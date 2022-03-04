Oil Extends Wild Week’s Gain as Ukraine Invasion Rattles Markets

(Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for the biggest weekly surge in almost two years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine roiled global markets and fueled fears of a supply crunch, driving prices to their highest since 2008.

Futures in New York resumed gains Friday after swinging through a $10 range and closing below $108 a barrel in the previous session on signs that a Iranian nuclear deal may be near. Prices are up 22% this week after financial sanctions were slapped on Russia, prompting buyers to shun its crude. Russia escalated its assault by attacking a Ukrainian nuclear plant, the biggest in Europe.

The International Energy Agency warned that global energy security was under threat and a planned release of emergency oil reserves by the U.S. and other major economies failed to quell supply concerns. JPMorgan Chase & Co. said global benchmark Brent crude could end the year at $185 a barrel if Russian supply continues to be disrupted. It was just shy of $120 on Thursday.

The invasion has reverberated throughout the energy sector. Global oil majors including BP Plc, Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. are exiting Russia, buyers of its crude are seeking alternatives and shipping costs are spiking. Russia’s Lukoil PJSC has called for a “fast resolution of the military conflict.”

Official sanctions haven’t been imposed on Russian energy exports yet, with Germany opposing a ban on oil, gas and coal imports even as it underlines the urgency to reduce its reliance on Moscow. The White House has also objected to a ban, but U.S. lawmaker support to prohibit imports into America is growing.

Against this backdrop, OPEC+ stuck with its gradual scheduled increase of supply in April during its monthly meeting on Wednesday, wrapping up the gathering in record time without discussing the invasion of Ukraine. Russia is one of the key leaders of the cartel along with Saudi Arabia. IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said the outcome of the meeting was “disappointing.”

Separately, the head of the world’s atomic watchdog said his trip on Saturday to Tehran could “pave the way” to reviving the Iran nuclear deal, a pact that would see the return of official oil exports. The OPEC producer has millions of barrels of stored offshore that could flow quickly into a tight market.

Brent remains in deep backwardation, a bullish structure where prompt barrels are more expensive than later-dated cargoes, signaling a tight supply-demand balance. The benchmark’s prompt spread was $4.23 a barrel after touching record levels in recent days.

