Oil falls amid stockpiling concern; European vaccine woe threatens demand

Views of Total Grandpuits oil refinery
·2 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Tuesday, extending declines for a third day, as concerns about rising stockpiles in the United States added to the threat to demand posed by countries including Germany and France halting COVID-19 vaccinations.

Brent crude was down 58 cents, or 0.8%, at $68.30 by 0041 GMT, having dropped 0.5% on Monday. U.S. crude was down 61 cents, or 0.9%, at $64.78 a barrel, after declining 0.3% in the previous session.

Germany, France and Italy plan to suspend AstraZeneca PLC COVID-19 injections after reports of possible serious side effects, although the World Health Organization said there was no established link to the vaccine.

These moves are deepening concerns over a slow pace of vaccinations in the region, which may delay any economic recovery from the pandemic in one of the hardest-hit areas.

The pandemic eviscerated demand for oil but prices have recovered to levels before the global health crisis, only to be capped as vaccination rollouts have been slow in most countries.

In the United States, stockpiles are also rising because of last month's "big freeze" which halted refining operations that have taken time to fully return.

"Crude oil inventories have increased substantially in recent weeks, as a result of U.S. refinery disruptions, which have seen crude oil stocks approaching 500 million barrels," ING Economics said in a client note.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, will report crude stock pile levels later on Tuesday, followed by official numbers from the Department of Energy on Wednesday, with analysts expecting another week of gain. [API/S]

Crude inventories increased by 12.8 million barrels in the week to March 5, against analysts' expectations for a rise of less than 1 million barrels.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil slips, retreats from gains notched on strong Chinese data

    Oil prices edged lower on Monday, pulling back from early gains fostered on strong Chinese economic news and ongoing supply restraint from major oil producers. Crude benchmarks have steadily climbed throughout 2021 as major oil producers restrained supply and coronavirus vaccine distribution quickened, feeding hopes of stronger economies and fuel demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for April settled at $65.39 a barrel, shedding 22 cents.

  • Shale’s Caution Means U.S. Oil Output Will Lag as Prices Jump

    (Bloomberg) -- Shale’s newfound prudence after last year’s crash is putting producers in the unusual situation of reducing oil output just as prices surge.More focused than ever on keeping spending in check, shale drillers haven’t been boring new wells fast enough to keep up with output declines in older ones. So, next month, their combined production will edge lower by 47,000 barrels a day to about 7.46 million, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. That’s despite an oil price jump of more than 30% this year.The impact of the coronavirus on energy consumption was so bad last year that several heavily indebted shale producers went under after years of being bankrolled by Wall Street. Now, producers don’t seem to be in a rush to start another boom, and their backers aren’t either. That’s good news for Saudi Arabia, which has sought to bring prices up without unleashing a new supply glut.“We are still observing only about 50% of last year’s rig count activity,” EIA analyst Jozef Lieskovsky said by email. “With such a low rig count, even with the increased productivity, production declines in all regions are possible.”The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. started plunging when the pandemic hit, reaching just 172 in August, down from 683 late in March 2020, according to Baker Hughes data. They are now at little more than 300.In theory, producers also have the option of fracking wells that have been drilled but left uncompleted, known as DUCs. But that wouldn’t help them conserve much capital because the process of blasting a mixture of water, chemicals and sand into the ground to unleash oil and gas from shale rock is the most expensive part of a well’s development. DUCs also require some work before they can be fracked if they’ve been lying idle for too long.Output will be slightly lower in nearly all key shale regions except for the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, which is estimated to produce a meager 11,000 barrels a day more, the EIA said in its Drilling Productivity Report.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Bulls Beware: This Optimism Is Unjustified

    Bullish sentiment has overtaken oil markets, but a quick look at the fundamentals should bring observers back down to earth rather abruptly

