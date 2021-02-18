Brent Oil Passes $65 With U.S. Crisis Now a Global Supply Shock

Sharon Cho

(Bloomberg) -- Brent oil rose past $65 a barrel as a worsening U.S. energy crisis took out almost 40% of the nation’s crude production.

Futures in London climbed as much as 1.4% at the open after closing at the highest in almost 13 months. The global crude benchmark last traded above $65 on Jan. 21, 2020 before Covid-19 wreaked havoc on global energy markets.

More than 4 million barrels a day of U.S. crude output is now offline, according to traders and executives, amid an unprecedented cold snap that’s frozen well operations and led to widespread power cuts. However, a spate of refinery outages has curbed demand for crude in the U.S., while gasoline consumption is also down as the cold keeps more Americans off the road.

See also: Big Freeze in Texas Is Becoming a Global Oil Market Crisis

The supply shock is aiding an already frothy global oil market and is starting to impact global energy flows, with traders snapping up ocean-going tankers to haul millions of barrels of European diesel to the U.S. Adding to the bullishness, the American Petroleum Institute reported an almost 6 million-barrel drop in U.S. crude stockpiles before official data due later on Thursday.

Crude is up around 25% this year as Saudi Arabia’s deep output cuts and an improving demand outlook encourage investors. The rally was tempered on Wednesday following a Dow Jones report citing unnamed advisers that the kingdom is planning to boost production in the coming months. Many analysts expect that the Saudis will pump more from April given the recent surge in prices.

“This cold snap is the perfect storm for the oil market, but it’s probably not the only catalyst that has driven oil to these heights,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. “We have Saudi Arabia supporting the market and the U.S. inventories are coming off at such a rapid pace.”

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, meanwhile, urged fellow members of the OPEC+ oil alliance to remain cautious as they prepare to consider further output increases. The group will gather in early March to decide whether they can revive some more of the production halted during the coronavirus crisis.

