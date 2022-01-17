Oil extends rally on supply tightness, Brent at more than 3-year high

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub
Yuka Obayashi
·2 min read

By Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday, with Brent crude futures at their highest in more than three years, as investors bet supply will remain tight amid restrained output by major producers with global demand unperturbed by the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Brent crude futures gained 42 cents, or 0.5%, to $86.48 a barrel by 0022 GMT. The contract touched its highest since Oct. 3, 2018 - $86.71 - earlier in the session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 62 cents, or 0.7%, at $84.44 a barrel, after hitting $84.78, the highest since Nov. 10, 2021, earlier in the session.

The gains followed a rally last week when Brent rose 5.4% and WTI climbed 6.3%.

Frantic oil buying, driven by supply outages and signs the Omicron variant won't be as disruptive as feared for fuel demand, has pushed some crude grades to multi-year highs, suggesting the rally in Brent futures could be sustained a while longer, traders said.

"The bullish sentiment is continuing as (producer group) OPEC+ is not providing enough supply to meet strong global demand," said Toshitaka Tazawa, an analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.

"If (investment) funds increase allocation weight for crude, prices could reach their highs of 2014," he said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies - OPEC+ - are gradually relaxing output cuts implemented when demand collapsed in 2020.

But many smaller producers can't raise supply and others have been wary of pumping too much oil in case of renewed COVID-19 setbacks.

Worries of a Russian attack on neighbouring Ukraine that could disrupt energy supply also lent support to prices.

U.S. officials voiced fears on Friday that Russia was preparing to attack Ukraine if diplomacy failed. Russia, which has massed 100,000 troops on Ukraine's border, released pictures of its forces on the move.

The U.S. government has held talks with several international energy companies on contingency plans for supplying natural gas to Europe if conflict between Russia and Ukraine disrupts Russian supplies, two U.S. officials and two industry sources told Reuters on Friday.

U.S. crude oil stockpiles, meanwhile, fell more than expected to their lowest levels since October 2018, but gasoline inventories surged due to weak demand, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Concerns over supply constraints outweighed the news of China's possible oil release from reserves, Fujitomi analyst Tazawa said.

Sources told Reuters China plans to release oil reserves around the Lunar New Year holidays between Jan. 31 and Feb. 6 as part of a plan coordinated by the United States with other major consumers to reduce global prices.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Asia braces for China data, oil nears 2021 highs

    A holiday in the United States made for thin trading, but that did not stop Brent crude from extending its bull run toward last year's peak of $86.70 a barrel. S&P 500 futures were flat, while Nasdaq futures slipped 0.1%.

  • Analysis-Physical crude oil market steams ahead after Omicron blip

    Frantic oil buying driven by supply outages and signs the Omicron variant won't be as disruptive as feared has pushed some crude grades to multi-year highs, suggesting the rally in Brent futures could be sustained a while longer, traders said. Prices for physical cargoes do not always trade in tandem with oil futures and when differentials widen rapidly and considerably, they can indicate speculators have oversold or overbought futures versus fundamentals. Brent oil futures have jumped 10% since the start of the year but the physical market is still racing ahead, with differentials for some grades hitting multi-year highs, suggesting a tight market will push the futures rally on.

  • Top hedge funds earn record $65.4 billion for clients in 2021 - LCH data

    The world's 20 best-performing hedge funds earned $65.4 billion for clients in 2021, setting a new record as stock markets marched higher despite rising prices and coronavirus cases, LCH Investments data show. As a group, the most successful managers earned more than one third of the $176 billion that all hedge funds made last year, LCH Investments, a fund of funds firm that tracks returns and is part of Edmond de Rothschild group, reported. The top 20, including brand-name investment firms TCI Fund Management and Citadel, returned an average 10.5% and jointly managed nearly one fifth of the industry's $3.6 trillion in assets, the data show.

  • Bitcoin Or Oil: What To Buy In 2022?

    2021 has been a stellar year for many asset classes, including oil, bitcoin and industrial metals, and many analysts believe that the aforementioned assets are poised for further gains in 2022

  • Crisis Impacts Major Developer Country Garden: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s largest developer Country Garden Holdings Co. is being impacted by the crisis surrounding the property sector with its shares and bonds coming under pressure amid fears that a reportedly failed fundraising effort may be a harbinger of declining confidence.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityDirecT

  • China cleanup of non-compliant WMP securities 'basically complete', official says

    China has made progress in cleaning up non-compliant wealth-management products (WMPs), a senior regulatory official said on Saturday, as he declared a transition period in a years-long clampdown on the sector "basically complete". WMPsare investment vehicles marketed by issuers including banks and property developers to retail and corporate investors, often paying yields far higher than deposits. Cao Yu, vice chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commision told a forum in Beijing that non-compliant short-term wealth management products and products with principal guarantees had been eliminated by the end of 2021.