  • U.S. Drivers Are Burning More Gas, a Trend Likely to Continue

    (Bloomberg) -- After a year of getting pummeled by the coronavirus, U.S. oil demand is bouncing back -- and this time it looks like it’s here to stay.Retail gasoline sales rose last week to just 1% below year-ago levels, just before regional lockdowns brought fuel consumption to a crawl, Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy said on Twitter. Gasoline’s recovery comes on top of a diesel rebound that started last fall as consumers began to rely on home-delivery services like Amazon.com Inc. more than ever. Even jet fuel is looking up with newly vaccinated passengers eager to fly after a year of restrictions.With new coronavirus infections falling to a record low last week and vaccination efforts ramping up, this latest demand rebound comes with a lower threat of being set back again by new outbreaks. The timing couldn’t be better for the oil industry that relies on the busy summer driving season to buoy profits. It could mark a huge turnaround for fuel suppliers that since last spring had struggled with the weakest seasonal consumption in more than 20 years.Demand “will continue to improve with warmer weather and reopenings and things getting back to normal, coupled with pent-up demand,” said Trisha Curtis, chief executive officer at oil analysts PetroNerds in Denver. “We definitely see some bright spots with vaccine uptake.”The drag on jet fuel is showing signs of cracking. Air passenger numbers hit a 12-month high on Friday. Global seat capacity has improved to 39% below a year ago, compared with an annual deficit of 41% a week earlier, and 44% the week before that, data from air traffic consultant OAG Aviation shows. That’s happening as newly vaccinated Americans are preparing to take to the skies again for summer vacations.Green shoots are emerging elsewhere as well. Industrial output in China surged in the first two months of the year, underscoring its rapid economic rebound. The country processed more than 14 million barrels a day of crude in the first two months of the year.Still, the recovery is just beginning. Restrictions on schools and businesses vary regionally. One-off events can also hamper the rebound, such as last weekend’s blizzard in Colorado and Wyoming that triggered power outages and forced flight cancellations. Many businesses, including BP Plc, will allow office staff to continue to work from home two days a week, throwing into question if U.S. gasoline demand will see a full recovery this year.“Broadly speaking, gasoline demand remains 10-20% lower compared to pre-pandemic levels,” Matt Price, vice president of petroleum pricing and analytics at national fuel retailer Pilot Corp., said in an email. “Some pockets of the country, such as Florida, have seen demand for gas recover fully over the past year, while others, like Illinois, still see decreased demand.”Total refined product demand on a four-week average basis as tracked by the Energy Information Administration was more than 1 million barrels a day below the same time a year ago for the week ended March 5.“Gasoline demand is still well off its pre-Covid highs, even though it has seen a remarkable recovery,” Curtis said.(Updates with total refined product demand in 9th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dangerous Side Effects of Not Sleeping Enough, Say Experts

