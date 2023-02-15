Oil Extends Drop on Large Stockpile Build and Inflation Concerns

1
Sharon Cho
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended a decline after an industry estimate pointed to a large build in US inventories and investors assessed the outlook for US monetary policy following data showing still-elevated inflation.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate dropped below $79 a barrel in Asian trading after ending more than 1% lower on Tuesday. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported that US commercial crude inventories expanded by 10.5 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the figures. Stockpiles of gasoline and distillates also increased, according to the data.

Investors are trying to work out how much higher the US Federal Reserve will push interest rates to quell the pace of price gains. Consumer prices rose 0.5% in January, the most in three months, and the annual inflation rate came in at a higher-than-expected 6.4%, according to official figures on Tuesday.

Oil has struggled this week despite Russia’s plan to reduce supplies as sanctions bite amid the war in Ukraine, and optimism about the outlook for consumption in China with activity picking up. A US plan for a mandated sale of barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve has weighed on prices, which have also been burdened by expectations for higher US interest rates.

“The direction of travel in the near term looks more south than north,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of Asia economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank Ltd., citing factors including more elevated interest-rate expectations. In addition, given the supply-inventory build, there could be a softening bias, he said.

US crude stockpiles have swelled this year to hit the highest level since mid-2021 after expanding for seven straight weeks. Following the API estimate, government data on last week’s movements will be released later Wednesday.

In addition, the Paris-based International Energy Agency, which advises rich nations on policy, is due to issue its monthly market snapshot, offering traders fresh insights into supply-and-demand trends over 2023. On Tuesday, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries said that it expected a slightly tighter global oil market than it had previously forecast.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil falls after industry data points to jump in U.S. crude stocks

    Brent crude futures lost 20 cents to $85.38 per barrel by 0111 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures shed 19 cents to $78.87. U.S. crude inventories rose by about 10.5 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 10, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday. Also weighing on crude prices was a U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announcement this week that it would sell 26 million barrels of oil from the nation's strategic reserve, which is already at its lowest level in roughly four decades.

  • Asia Stocks, US Futures Fall After Hot CPI Print: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks and US equity futures fell Wednesday as investors weighed hot American inflation data and mixed commentary from central bankers on the outlook for interest rates.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Says 3 Mystery Object

  • Texas Probes Targa’s Failure to Swiftly Report Big Gas Release

    (Bloomberg) -- Texas is investigating why pipeline operator Targa Resources Corp. failed to report an unexpected release of tons of natural gas within 24 hours, as required by state regulations.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval

  • Stocks in focus ahead of the close: Boeing, Bitcoin

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre looks at the biggest movers in the markets ahead of the closing bell.

  • Berlusconi says he would 'never' have met Zelensky like Meloni did

    Silvio Berlusconi has said if he was in Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni’s shoes, he would not meet the Ukrainian president as she has done.

  • Berlusconi blames Ukraine war on Zelenskyy, chafes Meloni

    Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi has blamed Ukraine's president for Russia's invasion, again putting him at odds with Premier Giorgia Meloni's support for Kyiv. Berlusconi, whose party is part of Meloni's right-wing coalition government, is a long-time friend and ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Asia hedge funds post strongest month in January since 2016 - Goldman

    After seeing record outflows in 2022, Asia-focused hedge funds posted a 5.3% gain in a January rally to mark their best monthly performance in years, bolstered mainly by a rebound in Chinese share prices, Goldman Sachs said in a note. The funds' performance in January, the strongest in Goldman Sachs records going back to 2016, comes as China's economy reopens after years of COVID-19 curbs and U.S. interest rates appear to be close to a peak. MSCI's Asia Pacific stocks index soared 7.8% last month, outperforming the rest of the world.

  • Lethargic and ego-ravaged PSG show how much they need Kylian Mbappe

    Eleven years into Qatari ownership, Paris Saint-Germain still resembles an extravagant collection of luxury items more than a football team.

  • Buy Apple Stock, Analyst Says. U.S. Hardware Demand Held Up Better Than Usual Last Month.

    Apple has been upbeat about sales in China and India, which could signal significant growth ahead for the firm, an analyst says.

  • This Super Semiconductor Stock Broke Records in 2022. Now, Wall Street Says to Buy It in 2023

    Axcelis Technologies bucked the broader economic slowdown in 2022, and all signs point to another strong year ahead.

  • Australia’s Bid to Break China’s Lithium Dominance Hit by Delay

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s ambition to ease China’s stranglehold on production of a key battery compound has hit further hurdles after Wesfarmers Ltd. said its lithium refinery would be delayed by six months.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflat

  • Ashley Graham just shared a naked photo of her unfiltered stomach

    Fans have taken to Instagram to praise the model for being so genuine and realistic when sharing a (naked) unfiltered photo of her stomach.

  • India Pressures China to Take Haircut on Loans to Poor Nations

    (Bloomberg) -- China must stop taking positions that block debt relief to some of the world’s poorest nations and be willing to take losses on its loans to them, India said in its capacity as the current Group of 20 leader. Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesTreasury Yields Climb on Bets for June Fed Hike: Markets WrapAmerica'

  • Super Bowl 57 ratings are huge. And Greg Olsen delivered. These were his best moments

    With millions of viewers, the Fox broadcast of Super Bowl 57 is one of the highest-rated shows, ever. Greg Olsen rose to the occasion. Here's how.

  • NH Supreme Court to hear Pamela Smart's request for a commutation hearing

    Pamela Smart is seeking a sentence reduction hearing as she serves life without parole for her role in the 1990 death of her husband, Gregg Smart.

  • Cathie Wood doubles down on these 2 small-cap stocks ⁠— here’s why you might want to ride her coattails

    The stock market might be showing some wobbly signs as of late, but the general overall trend has been up this year, with investors showing more appetite for risk. Risk generally comes with betting on smaller names and moving forward, Bank of America thinks that over the coming decade, small caps are primed to surge ahead of the broader market. "If you buy small caps today based on current valuations,” said Jill Carey Hall, BofA’s head of US small- and mid-cap strategy, “the annualized returns f

  • ‘Stay Long and Strong’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Snaps Up These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Last year’s bearish trend has turned on a dime into 2023’s bull run, and the question now is, what next? One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire Ken Fisher. With a history of decades-long investing success, Fisher knows a thing or two about market behavior. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with just $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion.

  • This Industry Will Be Worth $14 Trillion by 2027, Says Ark Invest -- Here's the Stock to Buy Now

    The future of ride-hailing is autonomous vehicles, and it's set for a growth explosion, according to the tech-focused firm.

  • A biotech company that once claimed to have a 'cure' for COVID-19 just filed for bankruptcy, sending shares plunging 61%

    A famed short-seller already had Sorrento Therapeutics in its sights as far back as 2020. That pressure came to a head Monday.

  • Berkshire Hathaway’s Buy of a Stake in This Truck-Stop Operator Pays Off

    Berkshire Hathaway investors are getting a read on one of the company’s better deals in the past decade—a 2017 purchase for nearly $3 billion of a 38.6% interest in Pilot Flying J, the country’s leading operator of truck stops. The Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK/A, BRK/B) stake in the company rose to 80% under the terms of the original agreement reached by CEO Warren Buffett with the founding Haslam family, which will retain the remaining 20% stake. A Pilot spokesman confirmed that Berkshire lifted its stake in Pilot to 80% on Jan. 31.