Oil Holds Biggest Gain This Year After Powell Sparks Broad Rally

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Saket Sundria
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after its biggest one-day gain this year as investors embraced risk assets and industry estimates showed another draw in U.S. stockpiles.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate traded above $81 a barrel after rallying 3.8% on Tuesday. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported that U.S. crude inventories sank by about 1 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the figures. The snapshot also showed a drop in crude at the key storage hub in Cushing, although gasoline holdings jumped.

Crude’s rally on Tuesday to the highest close since Nov. 11 came alongside gains in raw materials and equities after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought to reassure investors the central bank can rein in inflation without damaging the U.S. economy. If he succeeds, that would safeguard oil demand.

Oil has roared higher in the opening days of the new year as concerns about the pandemic, especially the impact of the omicron variant, have eased off. At the same time, stockpiles have extended declines, suggesting a tighter market, and several OPEC+ producers have seen interruptions to supply.

“There are a lot of supply factors and omicron fears are ebbing,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. “The market will remain tight for a while. Wherever the market is right now has just started to reflect oil’s fair value and there is still more to run.”

Official data on U.S. oil stockpiles follow later on Wednesday from the Energy Information Administration. Should they confirm a drop, it would be a seventh successive fall.

Brent’s pricing structure reflects rising concern over supplies, with the market in backwardation, a bullish pattern marked by near-term prices commanding a premium to those further out. The benchmark’s prompt spread was 69 cents a barrel on Wednesday, up from 41 cents at the start of the month.

In his congressional confirmation hearing, Powell said the Fed was on course to begin raising interest rates and reducing its mammoth balance sheet. Data due later Wednesday will probably show U.S. consumer prices rose 7% in December, according to the median forecast of economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

Still, concerns remain about omicron, especially in China, where authorities are cleaving to a Zero-Covid policy that seeks to stamp out the virus through localized lockdowns. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its forecast for the nation’s economic growth this year to 4.3% due to the increased difficulty of containing the more-contagious variant.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Jumps on Forecast for Decline in US Crude Inventories

    U.S. West Texas Intermediate and international-benchmark Brent crude oil futures are soaring on Tuesday, putting them in a position to challenge their October contract highs. The catalysts behind the price surge are expectations of a seventh straight week of declines in U.S. crude stockpiles According to analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, U.S. crude stockpiles are expected …

  • Omicron surge threatens to slow down Australia's economic recovery

    Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, suffered its deadliest day of the pandemic on Wednesday, with surging Omicron infections leading to staff shortages that have disrupted supply chains and hampered the economy's recovery. Australia's daily infections on Wednesday lingered near records with around 100,000 reported so far. Labour shortages and caution about being in public places have stifled household spending, ANZ said in a research note, with spending in early January resembling lockdown conditions in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia's largest cities.

  • App Store Developers Made About $60 Billion in 2021, Apple Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. said that developers have generated more than $260 billion in revenue since the App Store launched in 2008, up about $60 billion from the figure it reported a year ago. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths b

  • Oil Prices Jump Over 3% Ahead Of Inventory Data

    Oil prices jumped more than 3% on Tuesday afternoon in the runup to the much-watched API crude oil inventory data report

  • Singapore’s GIC Set to Manage Extra $137 Billion in Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte. is poised to get a massive influx of new funds to manage after the city-state changed the way the central bank transfers excess foreign currency reserves to the firm.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapo

  • Tech leads equities' rebound as Powell sticks to script

    Stocks and commodities rose in relief and the dollar hit a six-week low on Wednesday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish than expected in testimony to Congress, as he charts a path out of pandemic policy settings. Powell told a congressional hearing on his confirmation for a second term at the helm of the central bank that the economy could handle the COVID-19 surge and tighter monetary policy. "One of our main takeaways ... was that the sense of urgency on tightening has not obviously heightened compared to the last time we heard from Powell in December," analysts at NatWest markets said in a note.

  • 30 Best Stocks to Buy Right Now for a Home-Run Swing

    If you've got some money socked away for a truly speculative, high-upside swing, here are 30 of Wall Street's most bullish calls.

  • Oil Surges Alongside Equities as Powell Reassures Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments to the Senate Banking Committee pushed equity markets to session highs.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWes

  • North Korea claims second successful hypersonic missile test in a week

    North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watched the successful launch of the country's second hypersonic missile test in less than a week after, as he vowed to bolster the country's nuclear weapons program, state media reported.Why it matters: South Korea's military, which detected the suspected ballistic missile into the eastern sea, said Tuesday's launch was assessed to be "more advanced" than the Jan. 5 one, per Reuters.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets.

  • Biden pushes overhaul of US election laws in fiery speech

    "I'm tired of being quiet," the president says, as he calls on Congress to back his sweeping reforms.

  • North Korea fires second suspected missile in six days

    It comes as six nations, including the US, call for the North to stop its "destabilising actions."

  • Turbine Collapse Spurs TransAlta to Rebuild Canada Wind Farm

    (Bloomberg) -- A Canadian renewable-power company will replace foundations at a New Brunswick wind farm after engineers determined a turbine collapse in October stemmed from design flaws.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccin

  • Bare grocery shelves? Thank bad weather and COVID-19 for continued problems

    Shortages at U.S. grocery stores have grown more acute in recent weeks as new problems have impacted supply chains

  • The controversy of wood pellets as a green energy source

    Wood pellets are touted as a 'green' way to make electricity, but many reject these claims.

  • Exxon Mobil launches sale of U.S. shale gas properties -marketing document

    Exxon Mobil on Tuesday launched the sale of shale gas properties stretching across 27,000 acres in the Appalachian basin of Ohio, the company confirmed, part of an ongoing divestiture of U.S. assets. The top U.S. oil producer is marketing 61 wells that last year produced around 81 million cubic feet per day equivalent (mmcfd) of natural gas, according to a marketing document viewed by Reuters. The sale includes another 274 wells operated by other companies.

  • Expert urges new national strategy to "coexist with COVID"

    Dr. Céline Gounder joined "CBS Mornings" to explain why she's urging the Biden administration to update its national strategy for a "new normal" of life with COVID-19.

  • China locks down third city, raising affected to 20 million

    The approach of the Winter Olympics and the emergence of Omicron have brought back citywide lockdowns.

  • France says still far from reviving 2015 Iran nuclear deal

    PARIS (Reuters) -Iran and world powers are still far from any agreement to revive their 2015 nuclear deal despite making some progress at the end of December, France's foreign minister said on Tuesday. Western diplomats have indicated they are hoping to have a breakthrough by the end of January or early February, but sharp differences remain with the toughest issues still unresolved. Iran has rejected any deadline imposed by Western powers.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Tuesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • Why Delta (DAL) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

    Delta (DAL) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.