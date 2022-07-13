Oil Steadies After Tumbling Below $100 on Concerns Over Demand

Elizabeth Low
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after sliding below $100 a barrel on Tuesday as escalating fears about an economic slowdown rippled across markets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate plunged about 8% in the previous session to close at the lowest level in three months. US inflation data for June is due Wednesday and economists project it surged to a fresh pandemic peak that will keep the Federal Reserve geared for another big interest-rate hike.

Oil has given up the bulk of its gains seen in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which drove prices above $130 a barrel in March. A stronger dollar and China’s rising Covid cases have added to the pressure. The International Energy Agency will provide its snapshot of the market later Wednesday.

“Weaker macro sentiment is driving the market at the moment and is likely to continue to do so in the short term,” said Warren Patterson, Singapore-based head of commodities strategy at ING Groep NV. “This suggests the potential for further downside, but we believe it will be fairly limited, given the supportive fundamentals. The global market is still tight.”

Concerns over an economic slowdown have overshadowed tight physical crude markets. OPEC’s first outlook for 2023 suggests that there will be no relief for squeezed consumers, with more oil needed from the group even though most members are already pumping flat out.

US President Joe Biden has repeatedly called on OPEC to pump more and is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia this week during a tour of the Middle East. The kingdom along with the United Arab Emirates are the only cartel members with significant volumes of unused production capacity.

The American Petroleum Institute reported that US crude stockpiles rose by 4.76 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the figures. The Energy Information Administration will report data on Wednesday.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Gold Steadies Near Nine-Month Low Ahead of US Inflation Report

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold steadied near the lowest in more than nine months in anticipation of US inflation data this week that’s set to shape the magnitude of the Federal Reserve’s next rate hike. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapInvestors concerned about the

  • VinFast Says It’s Signed Banks to Raise $4 Billion for US Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnamese electric-vehicle maker VinFast said it has signed agreements with banks to raise at least $4 billion globally to fund its planned North Carolina EV factory and US rollout, according to a statement.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets Wr

  • U.S., Japanese insurers back autonomous vehicle firm May Mobility

    U.S. auto insurer State Farm and Japanese insurance company Tokio Marine have joined in a $111 million funding round for autonomous vehicle technology startup May Mobility, the Ann Arbor, Mich.-based company said on Tuesday. The funding will allow May Mobility to continue work with Toyota Motor Corp on self-driving people movers, May Mobility said in a statement. State Farm, one of the largest U.S. auto insurers, invested through its State Farm Ventures arm, which puts money into startups working on technology that could improve vehicle safety.

  • Stocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks dropped before Wednesday’s inflation report, with the Treasury curve inversion deepening to levels last seen in 2007 amid fears that aggressive rate hikes will sink the economy into a recession.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapThe S

  • Nvidia Stock-Price Cuts Are Piling Up. Wall Street Is Getting Worried.

    The vast majority of analysts tracking the chip maker continue to rate it at Buy or Overweight, even as the shares slide.

  • CDC says BA.5 variant expected to make up 65% of U.S. COVID-19 cases

    During the White House COVID-19 response team briefing on Tuesday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the BA.5 variant of COVID-19 is expected to make up 65% of U.S. cases, and the BA.4 variant is expected to represent 16% of cases.

  • New Zealand Hikes Rate By Half-Point, Signals More Tightening

    (Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s central bank raised interest rates by half a percentage point for a third straight meeting and said it will continue to tighten policy “at pace” until it’s sure inflation is contained.Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapThe Rese

  • Oil prices: 'Should find a lower home' as market normalizes, says analyst

    Expect oil prices to ease as the market normalizes, says one analyst.

  • Why Tech Stocks May Be The Wrong Play If A Recession Hits

    Tech stocks may disappoint if a recession hits the U.S. economy, says Bank of America. Megacap technology stocks could face the biggest challenges.

  • House GOP marches into deeper blue terrain as Dem prospects fade

    With just four months until the midterms, Democrats were already on the defensive in at least 30 highly competitive districts.

  • Silver Price Prediction – Silver Tests Yearly Lows

    Silver moved below the $19.00 level amid a broad sell-off in commodity markets.

  • Oil prices could jump to $140 per barrel if Russian crude doesn't get a price cap, US Treasury official says

    On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will hold talks with Japanese officials on the price cap proposal.

  • Stock Allocation Rules

    Find out more about the disputed long-standing rule of thumb that says that your stock allocation should equal 100 minus your age.

  • Brent crude settles below $100/bbl on higher dollar, weak demand outlook

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Global benchmark Brent crude tumbled $7 on Tuesday to settle below $100 a barrel for the first time in three months on a strengthening dollar, COVID-19 curbs in top crude importer China, and rising fears of a global economic slowdown. Since their peak this year in March, Brent has declined 29%, while WTI has fallen 27%. Oil prices are facing extreme pressure "as a defensive posture continues with consumer sentiment still in a depressed mode along with a COVID re-surface in China," said Dennis Kissler, senior vice president for trading at BOK Financial.

  • Gas Prices Have Fallen in the Past Month Except in Four States

    Generally the trends on gasoline are better for consumers, but in some states, prices remain stubbornly high.

  • Sri Lanka Latest: President Flees By Military Plane to Maldives

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left the country for the Maldives on a military aircraft, an Air Force spokesman said on television. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapRajapaksa has yet to send in his resignation letter, according to

  • When will inflation peak? U.S. consumers see light at the end of the tunnel, New York Fed survey suggests

    Days ahead of June inflation data, consumers said they were increasingly worried about their finances compared to a year ago

  • One of UK’s Top Bankers Put on Leave by Citi Pending Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc. has suspended Jan Skarbek, one of the UK’s most high-profile investment bankers, pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct, people with knowledge of the matter said. Most Read from BloombergFresh US Inflation Peak to Keep Fed on Aggressive Rate PathElon’s OutNYC Prepares for the ‘Big One’ With Nuclear Attack PSA VideoStocks Swoon as Treasuries Sound Recession Alarm: Markets WrapJan. 6 Panel Maps Path From ‘Wild’ Trump Tweet to Capitol AttackThe bank is

  • China EV maker BYD stock falls on speculation Buffett will sell shares

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses rumors that Warren Buffett has plans to sell shares of BYD stock.

  • Sri Lanka’s president flees the country amid economic crisis

    The president of Sri Lanka fled the country early Wednesday, days after protesters stormed his home and office and the official residence of his prime minister amid a three-month economic crisis that triggered severe shortages of food and fuel.