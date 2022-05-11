Oil Extends Losses Below $100 Ahead of US Inflation Figures

Ben Sharples
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended declines below $100 a barrel ahead of US and Chinese economic data that will gauge the health of the global economy.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate fell in early Asian trading after tumbling around 9% over the previous two sessions. Investors will be watching the print for China’s April factory gate prices and the US consumer-price index, as a stronger dollar puts pressure on commodities like oil that are priced in the currency.

The oil market has been whipsawed over the last couple of months by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Covid-19 lockdowns across China. The war has fanned inflation, driving up the cost of everything from food to fuels, with retail gasoline in the US hitting a record ahead of the summer driving season.

Oil is still up more than 30% for the year after a robust start underpinned by economies rebounding from the pandemic. The oil ministers of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates warned that spare capacity is decreasing in all energy sectors as producers slash investment, driving up prices.

The American Petroleum Institute reported US crude stockpiles rose by 1.62 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the figures. Fuel inventories also expanded. Government data is due later Wednesday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Sheds Almost 10% in Two Days to Drop Below $100 a Barrel

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil continued its retreat into a second session as galloping US inflation fueled concerns it would force moves that risk pushing the economy into a recession.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Mar

  • Car-Sharing Startup Getaround Nears InterPrivate SPAC Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Getaround, a car-sharing marketplace that functions as an Airbnb for vehicles, has agreed to go public through a merger with InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayBiden Team Sees China Til

  • China’s Dollar-Bond Misery Is Set to Deepen With Fed Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s credit market can’t catch a break.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapA property debt crisis. Lockdowns that have dragged on the economy. And now monetary tightening by the Fede

  • Coinbase Sinks After Warning the Slide in Volume to Worsen

    (Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. shares tumbled after first-quarter revenue missed estimates and the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange warned that total trading volume in the current quarter will be lower than in the first. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in Ukrai

  • JPMorgan Launches Data Platform for Buy Side Facing Deluge

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. is launching a platform to help buy-side firms sort through data in a bid to take on more functions for money managers swamped with information and facing fee pressure. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkrainePhilippine Stocks Fall a

  • Brookfield Decides to Spin Off Its Asset-Management Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. plans to spin off its asset-management business, according to a person familiar with the matter -- a step designed to simplify the organizational structure at one of the world’s largest alternative investment firms. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayBiden Team Sees China Ti

  • Novavax shares slide 20% on COVID vaccine demand uncertainty

    The company said in September it had targeted for the delivery of at least 2 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in 2022. Novavax said on Monday it delivered about 42 million doses globally in the first quarter. Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, also produces the company's COVID-19 vaccine under the brand name Covovax.

  • Mondelez plans to sell Trident, Dentyne among other brands

    The Cadbury maker, which will keep its gum brands in emerging markets, said it was reshaping its product line with the aim of generating 90% of revenue from chocolates and biscuits. Mondelez, which reported sales of $7.76 billion last quarter, started a review of its gum business a year ago after demand for the units' brands took a severe hit during COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • Ryan Reynolds Admits Wife Blake Lively ‘Runs the Show’ When it Comes to Parenting

    Successful parenting is all about teamwork and appreciating your partner’s strengths — and Ryan Reynolds is nailing it. The actor may be known for his hilarious parenting jokes and for trolling his wife, Blake Lively, on social media, but he also knows how to celebrate her. From stunning on the red carpet to taking care […]

  • Ackman, Thiel Back Investor Fighting ‘Political Agendas’

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman and Peter Thiel, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, are backing a startup investing firm that says it plans to go head to head against large money managers that promote stakeholder capitalism and “political agendas.”Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Sink to 13-Mo

  • Bitcoin Snaps 5-Day Slide After Briefly Crashing Below $30,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapBitcoin rebounded from a swoon below $30,000 as a selloff in stocks eased and a bout of calm washed across global markets.The world’s largest digital

  • To Get a Painterly Effect Without the Mess, Here Are the Best Oil Sticks

    Like oil paint in a convenient, easy-to-hold form, oil sticks consist of a blend of pigmented drying oil and wax. These chunky tools are softer than oil pastels, so using them feels more like painting than drawing. And, unlike oil pastels, oil sticks will dry completely with time. Oil sticks are great to try out […]

  • Stocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks closed higher in a session marked by exhausting gyrations, with investors trying to make sense of comments from a multitude of Federal Reserve speakers ahead of key inflation data on Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Sink t

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Show Signs of Support

    Crude oil markets initially fell on Tuesday but have found buyers underneath to see signs of support. The market continues to look as if it favors the upside.

  • Keep calm — there’s no recession on the way. These 13 stocks may rise as investors figure this out

    A so-called hard landing of the U.S. economy is not going to happen. If I am right, it confirms what extremely negative sentiment is already telling us: Stocks are a buy. Two more meaningful measures show decent economic strength, says Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research.

  • Three REITs Stand Strong Amid Slump: Morningstar's Take

    Real estate investments in recent months have hit the skids amid rampant inflation, soaring interest rates and fears of recession. The total return of the FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs index slumped 16.1% this year through May 9, worse than the S&P 500's 15.9% total-return slide during that period. Morningstar analyst Kevin Brown recently cited three strong candidates.

  • Five Rolls Royces And Dusty Buick Barn Finds

    The collection dwells in the Appalachian Mountains.

  • Billionaire investor Dan Loeb's Third Point says it's 'difficult to call a bottom' in tech stocks and the fund is investing in shares of oil and gas firms to hedge inflation

    "We adopted a significantly more defensive posture in the portfolio," Loeb said in the hedge fund's quarterly investment letter.

  • Pence Rips Socially Minded Investing, Wants to ‘Rein In’ ESG

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Vice President Mike Pence criticized investor-activist campaigns to force companies such as Exxon Mobil Corp. to follow socially conscious investing principles, saying they elevate “left-wing” goals over the interests of businesses and their employees.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayBiden Team See

  • Retirees Face a Whirlwind Market. What Advisors Say They Should Do.

    Now may be an opportune moment to make tactical portfolio changes—and above all to remind oneself about the value of sound financial planning.