Oil Holds Loss as Hawkish Powell Points to Bigger Rate Hikes
(Bloomberg) -- Oil held a deep loss after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the central bank is likely to boost interest rates higher and potentially faster than previously anticipated, raising concerns over a drag on demand.
West Texas Intermediate futures traded near $77 a barrel after closing 3.6% lower on Tuesday, the biggest one-day drop since early January. The remarks, made during a testimony before Congress, opened the door to the Fed lifting interest rates by half a percentage point at the next meeting this month.
Adding to the bearish sentiment, OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghais said slowing oil consumption in Europe and the US poses a concern for the market, even as Asia experiences “phenomenal” growth. Citigroup Inc. also said that global supply is ample and demand remains low.
Oil has had a choppy year as concerns over further monetary tightening from the Fed competed with a bullish outlook for China after the end of Covid Zero. However, the world’s top crude importer this week set a cautious economic growth target for 2023, denting some of the optimism.
