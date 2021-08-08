Oil Extends Losses After Weekly Slump as Delta Clouds Outlook

Ben Sharples
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses after the worst week since October as a Covid-19 resurgence raised concerns about the short-term demand outlook.

Futures in New York fell below $67 a barrel in early Asian trading after sliding almost 8% last week. China has completed a mass coronavirus testing program in Wuhan -- the original epicenter of the pandemic -- following new confirmed cases in the region, while infections rose in parts of Europe. A stronger dollar also weakened the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.

Oil has run into stiff headwinds this month as the fast-spreading delta variant sweeps across the globe, leading to renewed restrictions on movement in some regions and coinciding with a production boost from OPEC+. The International Energy Agency will provide an updated snapshot of the market on Thursday.

OPEC+ will make monthly supply hikes of 400,000 barrels a day from August and continue until all of its output halted during the pandemic is revived. While the latest Covid-19 flare-up is clouding the outlook, expectations are that the market will be able to absorb the additional barrels as demand accelerates.

Delta is also impacting the oil market structure. The prompt timespread for Brent has narrowed to 34 cents a barrel in backwardation -- a bullish signal where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones. That compares with 69 cents a week earlier.

Chinese authorities in Wuhan completed testing on 11.3 million people, covering most of the city’s population except for college students on summer break and children under the age of 6 years, according to a virus control briefing held on Sunday. China has canceled flights across the nation and rushed to close some cities to contain the spreading virus.

