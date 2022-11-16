Oil Extends Gain After Poland Struck by Russian-Made Missile

(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended gains after Poland was struck by a Russian-made missile, raising concerns about an escalation of the war in Ukraine.

West Texas Intermediate climbed above $87 a barrel after closing 1.2% higher on Tuesday. Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said it’s likely the country will invoke the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s Article 4, which allows allies to raise discussions on national security threats. NATO ambassadors will hold an emergency meeting on Wednesday.

The potential for the conflict to spread is another threat to an already tight market, with the European Union set to sanction Russian crude flows from December. Grain markets also rallied on Tuesday after the blasts that happened near the border with Ukraine.

Concerns a global economic slowdown will deepen amid tight monetary policy are still weighing on the demand outlook, even after China eased some of its Covid restrictions. The International Energy Agency said markets are vulnerable after oil inventories in developed nations sunk to the lowest since 2004.

A barrage of Russian missiles struck locations across Ukraine, hitting civilians and critical infrastructure. Slovakia’s pipeline operator Transpetrol said that oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline have been halted due to “technical reasons on the Ukrainian side,” without confirming the reason for the suspension.

The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported US commercial inventories fell by 5.8 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the figures. Stockpiles at the key storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, also dropped. Government data is scheduled for later Wednesday.

