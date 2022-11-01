Oil Holds Losses as Economic Slowdown Concerns Hang Over Market

Yongchang Chin
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil held losses before interest-rate decisions by major central banks, as concerns over a global economic slowdown linger.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate futures traded near $86 a barrel after losing around 3% over the previous two sessions. The Federal Reserve is scheduled to make a decision on rates on Wednesday, as central banks continue to tighten monetary policy to tame inflation. Meanwhile, the chief executive officer of top trader Vitol Group said oil demand had started to fall due to high prices.

A strong US dollar has added to bearish headwinds, making commodities priced in the currency less attractive to investors. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has rebounded recently after dipping late last month.

While oil has shed almost a third of its value since early June, futures capped the first monthly gain since May last month after the OPEC+ alliance agreed to sizable production cuts. Excess supply was the main reason to curb output from November, the group’s Secretary-General Haitham al Ghais said on Monday.

“If interest rates are going to move higher, then there’s greater chance of a recession, and OPEC would be right to worry that it’ll lead to further demand destruction,” said Vishnu Varathan, the Asia head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd. “That said, OPEC’s bias is to keep supply tight, as high prices are an economic windfall that they’re likely unwilling to give up.”

Click here to read Bloomberg’s daily Europe Energy Crunch blog

Cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies will be followed by European Union sanctions on Russian crude flows, further clouding the supply outlook. Moscow has mostly failed to line up fresh markets for its oil that it needs to secure before EU penalties take effect from Dec. 5.

A US-led plan to cap the price of Russian oil sales, part of the broader international response to the invasion of Ukraine, will temporarily exempt shipments loaded before Dec. 5, according to the US Treasury Department. Cargoes must be unloaded by Jan. 19 to qualify for exemption.

Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Korea Financial Firms Pledge $67 Billion to Help Support Market

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s five major financial holding companies pledged a total of 95 trillion won ($67 billion) by the end of this year to help stabilize the credit market, responding to a request of the regulator. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divide

  • What Really Happens When Emissions Vanish

    (Bloomberg) -- Many of the world’s largest companies are declaring breakneck progress in the fight against climate change. While their environmental handiwork shows up on paper, these gains often fail to materialize in the atmosphere.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presid

  • Extreme Overcrowding Alone May Have Triggered Seoul Tragedy

    (Bloomberg) -- As South Korea investigates its deadliest civilian crowd crush incident, experts say the density of people packed in a narrow and restricted alley may have reached a level that made such a disaster almost inevitable. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presiden

  • Cenovus (CVE) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Higher oil prices are likely to have been favorable for Cenovus' (CVE) upstream operations in Q3.

  • China’s IPhone Sales Drop May Mean Bigger Problems for Apple

    (Bloomberg) -- A rapid fall in China’s weekly iPhone sales may signal bigger challenges ahead for Apple Inc., whose smartphone had mostly been resilient to the global economic downturn, according to Jefferies.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilRay

  • Biden Warns Oil Firms He’ll Seek Tax on ‘Windfall’ Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said he’d seek to impose higher taxes on oil companies that record “windfall” profits without reinvesting in production, with US gasoline prices still high a week ahead of midterm elections.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of D

  • The Global Treasury Market Is Under Pressure As Fed Raises Rates

    As the Fed continues to execute its policy of quantatitve tightening and raising interest rates, the global treasuries market is under pressure

  • Credit Suisse Is Not For Sale, Chairman Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Any bargain hunters hoping to snap up Credit Suisse Group AG now that the lender’s revamp has pushed its stock down yet again may find themselves getting short shrift in Zurich.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilRaytheon Wires $1 Mi

  • Oil Sets First Monthly Gain Since May After OPEC+ Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil posted its first monthly gain in five months, propelled by the biggest OPEC+ output cut since the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilRaytheon Wires $1 Million to Whistleblower Over Fake GPS Test Results for Air ForceWes

  • Apple’s Online Store and Information Systems Chiefs Are Leaving

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s top executives in charge of its online retail store and information-systems divisions are stepping down, according to people with knowledge of the matter, bringing changes to two key parts of the tech giant’s operations. Most Read from BloombergDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapLula Edges Out Bolsonar

  • Biden administration's oil company tax 'could be a last-ditch move' for voters: Analyst

    Claudio Galimberti, Rystad Energy SVP & Head of Americas, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss President Biden's push to have energy companies lower gas prices, midterm voter reactions, and the United States' outlook for green energy transitions amid dwindling oil reserves.

  • Kentucky bourbon distillery, 14th largest in world, selling for $600 million

    The buyer already owns one major Kentucky whiskey distillery.

  • Investing Whiz Sharon Hill Says Dividend Stocks Are a Good Place to Be Right Now; Here Are Two High-Yield Payers That Analysts Like

    Dividend stocks. They’re the very picture of the reliable standby, the sound defensive play that investors make when markets turn south. Div stocks tend not to show as extreme shifts as the broader markets, and they offer a steady income stream no matter where the markets go. And it’s not just retail investors who move into dividend stocks. Sharon Hill, the co-leader of Vanguard’s $48 billion Equity Income Fund who has built a record of success and reputation for bringing in positive results, se

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Airline Stocks

    One bright spot for investors last week was the unexpectedly strong GDP print. The figure rose 2.6% and outpaced the 2.3% forecast. But perhaps the most significant data point was the Fed’s own inflation gauge, which fell from 7.3% to 4.2%. While market watchers expect the Fed to raise rates again in its November meeting, there is some speculation that the central bank may start slowing down its rate hike policy as early as December. In response to all of this, markets jumped on Friday. The S&P

  • Jeremy Siegel: Long-term investors should ‘absolutely buy now' — why the world-renowned Wharton professor remains optimistic about today’s stock market

    The message is simple. Be greedy when others are fearful.

  • Exxon, Shell CEOs weigh in on windfall profit taxes for energy companies

    As oil and gas companies in the U.S. and Europe rake in huge profits this year, governments are mulling ways to lower costs for consumers — including through windfall profit taxes. Here's what CEOs from Shell, Exxon had to say on the subject.

  • Emerson to consider a new home outside St. Louis amid sale of its Ferguson headquarters

    With plans to sell its Ferguson headquarters as part of a portfolio deal announced Monday, Emerson Electric’s search for a new home will include scouting locations outside the St. Louis region, the firm’s leader told the Business Journal Monday.

  • 10 Best Natural Gas Dividend Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss 10 best natural gas dividend stocks to buy. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Natural Gas Dividend Stocks To Buy. As per the The Business Research Company, the natural gas market size is expected to increase from $0.84 trillion in 2021 to […]

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Crashed (Again) Monday Morning

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) tumbled again on Monday, falling as much as 6.7%. After years of giving Meta Platforms carte blanche, some investors appear to be losing confidence in the company's direction. Last week, Meta announced its second successive quarter of year-over-year revenue declines -- something that had never happened in the company's history prior to last quarter.

  • California Inflation Relief: Here’s When You’ll Get Paid in November

    To help California residents battle inflation, the state started sending Middle-Class Tax Refund (MCTR) payments early October. However, some residents are still waiting for the one-time payments, and...