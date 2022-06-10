Oil falls on demand worries over Shanghai's new partial lockdowns

An aerial view shows oil stockpiling facilities
Yuka Obayashi
·2 min read

By Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Friday but still hovered near three-month highs, with fears over new COVID-19 lockdown measures in Shanghai outweighing solid demand for fuels in the world's top consumer United States.

Brent crude futures for August was down $1.01, or 0.8%, at $122.06 a barrel as of 0141 GMT after a 0.4% decline the previous day. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for July fell 98 cents, or 0.8%, to $120.53 a barrel, having dropped 0.5% on Thursday.

Still, with prices rallying over the last two months, Brent was on track for a fourth consecutive weekly gain and WTI was set for a seventh straight weekly increase. Both benchmarks on Wednesday marked their highest closes since March 8, when they hit their highest settlements since 2008.

"Shanghai's new pandemic restrictions raised concerns over demand in China," said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi Securities Co Ltd.

"But losses were capped by expectations that tight global supply will continue with solid U.S. demand for fuels and slow increase in crude output by OPEC+," he said.

Shanghai and Beijing went back on a fresh COVID-19 alert on Thursday after parts of China's largest economic hub imposed new lockdown restriction and the city announced a round of mass testing for millions of residents.

China's crude oil imports rose nearly 12% in May from a low base in a year earlier, although refiners were still battling high inventories with COVID-19 lockdowns and a slowing economy weighing on fuel demand last month.

Meanwhile, peak summer gasoline demand in the United States continues to boost crude prices. The United States and other nations have engaged in a series of releases of strategic reserves, but these have had limited effect, with global crude production rising very slowly.

Last week, OPEC+ - a group comprising OPEC and producers including Russia - agreed to accelerate output increases to tame runaway fuel prices and slow inflation. But the move will leave the group with very little spare capacity and almost no room to compensate for a major supply outage.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oil slips on China lockdowns, but bullish trends intact

    Oil prices dipped on Thursday but still hovered near three-month highs after parts of Shanghai imposed new COVID-19 lockdown measures, as strong gains in refined products contributed to an ongoing bullish backdrop for crude oil. Brent crude futures for August settled down 51 cents at $123.07 a barrel, a 0.4% decline, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for July lost 60 cents, or 0.5%, to $121.51 a barrel. Oil prices have been rallying steadily over the last two months, led by big increases in prices of refined products due to tight refining supply and surging demand.

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Weak as Renewed China COVID Restrictions Offset Surge in Exports

    China’s exports grew at a double-digit pace in May, shattering expectations in an encouraging sign for the world’s second biggest economy.

  • Oil Slips at End of Week as Traders Weigh China’s Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell at the end of the week -- trimming a seventh weekly gain -- as investors weighed China’s bumpy return from strict virus curbs.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasChina Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown EasesWest Texas Intermediate

  • Inflation is coming for middle-class households as higher prices hit big-box stores. Will they cut back on discretionary purchases?

    Higher prices at big-box retailers are squeezing middle-income shoppers, who've avoided the brunt of inflationary pressure — until recently.

  • German transport minister opposes EU combustion engine ban

    Germany's transport minister voiced strong opposition Thursday to plans to ban the sale of new cars with combustion engines across the European Union in 2035, arguing this would discriminate against vehicles powered with synthetic fuels. EU lawmakers voted Wednesday to back the measure that requires automakers to cut carbon-dioxide emissions by 100% by the middle of the next decade, effectively prohibiting the sale in the 27-nation bloc of new cars powered by gasoline or diesel. The plan, which still needs to be approved by EU member states, would significantly boost electric vehicles because lawmakers refused to exempt cars powered with synthetic fuels from the ban.

  • Column: A momentous L.A. election where 75% of voters didn't care enough to show up

    The primary was just a pregame warmup. Now, as we love to say in Laker land: It's showtime.

  • Strong dollar could spark repeat of 1990s ‘Asian Crisis’ if it crosses this threshold, former Goldman economist warns

    Jim O'Neill, a former economist at Goldman Sachs famous for coining the term "BRICs" in emerging markets, sees reason for worry in the surging dollar.

  • The Stock Market Used to Have a Friend in the Fed. Now It Has a Problem.

    The Federal Reserve is serious about fighting inflation—maybe more serious than investors give it credit for. May’s consumer price index is due Friday morning, and it’s expected to increase by 0.7% from April, good for an 8.2% increase from a year earlier, according to FactSet. The Fed, however, prefers to watch another measure of inflation: the personal consumption expenditure price index, which is reported by the Bureau of Economic Analysis as part of its monthly personal income and outlays report.

