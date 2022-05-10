Oil Extends Decline as Europe Softens Some Russian Sanctions

Ben Sharples
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended its biggest drop in more than five weeks as the European Union softened some of its proposed sanctions on Russian oil exports.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate futures fell below $103 a barrel in early Asian trading after sliding around 6% on Monday. The bloc will scrap a proposed ban on EU-owned vessels transporting Russian crude following objections from members including Greece. Concerns about economic growth that roiled equities also added to bearish sentiment for commodities.

The oil market has been gripped by a volatile period of trading since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February. The EU is still debating a sixth package of sanctions on the OPEC+ producer, with diplomats trying to overcome objections from Hungary to a proposed ban on Russian crude. Some progress has been made, the Hungarian foreign minister said after recent talks.

A stubborn Covid-19 resurgence in China has further added to volatility. Virus lockdowns have strained the economy, while Chinese Premier Li Keqiang warned of a “complicated and grave” employment situation as Beijing and Shanghai tightened curbs in a bid to contain outbreaks.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • EU Reaches Out to Hungary to Break Russian Oil Sanctions Delay

    (Bloomberg) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is traveling to Hungary on Monday to discuss the EU’s planned sanctions on Russian oil with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landsl

  • Oil slips further on demand, financial market worries

    Oil prices edged lower in early Asian trade on Tuesday, adding to a 6% slump in the previous session, as coronavirus lockdowns in top oil importer China and potential economic ructions in Europe fed worries about the demand outlook. Brent crude fell 36 cents, or 0.3%, to $105.58 at 0009 GMT. Financial markets are heeding concerns that further curtailing Russian oil imports following the nation's invasion of Ukraine could push some European nations into economic distress.

  • Biden Team Sees Tilt to China Buoyed as Putin Falters in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- As Europe’s largest conflict since World War II rages in Ukraine, top Biden administration aides are increasingly convinced it could provide the U.S. with an unexpected advantage -- against China.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos

  • Hungary Cites ‘Some Progress’ in EU Talks on Russian Oil Embargo

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s talks with the head of the European Union about proposed sanctions on Russian oil imports made “some progress,” though further talks are needed to assuage Hungary’s energy security concerns, according to the country’s foreign minister.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian E

  • Gold Slumps as Traders Weigh Rates, Dollar Before Inflation Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold fell, extending its longest run of weekly losses this year, as investors eye U.S. Treasury yields and a stronger dollar ahead of a flurry of inflation figures due from major economies in coming days.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s So

  • Rivian Tumbles After Report of Ford Share Sale at a Discount

    (Bloomberg) -- Rivian Automotive Inc. sank 17% in U.S. premarket trading after a media report that Ford Motor Co. is selling 8 million of its shares in the electric-pickup maker at a discount.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Tumble, Bond Curve Steepens Amid Fed Angst: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russi

  • GoodRx stock tanks after company says it’s unlikely to achieve 2022 outlook amid issue with grocery chain

    Shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc. were sinking in after-hours trading Monday after the company, which offers tools that help consumers compare drug prices, exceeded expectations with its March-quarter results but disclosed that it is unlikely to achieve its full-year outlook due to recent actions taken by a grocery chain.

  • Marketmind: How far behind the curve exactly?

    On Friday, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard argued that the U.S. Federal Reserve is "not as far behind the curve as you might have thought". With inflation running over 6%, the jury is out on whether last week's 50 basis point rate hike is catching up with the curve or falling woefully behind. But while the terminal U.S. rate pricing solidifies around 3.5% in mid- 2023, only time will tell whether the Fed's aggressive plan to hike rates this year will tip the economy into recession or not.

  • Goldman Is Pulling Out of Most SPACs Over Threat of Liability

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is pulling out of working with most SPACs it took public, spooked by new liability guidelines from regulators and throwing into doubt the fate of billions raised for those blank-check vehicles.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War Protes

  • Is Salesforce Stock A Buy Or Sell As Software Growth Stocks Struggle?

    Rising corporate spending on digital transformation projects has boosted CRM stock. With the Slack deal closed, merger synergies will be key.

  • Virgin Galactic Stock Is Tumbling. Here’s What’s Troubling Analysts.

    Shares of space-travel firm Virgin Galactic are on track to close at a record-low on Monday. Another analyst has downgraded the stock.

  • Shanghai tightens lockdown despite falling COVID cases

    Authorities in Shanghai have again tightened anti-virus restrictions, just as the city was emerging from a month of strict lockdown due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Beijing has ordered daily testing of all residents, closed parks and other leisure venues and limited restaurants to takeout business only.

  • Dan Loeb’s Third Point Fund Expands Stake in Energy Giant Shell

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Dan Loeb’s Third Point LLC fund increased its stake in Shell Plc, saying the oil and gas giant remains undervalued.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Drop, Treasury Curve Steepens Amid Fedspeak: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian DemandsUkraine Latest: Japan to Phase Out Russian Oil; Crude SwingsThird Point last year b

  • Tesla Has Big News For The Future

    Following the news swirling around tech billionaire Elon Musk can be a dizzying affair. One moment he is naming his baby with pop start Grimes an unpronounceable name, the next his electric car company Tesla is saving the world 8.4 million metric tons of CO2 in 2021. In between his personal and professional lives has also been two new Gigafactories, some supply chain shutdowns, a feud with President Joe Biden and a questionable take on how to treat mental health issues.

  • Tina Fey, Amy Poehler Dish on ‘SNL’ Days, Typecasting and Being Hit on by Kevin Spacey

    Tina Fey and Amy Poehler took the stage Saturday night at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles for an “In Conversation” event on the final weekend of shows to close out the inaugural (and epic) 11-day Netflix is a Joke: The Festival. After an amusing introduction that credited them as the stars of Baby Mama, Sisters […]

  • 3-row SUV market heats up as consumer demand soars: 'There is no substitute'

    Many have expanded their lineups to cater to this "supremely important" segment, according to Ed Kim, president and chief analyst of AutoPacific. Jeep now offers three SUVs with seating up to eight: the Grand Cherokee L, Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.

  • Gold Price Prediction – Gold Prices Dropped Sharply as Yields Rise

    Gold prices fall despite rising inflation.

  • Citi Warns More Regulators Probing Wall Street’s Texting Habits

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. warned that more regulators are investigating the company over employee use of “unapproved messaging channels.” Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestDictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine ElectionCitigroup said in a quarterl

  • Factbox-Philippines' Marcos, Robredo lead field in presidential vote

    The namesake son of the late dictator, Marcos, 64, is a former governor, congressman and senator who has emerged as frontrunner with 56% support in the most recent opinion poll. Since returning to the Philippines in 1991 from exile after the dictator's removal, the Marcos family has sought to rebuild an image tainted by his often brutal rule and the plunder of billions of dollars from state coffers.

  • The ‘three key myths’ surrounding working moms, according to a gender economist

    Women have been gradually filtering back into the workforce since the precipitous drop at the beginning of the pandemic, though the recovery still has a long way to go.