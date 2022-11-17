Oil Extends Drop on Demand Concerns as Geopolitical Risks Ease

(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses as investors shifted their focus back to concerns over the demand outlook after geopolitical tensions eased.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate fell below $85 a barrel after closing 1.5% lower on Wednesday. China is grappling with rising Covid cases, while JPMorgan Chase & Co. projected the US will enter a “mild” recession next year due to interest-rate hikes. OPEC trimmed its forecasts for oil demand earlier this week.

NATO and Polish leaders said there’s no indication a missile that struck the nation’s border with Ukraine was an intentional attack by Russia, easing fears it might lead to an escalation of the war in Europe. The Druzhba pipeline that carries Russian oil westward also restarted after a power disruption.

“With geopolitical risks having subsided somewhat, demand concerns have once again taken center stage for the oil market,” said Warren Patterson, head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV. “Chinese demand remains a concern.”

Widely watched time spreads remain in a bullish backwardation structure, but they’ve narrowed in recent sessions. Brent’s prompt spread -- the difference between its two nearest contracts -- was $1.19 a barrel in backwardation, compared with $1.86 at the start of the month.

There was little price reaction after US government data showed commercial stockpiles shrank by 5.4 million barrels last week, the biggest weekly drop since August. Still, the global supply outlook remains uncertain, with the European Union set to sanction Russian crude flows from December.

Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.

Story continues

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.