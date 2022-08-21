Oil Extends Weekly Drop as Traders Weigh More Iranian Supply

(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell at the start of the week as investors weighed the prospect for more Iranian supply and the outlook for global economic growth.

Brent futures dropped 1% to trade below $96 a barrel on Monday, extending a weekly decline. President Joe Biden spoke Sunday with leaders from France, Germany and the UK about reviving a nuclear deal with Iran, which could lead to a surge in supply from the OPEC producer.

Crude has given up all of the gains since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February as fears over an economic downturn filtered through the oil market. Time spreads are signaling easing concerns over tight supply, while a stronger dollar has also added to headwinds for commodities.

Biden and his European allies discussed “ongoing negotiations” toward a nuclear agreement, including “the need to strengthen support for partners in the Middle East region,” according to a US summary of the call released Sunday. Iran submitted its response on Aug. 15 to a framework circulated by the EU for a deal, which the EU took as constructive.

The difference between prompt Brent futures and the second month contract -- a measure of the market’s reading of near term supply and demand tightness -- fell to 57 cents per barrel on Monday, compared with $4.82 a month ago.

Meanwhile, China’s Sichuan province extended industrial power cuts and activated its highest emergency response on Sunday to deal with “extremely outstanding” electricity supply deficiencies, adding to manufacturers’ woes as factories are shuttered and adding to fears of further economic weakness.

