Oil falls for second day as India's COVID-19 surge to dent fuel demand

FILE PHOTO: Dust blows around a crude oil pump jack and flare burning excess gas at a drill pad in the Permian Basin in Loving County
Sonali Paul
·2 min read

By Sonali Paul

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Oil prices fell for a second day on Wednesday on concerns that soaring COVID-19 cases in India will drive down fuel demand in the world's third biggest oil importer.

Brent crude futures for June fell 52 cents, or 0.8%, to $66.05 a barrel at 0157 GMT, after dropping 48 cents on Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for June fell 56 cents, or 0.9%, to $62.11 a barrel. The May contract expired on Tuesday down 1.5% at $62.44.

"You've seen refiners there (in India) scale back runs because demand has fallen with the spread of lockdowns. That's clearly weighing on the market and sentiment," said Lachlan Shaw, head of commodity research at National Australia Bank .

India, also the world's third-largest oil user, on Tuesday reported its worst daily death toll from COVID-19 and is facing an oxygen supply crisis to treat patients. Large parts of the country are now under lockdown due to a huge second wave of the pandemic.

Further weighing on the market, data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) industry group showed U.S. crude oil and distillate stocks rose in the week ended April 16, according to two market sources, compared with analysts' forecasts for declines in crude and distillate inventories.

Crude stocks rose by 436,000 barrels, API reported, according to the sources. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 3 million bbl drawdown in crude stocks.

Distillate stocks, which include diesel, heating oil and jet fuel, rose by 655,000 barrels, compared with analysts' forecasts for a 1 million barrel decline.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its inventory data for last week later on Wednesday.

Analysts said despite the pandemic hotspots in places like India and growing concerns in Japan, the world's fourth-biggest oil user, signs are still positive for a fuel demand recovery in the United States, UK and Europe.

"Driving is soaring in the UK as the vaccine rollout accelerates. Such is also the case in the US, where drivers consume over 10% of the world's oil," ANZ analysts said in a note.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Renewed Demand Recovery Concerns Weighing on Prices

    Traders fear that a new deal between the U.S. and Iran will mean more Iranian oil will hit the market, raising global supplies.

  • Oil drops as coronavirus cases surge in Asia

    Oil fell by $1 on Tuesday, pulling back from one-month highs, on fears that India, the world's third-biggest oil importer, may impose restrictions as coronavirus infections and deaths soar in that country. Oil prices have risen steadily this year on expectations of a recovery in demand but while the United States and China are rebounding, numerous other countries are not. "Given India's position as a major crude oil importer in the world, new restrictions would be very bad for the energy complex," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

  • AutoNation CEO on chip disruption: 'we've performed despite shortages'

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman speak with AutoNation CEO Mike Jackson about the company’s all-time record quarter.

  • Military: Chadian president killed after 30 years in power

    The African nation's top military commander says Idriss Deby Itno was killed on the battlefield against rebels.

  • BIC’s Crypto Video News Show: Dogeday

    What is #DogeDay420? The #DogeDay420 and #Dogeday hashtags have been trending on Twitter over the last several days. The Dogecoin (DOGE) community has also been working to push the price to 69¢ and the ultimate goal of $1. What could be triggering these absurd demands? Watch BIC’s Latest Crypto Video News Show Here: It likely … Continued

  • Crude Oil Price Update – Close Under $62.29 Puts Market in Weak Position

    The direction of the June WTI crude oil into the close is likely to be determined by trader reaction to $62.29.

  • FuelCell stock drops to new low for the year after Wells Fargo analyst Satish’s bearish call

    Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc. slumped toward a four-month low, after Wells Fargo analyst Praneeth Satish started coverage of the fuel cell technology company with the equivalent of a sell rating, citing relative concerns regarding commercialization and valuation.

  • Aphria CEO Discusses Tilray Merger On 420, Says Combined Company 'Will Be Ready' For US Legalization