    It's understandable if you're having trouble sleeping. With the coronavirus pandemic, who can relax during a time like this? However, not getting a good night's sleep only makes things worse. “Sleep deprivation occurs when you consistently don't get the recommended amount of sleep, which is 7 to 8 hours a night,” says Dr. Dearbhaile Collins. “This causes a number of physiological effects on the body"—not to mention, puts you at risk for COVID-19. Here's what happens when you can't sleep every night. Read on, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 You'll Be More Prone to Viral Infections “Lack of sleep can make people more prone to viral infection,” Dr. Daniel Lanzer tells us. “In these times, increasing our susceptibility to a viral infection is the last thing we want to do—particularly as a result of poor sleep habits.” 2 You'll Have Worse Concentration and Coordination According to Dr. Lili Barsky, another aspect of sleeping poorly is: “Poor concentration and diminished coordination—this can be especially dangerous for driving and for those who operate heavy machinery.”“For example, a lack of sleep is a commonly cited cause of car accidents,” says Dr. Kim Langdon. 3 You'll Be at Increased Risk for Obesity “Poor sleep affects hormones that affect appetite,” says Dr. Barsky. “Poor sleep can lead to lower leptin and higher ghrelin levels, which in turn can result in overeating and obesity.” Obesity increases your risk of a severe case of COVID-19. “Just two weeks of reduced sleep can cause significant change in the ability to lose body fat and increased hunger modulated by the hunger hormone, ghrelin,” says Dr. Shadi Vahdat. 4 You'll Increase Your Risk for Diabetes Mellitus “Inadequate sleep can reduce the body's tolerance for glucose and lead to insulin resistance and diabetes mellitus,” a disorder in which blood sugar (glucose) levels are abnormally high because the body does not produce enough insulin to meet its needs, says Dr. Barsky.“As a result of one night of poor sleep, we can see a significant worsening of insulin resistance in diabetic patients, which can impact their blood sugar control,” says Dr. John Martinez. 5 You'll Be at Higher Risk for Cardiovascular Diseases “Impaired sleep diminishes the body's ability to regulate stress hormones, which can lead to poorly controlled blood pressure,” says Dr. Barsky. “Inadequate and disrupted sleep has been associated with activation of stress hormones in the body which in turn increase our risk for cardiovascular diseases,” says Dr. Vahdat. 6 You Might Develop a Fear of Losing Sleep “You feel exhausted and may develop a fear of losing sleep,” says Daniel Erichsen MD. “Hyperarousal that comes along with this fear of losing sleep can produce out of body experience, jerks, twitches, and a multitude of other frightening phenomena.” 7 You Might Activate Your Fight or Flight Response “A lack of sleep can lead to an increase in stomach aches, headaches, and depression due to increased stimulation of the fight-or-flight nervous system,” says Leann Poston M.D. 8 You Could Increase Your Risk of Cancer “Decreased sleep over the long-term is associated with increased tumor formation and may increase the risk of cancer,” says Dr. Poston. “One of the reasons for this may be because melatonin has a significant function in coordinating many aspects of cell function and tissue repair,” says Dr. Deborah Lee of Dr Fox Online Pharmacy. 9 You Could Shorten Your Life “What's frightening is, poor sleep can even decrease our expected life-span,” says Dusan Goljic, PharmD. “As it severely limits the quality of our life.” 10 You'll Feel More Stressed “The body needs sleep to recover and normalize stress hormones,” says Andrea Paul, MD, Medical Advisor to Illuminate Labs. “So, when you consistently get poor sleep you're going to feel more mentally stressed and on-edge.” 11 You Could Become More Forgetful “Attention and focus are also impacted with poor sleep, and people will experience trouble learning and retaining new material, or being increasingly forgetful of previously learned material,” says Alex Dimitriu, MD. 12 You'll Lower Testosterone Levels “A lack of sleep has been linked to lower production and levels of testosterone,” says Dr. Lanzer. “Among other symptoms, low testosterone can impact sex drive, and ability to build/maintain muscle mass.” 13 It Could Lower Your Libido “People who don’t get enough sleep generally report a lower sex drive,” says David Cutler, MD. “People who experience tense tiredness are too anxious to relax,” according to WebMD. “Tension and anxiety are very basic to sexual dysfunction most of the time.” 14 Your Skin Could Age “As a dermatologist, I am concerned about the effects of insufficient sleep on the skin. Several studies have shown that chronic poor-quality sleep is associated with skin aging,” says Dr. Kemunto Mokaya. “The skin renews itself during sleep and repairs some of the effects of oxidative stress during sleep.” 15 You Could Have Weaker Social Skills “Poor sleep also affects your social skills. It is associated with poorer mental health, anxiety, depression, and loneliness,” says Dr. Lee. “Poor sleep is also linked to lover academic achievements.” 16 If You Can Fall Asleep, Don't Sleep for Too Long “It is well known that the amount of proper sleep is not the same for all individuals, but a minimum of about seven hours seems to be helpful on average,” says Dr. Levine. “In addition, sleeping too many hours creates daytime drowsiness.” 17 What Else to Keep in Mind “If you find yourself dealing with insomnia on a regular basis, consider learning about sleep hygiene,” says Dr. Jason Levine. Don't use devices an hour before bed, for example. “Consider meeting with a clinical psychologist and, possibly, a psychiatrist to assess and offer proper treatment and support.” So stay healthy during this pandemic: Practice good sleep hygiene, wear a mask, avoid crowds (and bars), practice social distancing and to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Xi Jinping Warns Against Tech Excess in Sign Crackdown Will Widen

