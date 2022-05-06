Oil falls as demand concerns weigh against tight supply

FILE PHOTO: Workers walk as oil pumps are seen in the background in the Uzen oil and gas field in the Mangistau Region
Laura Sanicola
·1 min read

By Laura Sanicola

(Reuters) - Oil prices dipped at the start of Asian trade on Friday as worries about an economic downturn that could dampen demand for crude vied with concerns over new sanctions from the European Union against Russia, including an embargo on crude oil.

Brent futures fell 37 cents, or 0.3%, to $110.53 a barrel by 0015 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 33 cents, or 0.3%, to $107.93 a barrel.

The Bank of England warned Thursday that Britain risks a double-whammy of a recession and inflation above 10% as it raised interest rates to their highest since 2009, hiking by quarter of a percentage point to 1%.

Wall Street stocks tumbled, meanwhile, as investors shed risky investments, worried the Fed might hike rates more this year to tame inflation.

On supply, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allied producers, known as OPEC+, agreed as expected to another modest monthly increase in oil output.

Ignoring calls from Western nations to hike output more, OPEC+ agreed to raise June production by 432,000 barrels per day, in line with its plan to unwind curbs made when the pandemic hammered demand.

The EU sanctions proposal, which needs unanimous backingfrom the 27 countries in the bloc, involves phasing out importsof Russian refined products by the end of 2022 and a ban on allshipping and insurance services for transporting Russian oil.

A U.S. Senate panel advanced a bill that could expose OPEC+to lawsuits for collusion on boosting oil prices. Congress hasfailed to pass versions of the legislation for more than twodecades, but lawmakers are worried about rising inflation andhigh gasoline prices.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil edges up on supply jitters as EU plans Russian oil ban

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices edged up on Thursday on supply worries after the European Union (EU) laid out plans for new sanctions against Russia including an embargo on crude. Pressure from a stronger dollar and a drop in global stock markets, however, kept oil prices in check. Brent futures rose 76 cents, or 0.7%, to settle at $110.90 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 45 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $108.26.

  • Financial firms face $225 billion in water-related losses, analysis estimates

    Financial institutions face losses of at least $225 billion from risks related to water, with a third of them doing nothing to assess the potential impact, a report by leading environmental disclosure platform CDP and Planet Tracker estimates. The U.N. has warned of a 40% shortfall in supply by 2030 if water consumption and production patterns do not change and so-called water risk, through flood, drought or pollution, is set to become a growing issue for companies over the next decade. The most common impacts flagged to CDP, whose data is used to inform investment decisions by financial firms managing more than $130 trillion in assets, included reduced production, increased costs and lower revenues.

  • Oil Bulls Should Beware Of Over-Exuberance On EU’s Proposed Russian Oil Ban

    Oil prices are being driven higher principally by the prospect of an EU ban on Russian oil but there is a lack of unity among EU member states on imposing the ban and it has to be approved by all 27 EU members to come into effect

  • Op-Ed: Europe should make the sacrifice. Cut off Russian oil and gas imports immediately

    It won't be easy for EU and NATO members to end energy trade with the Kremlin. But being invaded by Russia would be much harder.

  • OPEC+ sticks to modest oil output hike despite price rally

    LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC+ agreed on Thursday to another modest monthly oil output increase, arguing that the producer group could not be blamed for disruptions to Russian supply and saying China's coronavirus lockdowns threatened the outlook for demand. Thursday's meeting of OPEC+, made up of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, was held amid surging oil prices. In March, crude prices hit their highest since 2008 at more than $139 a barrel after Russia's invasion of Ukraine exacerbated supply concerns that were already fuelling a rally.

  • Fossil fuel companies like Shell and BP are raking in massive profits, and this could be just the beginning

    Oil and gas companies are posting record profits so far in 2022.

