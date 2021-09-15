Oil Extends Rally With U.S. Stockpiles Expected to Decline

Sharon Cho and Alex Longley
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil gained after a U.S. industry report showed another decline in inventories of crude and gasoline, signaling a tightening market.

Global benchmark Brent rose above $74, while West Texas Intermediate advanced for a fourth day. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute reported Tuesday that nationwide crude stockpiles fell 5.44 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the matter. Official government data will be released later Wednesday, and the dollar weakened, an incentive for some investors to buy dollar-priced commodities.

In Asia, traders digested a plan by China to sell oil from its strategic reserves for the first time, part of a campaign by Beijing to try to keep commodity prices in check. The initial auction on Sept. 24 will be for about 7.38 million barrels, the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said Tuesday. While that’s relatively small -- less than the country typically imports in a single day -- the planned sale may be followed by further offerings.

Oil has risen in recent weeks, paring a quarterly loss, as extreme weather disrupted U.S. production, and figures showed a further drawdown in inventories amid the pandemic. The International Energy Agency said on Tuesday the world will have to wait until October for additional supplies as output losses from Hurricane Ida offset increases from OPEC+. But there remain risks with China locking down a city of 4.5 million people to curb the spread of the virus.

“There is news of new Covid cases in China but that is offset by renewed large inventory declines in the U.S.,” said Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS Group AG. “My guess is it is driven by CTA and momentum buyers.”

The API snapshot also pointed to lower holdings of gasoline and distillates, with a combined fall of about 5.7 million barrels. Last week, the government reported gasoline inventories hit the lowest since November 2019.

See also: Oil Glut That Covid Built Is Now All But Gone

U.S. oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has been coming back online slowly after Ida swept through the region more than two weeks ago. Another hurricane this week, Nicholas, didn’t impact offshore output, but briefly shut the country’s largest gasoline pipeline.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil extends rise as industry data shows another drawdown in crude inventories

    The U.S. oil benchmark trades at its highest level since early August after industry data shows a large fall in U.S. crude inventories ahead of official data due later Wednesday.

  • Intuit CEO on buying Mailchimp: 'We want to put our capital to great use'

    Yahoo Finance Live talks with Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi about his $12 billion deal to buy Mailchimp.

  • FTC staff to present findings on Big Tech's smaller acquisitions

    Staff of the Federal Trade Commission will present their findings on Wednesday on business deals that tech platforms like Facebook and Alphabet's Google did that were sometimes too small to prompt antitrust review. The agency, which began holding open meetings after progressive Lina Khan became chair in June, will hear about Big Tech acquisitions done between 2010 and 2019.

  • Adobe jumps into e-commerce payments business in challenge to Shopify

    Adobe Inc on Wednesday said it will add payment services to its e-commerce platform this year to help merchants accept credit cards and other ways of paying, deepening a rivalry with e-commerce firm Shopify Inc. Adobe started providing software to help retailers run their online stores in 2018 when it purchased Magento Commerce from private equity firm Permira for $1.68 billion. Adobe will roll out the new payment system by the end of this year in the United States and is tapping PayPal Holdings to process a variety of payment types, including credit and debit cards as well as PayPal's own payment and pay-later offerings. Until now, Adobe's e-commerce customers have had to build their own payment systems.

  • I'm Discovering Potential Bottoming Patterns for Barrick Gold

    The technical signals are giving some classic indications that the shares of the gold producer could be making a low.

  • Energy Crunch Deepens as U.S. Warns Europe Isn’t Doing Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch is deepening, with gas and power prices hitting fresh records after the U.S. warned the continent isn’t doing enough to prepare for what could be potentially a dire winter.With about a month to go before the start of the heating season, Europe doesn’t have enough natural gas in storage sites and isn’t building inventories fast enough either. Amos Hochstein, the U.S. State Department’s envoy for energy security, said on Friday he was worried about supplies th

  • Europe’s Gas Extends Record Rally on U.S. LNG, U.K. Power Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe continued their record-breaking run as uncertainties about supply security this winter worsen. Power prices also surged to a new high amid after a disruption on a power link with France.The latest concern for the European market is tropical Depression Nicholas, which threatens to lash the U.S. Gulf Coast with rain for days and has already affected one facility that produces liquefied natural gas for exports. Uncertainties over Russia’s ability to suppl

  • Investor group sets tough climate blueprint for Big Oil

    Investors managing more than $10 trillion on Wednesday published an ambitious blueprint for energy companies seeking to tackle climate change, including sharp cuts to greenhouse gas emissions and a winding down of oil and gas production. The unprecedented initiative - dubbed the Net Zero Standard for Oil and Gas - details 10 required standards to help money managers compare companies' strategies and understand whether they are aligned with United Nations-backed efforts to reduce global carbon emissions to net zero by 2050. Oil and gas companies such as BP and Royal Dutch Shell have published targets and strategies aimed at battling climate change, but the huge variation in scope, definitions and ambition makes analysis and comparison exceedingly difficult for investors.