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top leader warned that Beijing will go after so-called “platform” companies that have amassed data and market power, a sign that the months-long crackdown on the country’s internet sector is only just beginning.President Xi Jinping on Monday chaired a meeting of the communist party’s top financial advisory and coordination committee, ordering regulators to step up oversight of internet companies, crack down on monopolies, promote fair competition and prevent the disorderly expansion of capital, according to state broadcaster CCTV. Internet companies need to enhance data security and financial activities need to come under regulatory supervision, CCTV also reported.The unusually strongly worded comments from Xi and his lieutenants suggest Beijing is preparing to amplify a campaign to curb the influence of its largest and most powerful private corporations, which has so far centered mainly on Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and its affiliate Ant Group Co. The term platform economies could apply to a plethora of mobile and internet giants that offer services to hundreds of millions, from ride-hailing behemoth Didi Chuxing to food delivery giant Meituan and e-commerce leaders like JD.com Inc. and Pinduoduo Inc.“Some platform companies are developing in non-standardized ways and that presents risks,” CCTV said, citing minutes of the meeting. “It is necessary to accelerate the improvement of laws governing platform economies in order to fill in gaps and loopholes in a timely fashion.”Read more: China Presses Alibaba to Sell Media Assets, Including SCMP The report came days after Bloomberg News reported that governments watchdogs were now setting their sights on Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s $100 billion-plus finance empire after ordering an overhaul of Ant. Top financial regulators see Tencent as the next target for increased supervision, according to people with knowledge of their thinking. Like Ant, Tencent will probably be required to establish a financial holding company to include its banking, insurance and payments services, said one of the people, seeking anonymity as the discussions are private.The two firms will set a precedent for other fintech players on complying with tougher regulations, the people added. Such a move would mark a significant escalation in China’s campaign to curb the influence of its technology moguls, which began last year with the scuttling of Ant’s $35 billion initial public offering and the publication of new antitrust regulations governing technology firms.Read more: China’s Politburo Vows to Strengthen Anti-Monopoly EffortsTencent lost more than $65 billion of value in the two days following the report, though its shares were up more than 1% on Tuesday.The development of China’s platform economy is currently at a crucial stage, Xi said at Monday’s meeting. It is necessary to focus on the long term, strengthen weaknesses and create an innovative environment to promote the healthy and sustainable development of the platform economy, he added.The semi-regular meeting of the Party’s top financial supervisory group typically helps to set the tone and direction of national policy. During their last gathering in September, Xi focused on the so-called “dual circulation” approach of relying on both international and domestic consumption and production to lift the economy.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • COVID cases are now rising in 1 in 4 areas – map shows rate where you live

    Coronavirus cases are rising in one in four areas of the UK, the latest infection data show.

  • Funerals to be held for slain Myanmar activists as violence escalates

    Security forces shot dead at least 20 people on Monday in addition to the 74 killed a day earlier, including many in a suburb of Yangon where Chinese-financed factories were torched, according to advocacy group the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP). In further violence overnight, a medical worker in the Dawbon area of Yangon said one person died and six were injured after security forces broke up a protest. "We had to flee ... because they (security forces) threatened if we didn't leave the body they would shoot us," the worker said by telephone, asking not be identified.

  • Oneok Inc. (OKE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Oneok Inc. (OKE) closed the most recent trading day at $51.29, moving -0.6% from the previous trading session.

  • Glenn Close has 'gone without an Oscar for 40 years.' Could 'Hillbilly Elegy' change that?

    Could this finally be Glenn Close's year at the Oscars? The actress, 73, landed her eighth Academy Awards nomination for "Hillbilly Elegy" on Monday.

