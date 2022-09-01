Oil Extends Longest Losing Streak Since 2020 on Slowdown Concern

(Bloomberg) -- Oil kicked off September lower as concern that a global slowdown will hurt energy demand overshadowed bullish drivers including a sizable draw in US crude stockpiles and a potential cut in OPEC+ supply.

West Texas Intermediate declined toward $89 a barrel after capping a third monthly drop in August, the longest losing streak since April 2020, as central banks including the Federal Reserve tightened policy to combat elevated inflation. Separately, traders were tracking ship movements through the Suez Canal after a tanker ran aground, interrupting traffic, before it was refloated.

Oil slumped by more than 20% in the three months through August as the Fed and other central banks hoisted rates, stoking concern of a slowdown or even a recession. The slump overturned all of crude’s gains since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the end of February, and prompted Saudi Arabia to signal the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies could cut supply.

Data on Wednesday showed that nationwide US crude inventories dropped for a third week, falling by more than 3 million barrels, including a draw at the key storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma. Gasoline stockpiles also shrank.

As oil’s losses have deepened, there’s been a growing chorus of concern that futures aren’t properly reflecting underlying conditions. Hedge fund manager Pierre Andurand said on Wednesday the futures market is “completely broken.” That echoed recent comments from Saudi Arabian Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman that paper and physical markets are disconnected.

Ministers from the 23-nation OPEC+ coalition are scheduled to meet on Sept. 5 to decide on production policy after agreeing to a miniscule supply increase at their last session. Ahead of next week’s event, the group’s Joint Technical Committee tightened its outlook for global oil markets for this year and next.

Among the items that OPEC+ ministers may weigh up is a US-led plan to cap the price of Russian crude in a bid to deprive Moscow of funds amid the war in Ukraine. The proposal has been gathering support, with the UK government signaling its approval. Group of Seven finance ministers including Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are due to discuss the plan on Friday.