  • French lawmakers pledge support for Taiwan on island visit

    A French parliamentary delegation pledged support for Taiwan during a meeting Thursday with the president of the self-governing island democracy that China claims as its own territory with no right to diplomatic recognition. Senator Joel Guerriau, vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defense and the Armed Forces, told Tsai Ing-wen he would “help Taiwan oppose its oppressors and promote Taiwan’s freedom.” Tsai, who won a second term as president in 2020, emphasized the strong connection between Taiwan's high-tech economy and countries in the European Union.

  • Ukraine eyes billions in euros from Europe electricity exports

    Ukraine hopes to make 1.5 billion euros from electricity exports to the European Union by the end of the year and earn to more in the future after obtaining the right to export its energy there, a Ukrainian energy ministry adviser said on Wednesday. Former Soviet Ukraine's electricity grid began planning to decoupling itself from the Russian and Belarusian grid in 2014 after Russia annexed Crimea. Ukraine applied in March to join European energy system ENTSO-E as soon as possible and on Tuesday it received the right to export its energy to Europe, Ukrenergo said on Wednesday.

  • Japan’s Input Price Growth Cools on Ramped-Up Government Help

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s input inflation cooled in May as ramped-up government subsidies helped cap gains in energy prices, a factor that will help contain some of the upward pressure on consumer prices for the time being. Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two CamerasChina Weigh

  • The yen weakening to 150 against the dollar could spark a financial crisis in Asia, famed economist Jim O'Neill says

    China will see more yen weakness as an "unfair competitive advantage," Jim O'Neill told Bloomberg 25 years after the Asian Financial Crisis started.

  • The industries hit hardest by a US ban on imports from Xinjiang

    On June 21, the US will begin enforcing a ban on goods from Xinjiang, a major manufacturing hub and the site of extensive alleged human rights violations against the region’s Uyghur minority. The ban is a culmination of trade restrictions that have been building for years around the issue of human rights in Xinjiang. Last year, Congress unanimously passed the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, increasing enforcement mechanisms and pulling together previous bans, like ones on tomatoes and cotton put in place by the Trump administration.

  • Michigan police officer to face second-degree murder charge in Patrick Lyoya killing

    The officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids nine weeks ago will be charged with second-degree murder. The Grand Rapids Police Department has started the process to fire him.

  • Oil-stock trade is ‘too obvious,’ says this fund manager, who expects a pullback in prices

    The same can be said for those of stock traders. Matthew Tuttle sees the oil-stock trade as “too obvious,” even though it is one of the few areas that have been working out well for stock traders recently. During an interview before the market open June 9, Tuttle said he expected a pullback for shares of oil producers because “everything right now is priced for oil well over $100 a barrel.”

  • Gas Prices To Soar Past $5 A Gallon As U.S. SPR Falls To Lowest Level Since 1987

    "It now appears not if, but when, we'll hit that psychologically critical $5 national average," said Gasbuddy's Patrick De Haan.

  • Fox News Host Suggests Putting Nancy Pelosi in ‘Leg Irons’ Over Jan. 6

    Fox NewsFox News weekend show host Mark Levin on Wednesday tried to shift blame for the Jan. 6 insurrection away from former President Trump, whose supporters illegally breached the Capitol and assaulted the police officers defending it, and onto House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.Pelosi, Levin told Sean Hannity, has been protected by the House committee investigating what happened that day.The speaker “will never be questioned because Liz Cheney has given her cover,” Levin said. Cheney, one of two Repu

  • Texas installs miles of concertina wire along border near Rio Grande

    The Texas National Guard has rolled out concertina wire to fortify existing borders on the Rio Grande.

  • 'Jurassic World: Dominion' is up against poor reviews and 'Top Gun' at the box office

    "Jurassic World: Dominion" is receiving the worst reviews in the movie franchise's history, and experts are lowering their box-office predictions.

  • Gary Sánchez, Twins agree to $9M deal, at midpoint

    Catcher Gary Sánchez and the Minnesota Twins agreed Thursday to a $9 million, one-year contract, avoiding an arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for next week. The agreement was at the midpoint of the $9.5 million Sánchez had asked for and the $8.5 million offered by the Twins when proposed salaries were exchanged on March 22. Sánchez hit .204 with 23 homers and 54 RBIs last year for the New York Yankees, the second straight down season for the two-time All-Star.