  • Andrew Cuomo accuser says governor had a preoccupation with ‘large size of his hands’

    Charlotte Bennett spoke to investigators for four hours about ‘sexually hostile work environment’

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $14m home was breached twice by a trespasser over Christmas, report says

    Ohio man allegedly trespassed on the property on 24 and 26 December

  • Biden news: Trump says Meghan ‘no good’ after interview, as North Korea silent on US approaches

    Follow latest updates

  • Tlaib calls out hypocrite GOP taking credit for stimulus bill

    Tlaib said, ‘You know how in group project there is always students who didn’t contribute, but they still take credit - That’s the GOP’

  • Frustrated Fauci urges Trump to tell Republicans to get vaccinated

    An increasingly frustrated Dr Anthony Fauci expressed his puzzlement on Sunday that Republican voters remain skeptical of getting one of the three approved Covid vaccines, saying it marks a “disturbing” trend. Dr Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, urged former president Donald Trump in an interview with Chris Wallace of “Fox News Sunday” to promote the vaccine to his supporters. Recent polling has found that a strong plurality of people who voted for Mr Trump in last November’s elections say they will not get vaccinated for the virus that has killed more than half a million Americans in the last 12 months.

  • Yangon protesters defiant as five killed in Myanmar

    Myanmar security forces opened fire on anti-coup protesters in the commercial capital Yangon on Sunday (March 14). Protesters stood their ground behind shields and barricades as security forces lobbed tear gas canisters.At least three people were killed, witnesses and domestic media said.Video taken at the site showed protesters holding handmade shields and wearing helmets as they confronted security forces. At least two people were killed elsewhere in the Southeast Asian nation, a day after the acting leader of the parallel civilian government said it will seek to give people the legal right to defend themselves.More than 80 people had been killed as of Saturday in widespread protests against the military's seizure of power last month.That's according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners advocacy group. More than 2,100 people have been arrested, it said.

  • A by-the-numbers look at a year of Oscar diversity, firsts

    First-timers include Amanda Seyfried for “Mank," Andra Day for “The United States vs. Billie Holiday” and Paul Raci for “Sound of Metal.” The best director category has even fresher faces, with only one repeat nominee, David Fincher, among the five up for the coveted Oscar. 8 — Career nominations for Glenn Close, who is up for best supporting actress this year for “Hillbilly Elegy.”

  • People infected with the coronavirus variant found in the UK are up to 64% more likely to die than those with other strains

    New studies suggest the coronavirus variant first reported in the UK, B.1.1.7, is linked to higher mortality rates than other strains.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s Post-Presidency Look

    ABCIt’s been just about two months since Donald Trump departed the White House for Mar-a-Lago so Jimmy Kimmel decided to check in on how he was doing Monday night.“This is what our former president is up to,” the late-night host said during his monologue, telling his viewers about the recent report concerning Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara, “she of the plumped lips” who has a charity called ‘Big Dog Ranch Rescue’ that “paid almost two million dollars to Mar-a-Lago, which is owned by guess who, over the past seven years.”“That doesn’t sound suspicious at all,” Kimmel added.But what the host really wanted to talk about were the disturbing Twitter posts from Trump “sycophants” that emerged from the charity’s latest event over the weekend.“President Trump is looking better than ever before!!” one Trump supporter tweeted. “He’s getting in shape for 2024 and the liberals are freaking out!!”John Oliver Breaks Down Why Tucker Carlson Is a White SupremacistBrigitte Gabriel, who leads the anti-Muslim group ACT for America, added, “President Trump looks fantastic and stronger than ever!”“OK, listen, I get that you support Donald Trump,” Kimmel said. “But put that picture back up for a second.”“He doesn’t look strong and he definitely doesn’t look fantastic,” he added. “He looks like an old man with his belt pulled up to his nips. He looks like a bowl of mashed potatoes in pants.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • People are posting stimulus check memes about making outlandish purchases, joking about extreme wealth

    A new meme format has emerged around the most recent round of stimulus checks, with people saying they'll use them for outlandish purchases.