insight later Tuesday into the near-term market outlook when the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries releases its monthly analysis. The producer group and its allies including Russia announced a token supply cut at their meeting last week.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

