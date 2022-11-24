Oil falls as supply-disruption fears ease amid Russian price cap talks

FILE PHOTO: Oil pump jacks at Vaca Muerta in Argentina
2
Yuka Obayashi
·2 min read

By Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as fears of supply disruption eased on news that the Group of Seven (G7) nations were considering a high price cap on Russian oil.

A greater-than-expected build-up in U.S. gasoline inventories added to downward pressure.

Brent crude futures had slid 43 cents, or 0.5%, to $84.98 a barrel by 0102 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 35 cents, or 0.5%, to $77.59 a barrel.

Both benchmark contracts plunged more than 3% on Wednesday on news that the planned price cap could be above the current market level.

The G7 is looking at a cap on Russian seaborne oil in the range of $65-70/bbl, according to a European official, though European Union governments have not yet agreed with each other on the matter.

The range of $65‑70/bbl would be higher than markets had expected, Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said in a report. It would reduce the risk of global supply being disrupted, Dhar said.

"If the EU agree to an oil price cap of $65‑70/bbl this week, we see downside risks to our oil price forecast of $95/bbl this quarter," Dhar said, adding that the forecast assumed EU sanctions accompanied by a price cap on Russian oil would disrupt enough supply to offset ongoing global growth concerns.

EU governments will resume talks on Thursday evening or on Friday, according to EU diplomats.

Oil prices also came under downward pressure after the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday that U.S. gasoline and distillate inventories had both risen substantially last week. The increase alleviated some concern about market tightness. [EIA/S]

But crude inventories fell by 3.7 million barrels in the week to Nov. 18 to 431.7 million barrels, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.1 million-barrel drop.

Meanwhile, Chevron Corp could soon win U.S. approval to expand operations in Venezuela and resume trading its oil once the Venezuelan government and its opposition resume political talks, four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Both Venezuelan parties and U.S. officials are pushing to hold talks in Mexico City this weekend, the people said. They would be the first such talks since October 2021 and could pave the way for easing U.S. oil sanctions on the OPEC nation.

Also pressuring oil prices lower, Chinese cities imposed more curbs on Wednesday to rein in rising coronavirus cases, adding to investor worries about the economy and fuel demand.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Bradley Perrett)

Recommended Stories

  • Nigeria starts drilling for oil in a new place

    STORY: Nigeria's state-owned NNPC started drilling for oil and gas in northern Nigeria for the first time on Tuesday.That's even amid a global push away from the use of fossil fuels.Speaking at the launch of the project, in the Kolmani area between Bauchi and Gombe states, President Muhammadu Buhari said the field has reserves of one billion barrels and 500 billion cubic feet of gas."It is therefore to the credit of this administration that at a time when there is near zero appetite for investment in fossil energy, coupled with the location challenges, we are able attract investment of over $3 billion to this project."The Kolmani facility, which will include an oil refinery, gas processing unit, 300-megawatt power plant and a fertilizer plant, is a departure from Nigeria's traditional oil heartlands in the Niger Delta.That region has been blighted for decades by oil spills into farmland, creeks and lagoons.Nigeria has been battling an insurgency in the northeastern part of the country.But despite that, NNPC's managing director Mele Kyari said there was potential for further large scale finds."Our teams are currently engaged in several exploratory activities and have commenced reentry into the Chad basin with the recent assurance of a clearer security situation."Crude is overwhelmingly Nigeria's main export.However insecurity and theft have hobbled production, causing the country to lose its status as Africa's top oil producer.As a consequence oil majors in Nigeria are increasingly focused on offshore drilling.Dr. Abiodun Adeniyi, lecturer in mass communication at Abuja's Baze University, said that oil is "sometimes a curse" because problems come with a commodity that "attracts huge sums of dollars"."I do not think that the experience of Niger Delta should be replicated in Bauchi and Gombe if we are really serious because these experiences are good for us to learn from," he said.The use of fossil fuels was a thorny issue at the recent COP27 climate talks in Egypt.Some countries had pushed for a phase-out, or at least a phase-down, of the use of fuels such as oil and gas.However some electricity-poor nations in Africa have argued for their right to develop their fossil fuel resources.The final COP27 deal drew criticism from some quarters for not doing more to rein in climate-damaging emissions.

  • Bankers pour cold water on red hot coal

    At least when it comes to mining coal. After years of decline, demand for the polluting fossil fuel has surged this year as Europe scrambles to replace Russian gas, and coal miners are making money hand over fist. With coal prices hitting record highs, companies would normally expand their operations, but projects are being left on the table as most Western banks stand by climate pledges to restrict lending to the sector, according to a dozen mining company executives and investors.

  • As China’s Covid Strategy Shifts, So Does Consumer Sentiment

    Covid cases continue to rise while violent protests broke out at the iPhone-producing factory. Many cities are under some form of lockdown, yet officials promise that economic activity will be disrupted as little as possible.

  • Ukraine denies interfering with supply of Russian gas to Moldova

    Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSO) denied claims made by Russia’s Gazprom about alleged withdrawals of Russian natural gas meant for Moldova, GTSO said in a press release on Nov. 22.

  • Ukraine says baby killed in Russian strike on hospital

    STORY: Video from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine shows rescue workers helping people out of rubble in the Zaporizhzhia region. Reuters was able to confirm the location of the video from the buildings which match file imagery of the area. Reuters was not able to independently confirm the date the videos were filmed. They said that at the time of the attack a woman with a newborn baby and a doctor had been in a maternity ward in a two-story building that was destroyed.The doctor and the mother were rescued but the baby died, it said on the Telegram messaging app under photos of rescue workers sifting through the rubble, with white smoke rising into the night sky.Reuters was unable immediately to verify the report independently. Russia did not immediately comment on the incident.