    Aphria Inc (NASDAQ: APHA) CEO Irwin Simon appeared on CNBC’s "Squawk on the Street" Tuesday to discuss the cannabis company's pending merger with Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY). Aphria shareholders voted overwhelmingly in favor of the merger with Tilray, and Tilray is holding its vote on April 30. “We will get the vote done, I’m very confident of that. As I’ve said before, the merger of the two companies will be great for both sets of shareholders,” Simon said on CNBC. "And when the legalization of cannabis does happen, the new Tilray will be ready to make a major entry into the U.S. markets." The cannabis CEO said he expects cannabis growth beyond North America in the coming years. "I’ll say it again, we may see legalization happen in Europe before it happens in the U.S.," he told CNBC. "The problem is today, we don’t know what legalization is today and what it will look like, so I’d rather pay more to have a good view and look through the partnership that we want to be a part of." The combination of Aphria and Tilray will be the largest cannabis company in the world, Simon said. With the combination of cannabis knowledge and research from Tilray and the branding and marketing strategies of Aphria, he said the combined company will be the cannabis player in newly legalized countries. Photo courtesy of Tilray. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCoinbase Will Be Preferred Crypto Investing Play, Cramer SaysJim Cramer On The Market: 'It's Just Kind Of Absurd'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • AP sources: Biden to pledge halving greenhouse gases by 2030

    President Joe Biden will pledge to cut U.S. greenhouse gas emissions at least in half by 2030 as he convenes a virtual climate summit with 40 world leaders, according to three people with knowledge of the White House plans. The 50% target would nearly double the nation’s previous commitment and help the Biden administration prod other countries for ambitious emissions cuts as well. The nonbinding but symbolically important pledge is a key element of the two-day summit, which begins Thursday as world leaders gather online to share strategies to combat climate change.

  • Oil Markets in Flux, Banks Expect Doomsday Scenarios?

    Global oil markets are stressed, not only due to OPEC+ or Iran JCPOA issues but also because international financials are predicting gloomy pictures for oil demand.

  • In Japan Inc, activist investors come in from the cold

    Yasuo Takeuchi remembers the horror he felt in 2017 when, as chief financial officer of Japan's Olympus Corp, he was told an activist investor had taken a stake in the company: the barbarians were at the gate. But as he listened to proposals from ValueAct Capital, Takeuchi began to see the San Francisco-based fund as a potential catalyst for change at Olympus, which was still reeling from an accounting scandal and, he believed, remained too domestic in its outlook. Fast forward to 2021, a leaner Olympus is on track to double its operating profit margin to 20% by the next financial year.

  • Former Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93

    Former U.S. Vice President Walter Mondale has died at the age of 93.Mondale was a leading Democratic voice of the late 20th century, serving in Jimmy Carter's administration from 1977 to 1981.In a statement released to the public after his death, Mondale thanked his staff and wrote that he was "eager to rejoin" his late wife Joan, who died in 2014, and daughter Eleanor, who passed away in 2011.Mondale began as the protege of fellow Minnesota liberal Hubert Humphrey before taking his place in the U.S. Senate.There, he worked hard for civil rights, school integration, consumer protection and farm and labor interests.He would eventually become the Democrats' pick to run against Ronald Reagan in 1984, when he also became the first major presidential nominee to pick a female running mate.Despite a strong performance in the first debate, Mondale ultimately lost the election in a landslide to Ronald Reagan.He later served as U.S. ambassador to Japan under Bill Clinton in the 1990s.A family spokesperson said Mondale had spoken with Clinton in recent days, as well as President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former President Carter.In a statement, the now 96-year-old Carter mourned the passing of his "dear friend," praising Mondale's "political skill and integrity," and calling him "the best vice president in our country's history."

  • Tucker Carlson accuses media of ‘lynching’ Derek Chauvin

    ‘Evidence only counts in countries that have due process, something they are now telling us is an ugly relic of institutional racism,’ Carlson claims

  • Britain to add India to COVID-19 travel red-list - health minister

    Britain will add India to its travel "red-list" on Friday after detecting 103 cases of a coronavirus variant first identified in the country, health minister Matt Hancock said on Monday. "UK and Irish residents and British citizens who've been in India in the past 10 days before their arrival will need to complete hotel quarantine for 10 days from the time of arrival."

  • Burleson woman was dropped out of pickup at police office after she was shot in chest

    Jerry Elders on Tuesday was booked on a capital murder arrest warrant in the shooting death of Robin Waddell.

  • Head of NY school that suspended teacher over ‘white shaming’ comments recorded agreeing with him

    Paul Rossi accuses the school of ‘demonising’ white people in its curriculum

  • Republicans scramble to distance themselves from Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'America First' caucus

    The congresswoman blames rogue staff for the platform document and said she never planned to launch anything

  • Nasa successfully flies small helicopter on Mars

    The Ingenuity drone completes the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft on another world.

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees

  • Derek Chauvin faces up to 40 years in jail after being found guilty on all murder charges

    Jury comes to its decision following high-profile trial