  • McCaul: Putin "very aggressive" on Ukraine

    The top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee said Sunday that classified intelligence on Russia's alleged plans to provoke war with Ukraine through a "false-flag" operation is "the most specific I have ever seen," and the timetable is "very aggressive."Why it matters: A conventional war on the European continent could break out in a matter of days. It would fundamentally transform Russia's relationship with the West, unleash a wave of refugees and pull the U.S. further into a proxy

  • Ron Johnson says Capitol attackers 'love this country' but he would have felt unsafe if Black Lives Matter stormed building instead

    "I knew those were people who love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, so I wasn't concerned," Sen. Ron Johnson said of the Capitol marchers.

  • Even marijuana dispensaries are struggling as the worker shortage persists in Oklahoma

    A shortage of workers, predominantly in the service and hospitality industries, is fueled by the lingering pandemic.

  • Joohyung Kim, 19, takes Singapore International in playoff; 14-year-old third

    Joohyung "Tom" Kim won the Asian Tour's Singapore International in a playoff while 14-year-old Ratchanon Chantananuwat finished third.

  • Quinn Ewers named to 247Sports’ 10 quarterbacks to watch during spring ball

    Quinn Ewers is one of the biggest names in college football.

  • a Spectacular Goalie Save from New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals

    (Washington Capitals) with a Spectacular Goalie Save from New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals, 01/15/2022

  • McCaul says US withdrawal from Afghanistan has emboldened Russia on Ukraine

    Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said on Sunday that the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan has emboldened Russia in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union," McCaul told host Jake Tapper the key to preventing a Russian invasion into Ukraine is deterrence. "But I'm not seeing a lot of deterrence," McCaul said. "I'm seeing some tough rhetoric, but not a lot of action. I would recommend - I talked to Deputy...

  • Israel's Netanyahu discusses plea bargain in graft trial, source says

    Former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu is negotiating a plea bargain to end his corruption trial, a source briefed on the matter said on Sunday, but talks have snagged over a condition that would remove him from politics. Netanyahu, who lost power in June after 12 consecutive years as premier and is now opposition leader, has pleaded not guilty to charges of bribery, breach of trust and fraud in three cases for which he was indicted in 2019. The source said Netanyahu, 72, was discussing a deal with Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit under which he would plead guilty to reduced charges and have any resulting jail term commuted to community service.

  • Is House Flipping Becoming Less Profitable?

    For years, real estate investors have enjoyed success by flipping houses. Furthermore, house flippers' return on investment fell to 32%, the lowest level since early 2011 and a sizable drop from a year prior. There are several factors that can explain why house flipping may be sluggish right now.

  • Snow in Mississippi: 'We are looking at a rather chilly day' after 7-9 inches reported

    Weather service officials say the snowfall is expected to continue as the system moves east and southward Sunday.

  • Mexican cartel boss 'El Marro' receives 60-year prison sentence

    A Mexican cartel boss known as "El Marro" received a 60-year prison sentence in the country on Friday, according to state prosecutors. Jose Antonio Yepez, leader of the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartel in the state of Guanajuato, was arrested back in 2020 as one of the most wanted criminals in Mexico, Reuters reported. Yepez and his gang were known for allegedly stealing an industrial-sized amount of petroleum, and fanning the flames of violence in the...

  • Oil Prices May Rise Even More on Tight Supply, Vitol Group Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s biggest independent oil trader said crude prices, already up more than 10% this year, could rise even further because of tight supplies.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.“These prices

  • Omicron wave challenging since 'we have less staff,' emergency medicine doctor explains

    Much like the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, hospitals across the U.S. are becoming increasingly inundated with COVID patients as a result of the highly transmissible omicron variant.

  • James Dutton Puts the Team on His Back Again in ‘1883’ Episode 5

    In 1883 Episode 5, "The Fangs of Freedom," Elsa and Ennis face a test, Shea and Thomas encounter bandits, and more death comes for the group.