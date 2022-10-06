Oil Extends Rally on OPEC+ Output Cut and Russian Supply Warning

2
Ben Sharples and Sharon Cho
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose for a fourth session after the OPEC+ alliance agreed to the biggest production cut since 2020 and Russia reiterated a warning that it won’t sell crude to any countries that adopt a price cap.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate traded near $88 a barrel after jumping 10% over the previous three sessions. OPEC+ plans to slash daily output by 2 million barrels, a move that drew a swift rebuke from the US. The Biden administration has previously sought more oil from producers as it battles energy-driven inflation.

See also: Saudi Arabia Enrages Biden and Aids Putin With Oil Output Cut

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its fourth quarter price forecast for Brent oil to $110 a barrel after the OPEC+ action and said the reduction could prompt the International Energy Agency to coordinate a release of reserves. Crude prices have trended lower since June on concerns over a global slowdown.

“All the developments we have seen on the supply side at this point very much sets the stage for what we believe will be higher prices into the end of this year,” Damien Courvalin, the head of energy research at Goldman Sachs, said in a Bloomberg television interview. “With this cut and the winter seasonal demand, inventories will continue to fall.”

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said the real-world impact of the cuts will likely be around 1 million to 1.1 million barrels a day from November given some alliance members are already pumping well below their quotas. That still equates to the biggest reduction since the start of the pandemic.

See also: Saudi-Russian Oil Axis Snubs Biden With Cuts: Javier Blas

Speaking after the OPEC+ announcement, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said moves to cap the price of his country’s oil will backfire and could lead to a temporary reduction in its output. The European Union on Wednesday approved a fresh package of sanctions on Moscow that includes the US-led measure to put a price limit on Russian oil.

US crude, gasoline and distillate stockpiles all declined last week, according to the Energy Information Administration, adding to a tightening supply outlook. Motor fuel inventories tumbled by 4.73 million barrels to the lowest level since November 2014.

Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Saudi Wealth Fund Raises $3 Billion From Debut Green Bonds Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Loretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesStocks Take Breather After Furious Rally From Low: Markets WrapMar-a-Lago Documents Included Pardons, Emails, Legal BillsSaudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund raised $3 billio

  • Oil prices end at highest in 3 weeks as OPEC+ agrees to a large output cut while U.S. supplies fall

    Oil futures end Wednesday at their highest price in three weeks after OPEC+ agreed to reduce output by 2 million barrels a day and U.S. data revealed a second straight weekly decline in crude supplies.

  • Ukraine Latest: EU’s New Sanctions Include an Oil Price Cap

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union approved a fresh package of sanctions against Russia that includes a price cap on oil sales, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said his forces were advancing in the south. Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Loretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesStocks Take Breather After Furious Rally From Low: Markets Wra

  • Explainer-What is NOPEC, the U.S. bill to pressure the OPEC+ oil group?

    U.S. legislation that could open members of oil producing group OPEC+ to antitrust lawsuits has emerged as a possible tool to tackle high fuel prices, after the body said it would slash production despite lobbying by the Biden administration. The No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels (NOPEC) bill, which passed a Senate committee 17-4 on May 5, is intended to protect U.S. consumers and businesses from engineered oil spikes. OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, on Wednesday agreed steep production cuts, curbing supply in an already tight market.

  • Why home heating costs are rising as winter approaches

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss U.S. gas prices, rising electric bills, the expectations for winter, and the outlook for natural gas.

  • Poshmark CEO sees 'much more global' business after Naver acquisition

    Poshmark CEO is ready for its next chapter after selling for $1.2 biillion to Naver, and eyeing up global expansion.

  • Why OPEC+’s Oil Production Cuts Aren’t What They Seem

    The coalition of major producers have missed their output targets, making the headline number less impressive.

