Oil Extends Gain on China Demand Optimism as Market Tightens

(Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced for a third session as investors weighed the outlook for Chinese demand as the market tightens heading into winter.

West Texas Intermediate futures rose toward $90 a barrel after surging almost 3% on Friday. China issued a rescue package for its struggling property market and has eased some Covid Zero restrictions, prompting optimism for a demand rebound from the world’s biggest crude importer.

An increase in Chinese crude consumption could lead to a further tightening of the market, which is facing European Union sanctions on Russian oil flows next month after the OPEC+ alliance initiated a round of supply cuts. Futures have rebounded this quarter after a sustained decline on slowdown concerns.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Saturday that it’s “very likely” EU sanctions will force Russia to offer some of its crude at a price set by the US and its allies, if Moscow wishes to prevent a shut-in of some supplies. Europe will impose the ban on seaborne oil imports on Dec. 5.

China’s refinement of its Covid rules means cities have reduced mass testing and released people from quarantine camps, according to the new guidelines announced last week, with further changes to come in small steps, officials said Saturday. Still, virus cases continue to rise.