  • Britain’s Exporters Dwindle as War in Ukraine Hits Trade Flows

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves AheadRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborIndia Wants Russia to Discount Its Oil to Below $70 a BarrelStocks Roar as Powell Quells Fear of Jumbo Hikes: Markets WrapThe number of U.K. exporters fell in the two months since R

  • Dollar set for fifth winning week on hawkish Fed as payrolls loom

    The greenback was up for a ninth week against the yen, as benchmark U.S. Treasury yields resumed their climb - topping 3.1% overnight - after a blip lower immediately after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point mid-week, placing it at the vanguard of hawkish global central banks. The dollar index - which tracks the currency against six rivals - edged 0.02% higher to 103.59 on Friday, putting it up 0.35% for the week. The greenback added 0.22% to 130.46 yen, gaining 0.46% on the week, and taking it closer to last week's 20-year top of 131.25.

  • Crude Oil Firms as Tight Supply Worries Outweigh Demand Concerns

    The price action suggests that the EU moving closer to a ban of Russian oil is offsetting concerns over a loss of demand from China.

  • The US may still force Russia into a bond default in the coming weeks, debt strategist says

    "The Americans still have the leverage," BlueBay strategist Timothy Ash said. "They can force Russia to default any time."

  • Chile Reloads Tightening Cycle With a Bigger-Than-Expected Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Chile’s central bank raised its key interest rate more than expected by economists and left the door open to additional tightening as policy makers battle a slew of local and global inflation drivers.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarUkraine Latest: Jill Biden to Europe; Chelsea Sale AdvancesFed Hikes Rates H

  • EU's toughest Russia sanctions yet snag on worries over oil ban

    STRASBOURG (Reuters) -The European Union's executive on Wednesday proposed the toughest package of sanctions yet against Moscow for its war in Ukraine, but several countries worried about the impact of cutting off Russia oil imports stood in the way of agreement. The new punishments, announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, included sanctions on Russia's top bank and a ban on Russian broadcasters from European airwaves, as well as the embargo on crude oil in six months.

  • Hungary vows to block the EU's plan to ban Russian oil unless it gets an exception

    Hungary said Wednesday it wants the EU's embargo on Russian crude to include an exception for pipeline imports.

  • Menendez reiterates call for DOJ to probe former Florida lawmaker

    Sen. Bob Menendez previously sent a letter to former Assistant Attorney General John Demers in 2020 to request an investigation into the matter.

  • Why Powell took 75-basis-point rate hike off the table, and other takeaways from the Fed press conference

    The Federal Reserve pushed up its benchmark interest rate by a half-percentage-point — the biggest move in over 20 years — and announced the kickoff date for unwinding its $9 trillion balance sheet on Wednesday. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell then talked with reporters for about an hour.

  • Elon Musk suggested getting into the lithium business, and these surging stocks show why

    Lithium is becoming a lucrative business as electric vehicles become more prevalent, and miners are enjoying the rewards.

  • Ukraine Latest: Jill Biden to Europe; Chelsea Sale Advances

    (Bloomberg) -- First lady Jill Biden is due to depart on a trip to Romania and Slovakia for a visit that includes meeting refugees from Ukraine and showing U.S. appreciation to the countries and relief agencies aiding those who have fled from the fighting.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarUkraine Latest: Jill Biden to Europ

  • France didn’t tell Britain about secret ‘kill switch’ in Falklands Exocets, admits official

    France refused to tell Britain how to stop Exocet missiles during the Falklands war because it did not want to hand "the keys to the safe" to a rival in the arms trade, a former French defence official has admitted.

  • Disney’s $500 Million Roller Coaster Underscores Deep Ties to Florida

    (Bloomberg) -- Walt Disney Co. will unveil one of the world’s most expensive roller coasters this month at its Epcot theme park, underlining the importance of its Florida investments to the company and the state’s tourism industry.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarUkraine Latest: Jill Biden to Europe; Chelsea Sale AdvancesF

  • An $86 Billion Dividend Bill Threatens to Send Yuan Lower

    (Bloomberg) -- Having plunged by the most on record in offshore trade last month, China’s yuan is now facing the threat of selling pressure from the nation’s companies. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarUkraine Latest: Jill Biden to Europe; Chelsea Sale AdvancesFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves Ahea