  • Poland Says It Approached US About Sharing Nuclear Weapons

    (Bloomberg) -- Poland has spoken to the US about sharing atomic weapons, President Andrzej Duda said, a provocative statement that comes as Western nations confront Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Loretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesStocks Take Breather After Furious Rally From Low: Markets WrapMar-a-Lago Do

  • OPEC+ oil production cuts ‘more likely’ between 900,000 to 1 million barrels a day: Analyst

    Lipow Oil Associates President Andrew Lipow joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impacts of OPEC+ slashing its production target, oil prices, and the White House's sentiment towards energy markets heading into the winter season.

  • Dollar's blistering rally to extend into next year - FX analysts in Reuters poll

    The unstoppable dollar, which is already having a banner year, is likely to extend its dominance beyond 2022, according to a Reuters poll of foreign exchange strategists who said the currency was still some distance from an inflection point. Up over 16% so far in 2022, the dollar index has already had its best year in at least five decades, with the currency exhibiting few signs of slowing anytime soon. Underpinning the greenback's ascendancy were the U.S. economy's superior performance, the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates by 300 basis points this year - with more expected - and the role it plays as a safe-haven currency.

  • Oil Extends Rally as OPEC+ Mulls Largest Output Cut Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil surged after OPEC+ said it was considering cutting its production limit by as much as 2 million barrels a day, double what was previously anticipated.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialLoretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Queen, DiesElon Musk Sets Off Uproar in Ukraine by Tweeting His ‘Peace’ PlanBiden, Kishida Condemn North Korean Missile Launch Over JapanStock Shorts Fold in Best Two-Day Rally Since 2020: Markets Wra

  • Apollo, Sixth Street Abandoned Twitter Funding Talks Months Ago

    (Bloomberg) -- Investment firms that had expressed an interest in helping Elon Musk finance his acquisition of Twitter Inc. abandoned the talks several months ago, around the time that the mercurial billionaire backtracked from the deal, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergMusk Revives $44 Billion Twitter Bid, Aiming to Avoid TrialTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Loretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter And Country Q

  • Trump said the FBI found classified documents at his home because federal workers packed them. But emails Bloomberg got show boxes were already packed when movers arrived.

    Emails show a GSA agent repeatedly telling Trump's team they can't use tax dollars to ship personal items, including gifts and a Trump painting.

  • Pete Buttigieg Has Perfect Response To Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Unhinged Complaint

    The Georgia Republican accused the transportation secretary of trying to “emasculate the way we drive” by supporting electric cars.

  • Putin’s Dueling Foot Soldiers Are Now Apparently Killing Each Other Off

    AFP via GettyWhile Ukraine’s military has been successfully chasing Russian troops out of one territory after another, Vladimir Putin’s foot soldiers have apparently been turning their weapons on each other as the Russian leader’s “special military operation” continues to come apart at the seams in spectacular fashion.The Kremlin’s flailing bid to get an edge on the battlefield by deploying mercenaries from the Wagner Group—which now includes hundreds of prison inmates—has reportedly backfired a

  • Trump Tries to Get Supreme Court to Bail Him Out of Mar-a-Lago Docs Mess

    The former president is hoping the court he stocked with conservatives can help prevent the DOJ from reviewing confidential material seized by the FBI

  • Nicolle Wallace Slams Wall Street Journal’s Condemnation Of Trump

    The MSNBC anchor had her own withering response to the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper's criticism of the former president.

  • Will Clarence Thomas Give Trump A Free Pass In His Mar-A-Lago Document Request?

    To the surprise of nobody, former President Donald Trump does not want the Department of Justice to be able to look into the full scope of classified documents seized during an FBI search at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump has filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court to get an independent arbiter for possibly more than 100 documents marked as classified, according to CNN.

  • The Navy just deployed its $13 billion aircraft carrier, which was both commissioned and panned by Trump, who ranted: 'It just doesn't look right'

    The US Navy's newest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, set off on its first deployment on Tuesday after it was commissioned five years ago.

  • Ga. Senate Candidate Herschel Walker Slips in Polls Following Latest Bombshell Allegations

    Walker, once considered the GOP's best chance at flipping the Senate, had been steadily catching up to incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock in the polls. Then Monday came along