  • Goldman Almost Doubles Asia Coal Forecast on Supply Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. almost doubled its outlook for Asian coal prices as a global recovery in power demand and production issues in key mining countries combine to make supply scarce.Benchmark Newcastle thermal coal will average $190 a ton in the fourth quarter, up from a previous forecast of $100, to meet demand in the northern hemisphere winter and taking account of a global rally in natural gas, analysts Paul Young and Hugo Nicolaci said Tuesday in a research note. The bank

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Elliott Said to Push for Breakup of British Power Firm SSE

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Paul Singer’s Elliott Investment Management is pushing for a breakup of SSE Plc after building up a stake in the British power company, people with knowledge of the matter said. The activist hedge fund sees value in separating SSE’s renewable portfolio from its regulated electricity businesses, the people said, asking not be identified because the information is private. Elliott has been meeting privately with representatives from SSE, which is based in the central Sco

  • Coinbase’s Junk Bonds Show Crypto Really Is Going Mainstream

    (Bloomberg) -- Junk-bond investors gave cryptocurrencies their biggest endorsement yet as Coinbase Global Inc. sold $2 billion of debt.Demand was so high -- at least $7 billion of orders poured in -- that the crypto behemoth was able to boost the deal’s size from $1.5 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Equal amounts of seven- and 10-year bonds were sold at interest rates of 3.375% and 3.625%, respectively, lower than the initially discussed borrowing costs, other people

  • Will collapse of Blackstone's Soho China deal foreshadow caution by foreign investors in future real estate tie-ups?

    The collapse of Blackstone Group's US$3.06 billion deal for Soho China, known for the Leeza Soho and other office buildings that give Beijing its futuristic skyline, comes at a fraught time for China's real estate industry and could raise questions about how attractive the sector remains for foreign investment, particularly as China places greater scrutiny on foreign deals, according to market observers. Commercial rents dropped by 1.5 per cent in Beijing in the first half of the year and are ex

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge up despite China growth concerns

    Stock futures ticked up Wednesday morning to steady after dropping a day earlier, as September selling pressure returned to markets. New tepid economic data out of China also added to concerns over the pace of global growth.

  • Syngenta, Chevron Could Face Billions in Claims Over Weed Killer

    (Bloomberg) -- Yet another popular weed killer used by American farmers for decades is becoming a costly liability for the companies behind the chemical.Over the past seven months, new lawsuits have been filed almost every day claiming farmers or field workers contracted Parkinson’s disease from their exposure to Paraquat, a highly toxic herbicide developed by Syngenta AG and sold in the U.S. by Chevron Corp.The surge in complaints comes as another company, Bayer AG, has set aside as much as $16

  • Google says it offers more than $10 billion in consumer benefits in S.Korea

    Alphabet Inc's Google said on Wednesday its presence in South Korea equates to nearly 12 trillion won ($10.16 billion) in economic benefits for its users, as the U.S. tech giant faces increased scrutiny from regulators and politicians. Google's announcement came a day after South Korea's antitrust agency fined Google 207 billion won for blocking customised versions of its Android operating system, in the company's second setback in the country in less than a month. The Korea Fair Trade Commission said this could be the ninth-biggest fine it has ever imposed.

  • Executives warn customers to brace for continued shortages and price hikes in 2022: 'I half-jokingly tell people, "Order your Christmas presents now"'

    "The logistics industry does not see 2022 as having any less disruption in supply chains than in 2021," the president of UPS said on Sunday.

  • A Nigerian oil palm startup raised $4 million to build a “smart” factory

    In most cases, the Nigerian farmer cracks palm nuts with large stones, an inefficient process that makes eventual finished goods more expensive. Nigeria-based startup Releaf intends to solve this problem by processing produce from farmers, and also delivering the oil to food manufacturers.