  • C$ rises on 'dovish' Fed minutes; gains capped as oil slides

    The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled that the pace of interest rate hikes could slow, but gains were capped by tumbling oil prices. "I think we are inching back to session highs because there were some dovish soundbites in the FOMC minutes," said Erik Bregar, director, FX & precious metals risk management at Silver Gold Bull. "If it wasn't for oil we would be much higher."

  • EU countries back billion-euro chip plan ahead of talks with lawmakers

    EU countries on Wednesday agreed to a 45-billion-euro ($46.6 billion) plan to fund the production of chips, putting the 27-country bloc a step closer to its goal of reducing its reliance on U.S. and Asian manufacturers. EU envoys unanimously backed an amended version of the European Commission's proposal, the Czech Republic which holds the rotating EU presidency said. European Union ministers will meet on Dec. 1 to rubber stamp the chip plan that will still need to be debated with the European Parliament next year before it can become law.

  • U.S says G7 should soon unveil price cap level on Russian oil, adjust regularly

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Group of Seven nations should soon announce the price cap on Russian oil exports and the coalition will probably adjust the level a few times a year rather than monthly, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday. The G7, including the United States, along with the EU and Australia are slated to implement the price cap on sea-borne exports of Russian oil on Dec. 5, as part of sanctions intended to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The aim of the unprecedented price cap mechanism is to reduce Russia's petroleum revenues funding its war machine while maintaining flows of its oil to global markets to prevent price spikes.

  • Ukraine Latest: UK to Send Helicopters; EU Cap on Oil Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK said it completed its first delivery of helicopters to Ukraine and pledged to provide artillery rounds.Most Read from BloombergViolent Protests Erupt at Apple’s Main iPhone Plant in ChinaHow Bad Will Housing Get? The Chill Gripping a Once-Hot Market Offers a TestMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeEuropean Union ambassadors are sc

  • Military Families in Germany 'Struggling to Make Ends Meet' Amid European Utility Hike

    Gas prices have risen by an average of 173% in Germany from the prior year, according to price comparison portal Check24.

  • Meet 8 new cars from the LA Auto Show, where the electric future is rolling out to the public

    The show featured not only a slew of EVs but the presence of companies that will keep all these new cars juiced up.

  • Oil Sinks as EU Discusses a Softer Russian Price Cap at $65-$70

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil tumbled to near a two-month low as traders assessed a higher-than-expected price cap on Russian crude between $65 and $70 a barrel and a surprise build in US products.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesThe European Union’s proposed r

  • Rio Tinto’s Destruction of Australian ‘Stonehenge’ Sparks Reform

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia is moving to strengthen protections for historic sites of its Indigenous peoples in the wake of Rio Tinto Group’s destruction of caves occupied as long as 46,000 years ago, which a senior lawmaker described on Thursday as “legal desecration.”Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s

  • Taiwan says it sees less Chinese interference ahead of elections

    Taiwan is seeing less Chinese interference ahead of its local elections, possibly due to China's own domestic problems and its efforts to improve its international image, Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Wednesday. Taiwan has accused China, which claims the democratically governed island as its own territory, of repeated efforts to sway the results of its elections, whether by online disinformation campaigns or overt military threats. Speaking to reporters ahead of Saturday's elections in Taiwan for mayors and councillors, Wu said China was always a factor when Taiwan voted, but this time around Beijing was meddling less.

  • Bank of Korea Reverts to Smaller Hike Amid Growth, Credit Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Korea returned to its usual pace of policy tightening as it seeks to minimize pressure on the economy and credit markets while keeping inflation in check.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesThe central bank raised its seven-da

  • How does the Aaron Judge decision ‘domino-effect’ the Mets? | The Mets Pod

    On The Mets Pod, Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo discuss whether or not Aaron Judge will return to the Yankees, and explain how his decision affects the Mets no matter where Judge lands.

  • Oil slides over 3% on Russian price cap talks, U.S. gasoline build

    Oil prices fell more than 3% on Wednesday, continuing a streak of volatile trading, as the Group of Seven (G7) nations considered a price cap on Russian oil above the current market level and as gasoline inventories in the United States built by more than analysts' expected. U.S. gasoline stocks rose by 3.1 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration, far exceeding the 383,000 barrel build that analysts had forecast. EIA data also showed a 3.7 million barrel draw in crude inventories, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.1 million-barrel drop.

  • Shock World Cup Win Boosts Japan Broadcaster, Sports-Tied Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of some sports and entertainment companies jumped in Tokyo after Japan’s surprise win over Germany in a World Cup match.Most Read from BloombergElizabeth Holmes Judge Proposes Texas Prison, Family VisitsMost Fed Officials Seek to Slow Pace of Interest-Rate Hikes SoonTrump Had Losses of $900 Million in Two Years, Jury ToldFrom Tom Brady to Shaq, FTX’s Celebrity Promoters May Be On the Hook for DamagesCyberAgent Inc., which is broadcasting all the games for free in Japan on i

  • If you think the world’s energy crisis is bad right now, next winter will be worse, says the OECD, whose new global outlook predicts bad times ahead

    The OECD says the true scale of the world’s economic woes will only become clear in 2023, when the organization predicts “a significant slowdown" for the global economy.

  • Wagner Group fighter convicted of double murder receives Order of Courage

    Konstantin Kiselyov, who had been imprisoned for a double murder and later recruited to fight in Ukraine as part of the Wagner Group [a Russian private military company - ed.], has been awarded the Order of Courage in the Russian Federation.