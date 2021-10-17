Oil Extends Gain After Eighth Weekly Advance on Energy Crisis

Ben Sharples
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil advanced at the open of trading in Asia after an eighth weekly gain with the market facing a global energy crunch ahead of winter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Futures in New York climbed near $83 a barrel after adding 3.7% last week, capping the longest run of weekly gains since 2015. A shortage of natural gas and coal from Asia to Europe is driving additional demand for oil products in power generation. That’s coincided with key economies rebounding from the pandemic, leading to a significant tightening of the market.

See also: Don’t Expect OPEC to Keep You Warm This Winter: Julian Lee

Oil has rallied to the highest level since October 2014, in part also due to a supply disruption in the Gulf of Mexico from Hurricane Ida, following a period of demand uncertainty stemming from the delta variant of the virus. Asian demand for U.S. crude is rising as the energy crisis boosts prices for other grades that are priced against global benchmark Brent.

The prompt timespread for Brent was 71 cents in backwardation -- a bullish market structure where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones. That compares with 73 cents a week earlier.

Oil demand is rebounding across the globe as nations recover from the pandemic. India’s diesel consumption is gathering pace with the onset of annual festivals, boosting sales to about pre-virus levels in the first half of October. The U.S., meanwhile, will open its borders to vaccinated foreigners on Nov. 8, providing a boost to the battered aviation sector.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Middle East Stocks Advance as Oil Surpasses $85: Inside EM

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureStocks in the Middle East picked up on Friday’s rally across global markets as oil’s gains through $85 a barrel emboldened inves

  • Site of Glasgow Climate Talks Has Its Own History of Extreme Weather

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe last time the river running through the Scottish city of Glasgow overflowed its banks with deadly results occurred nearly th

  • This Central Bank Chief Says He’s WIth ‘Team Transitory’

    (Bloomberg) -- As policy makers globally remain divided on whether inflation is temporary or taking hold, Philippine central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno said he’s with “team transitory” and that it’s more prudent for the country to delay monetary tightening. Most Read from BloombergThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Making Errors Back in the AirThe World’s Rich an

  • When to Take Social Security: The Complete Guide

    How to decide whether to start collecting your retirement benefits at age 62, at your full retirement age (FRA), or even later.

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Venezuelan opposition urges government to resume suspended talks

    The chair of the Venezuelan opposition negotiating team on Sunday urged the government to resume talks as soon as possible, after President Nicolas Maduro's administration suspended talks this weekend. Maduro's government suspended the conversations after its envoy Alex Saab was extradited to the United States from Cape Verde on Saturday on money laundering charges. "We urge our counterpart to restart as soon as possible the session in Mexico to produce the necessary agreements," said Gerardo Blyde, speaking from Mexico City.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • More oil trains will run through Minnesota, Twin Cities

    A new Canadian railroad venture is sparking a significant increase of 15 to 20 oil trains that run through Minnesota each month. Canadian Pacific Railway's specialized new Canadian crude cargoes run on its main line, which bisects the Twin Cities. And the Canadian rail giant's recent deal to purchase a major U.S. railroad will likely make its new oil service even more appealing to shippers. ...

  • Bank Stocks Didn’t Rally on Third-Quarter Earnings. What Investors Want to See Now

    Deal-making and advisory revenue boosted the big banks’ latest results, but a surge in loan demand would lift their stocks.

  • A Big Fund Slashed Its Stake in GameStop Stock. It Bought Moderna and Palantir.

    The Alaska Department of Revenue sold most of its GameStop stock in the third quarter. It initiated positions in Moderna and Palantir stock, and bulked up its holdings in Analog Devices stock.

  • 3 Tech Stocks Poised for a 2022 Rebound

    On the contrary, a growth stock rebound could be in store for 2022. Three Fool.com contributors think Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), Fastly (NYSE: FSLY), and II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) are thus worth a serious look right now. Nicholas Rossolillo (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing): Though it may rank low on the list of most household names in technology, Taiwan Semi is a monster powering all sorts of high-end computing we use every day.

  • Jamie Dimon keeps blasting Bitcoin as 'worthless' — try these 3 safe havens instead

    Dimon isn't a fan of Bitcoin. Protect your portfolio from inflation this way.

  • AMP's (ASX:AMP) earnings have declined over five years, contributing to shareholders 74% loss

    AMP Limited ( ASX:AMP ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 14% in the last month. But spare a...

  • Meet the Tomahawk-Toting QAnoner Terrorizing School Boards

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos via TwitterThe audience at a meeting last month of the Ankeny, Iowa, school board exploded over the prospect of the board reinstating a mask mandate, with parents shouting at board members who supported the mask rule.“We know where you live!” one parent yelled at the school board members. “We’re going to stalk you!”The scene, which ended with the board voting to reimpose the mask rule, looked like so many other school board meetings across the count

  • Exclusive-China looks to lock in U.S. LNG as energy crunch raises concerns -sources

    SINGAPORE/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Major Chinese energy companies are in advanced talks with U.S. exporters to secure long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG)supplies, as soaring gas prices and domestic power shortages heighten concerns about the country’s fuel security, several sources said.

  • Governor of the Bank of England signals interest rate rise could come in November

    Andrew Bailey has given his clearest hint yet that the Bank of England is about to raise interest rates in an attempt to combat a jump in inflation.

  • Want $5,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $57,000 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    With yields ranging from 7.7% to 10.4%, these dividend stocks can help maximize income-investors' returns.

  • In a world of paltry 0.06% interest rates, these income stocks yield up to 10.2%

    Low-interest rates still got you down? Try this trio of dividend stocks on for size.

  • 2 Innovative Semiconductor Stocks Set to Crush the Market in 2022

    Semiconductor returns might not be as solid in 2022 as they've been so far in 2021, so investors should stick to high-quality opportunities.

  • Want $1 Million? Invest $100,000 Into These Stocks and Wait 15 Years (or Less)

    If there's one lesson the stock market teaches time and again, it's the importance of patience and seeing your investment thesis through over the long run. It signifies a sustainable shift in the way care is being administered.