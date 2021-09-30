Oil falls after U.S. inventories post surprise gain

FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub
·2 min read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses after official figures showed an unexpected rise in inventories in the United States although prices seem to have stabilised following a recent run of gains.

Brent crude was down 11 cents at $78.53 a barrel by 0137 GMT, after falling 0.6% on Wednesday. U.S. oil fell 5 cents to $74.78 a barrel, having also declined by 0.6% in the previous session.

U.S. oil and fuel stockpiles increased last week, the U.S. Energy Department's Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories were up by 4.6 million barrels in the week to Sept. 24 to 418.5 million, EIA data showed, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.7 million-barrel drop. [EIA/S]

But both contracts tilted into higher territory earlier in the session. After two days of price losses, oil bulls may also be looking for the next barrier to breach after Brent rose above $80 for the first time in around three years on Tuesday.

"$80 oil is not over-the-top high," said Joseph Perry, an analyst at StoneX, said.

The rise in inventories came as production in the United States returned to around the levels they were at before Hurricane Ida hit about a month ago. Output rose to 11.1 million barrels per day last week.

On the production side, next week the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia, a grouping known as OPEC+, are likely to maintain a deal on adding 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) to its output for November.

The power crisis and housing market concerns in China have hit sentiment recently because any fallout for the world's second-biggest economy would likely have meant a hit on oil demand, analysts have said.

China is the world's biggest crude importer and its second-largest user after the United States.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Energy Crisis, Dollar Strength, Oil Inventories - What's Moving Markets

    By Geoffrey Smith

  • Oil futures end lower on rise in U.S. crude supplies, strength in the dollar

    Oil futures ended with a loss on Wednesday, pressured by the first weekly climb for U.S. crude inventories in eight weeks, as well as strength in the U.S. dollar, with the U.S. ICE U.S. Dollar Index at its highest levels in about a year. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery fell 46 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $74.83 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices, based on the front-month contracts, were down a second straight session, after finishing Monday at their highest

  • Three more energy firms go bust amid gas price rise

    Enstroga, Igloo Energy and Symbio Energy are the latest to go under, Ofgem announces.

  • Gas prices: Why are they so high and what is the energy price cap?

    Householders face a rise in energy bills - as well as the possibility their supplier could go bust.

  • Japan's factory output extends declines on car production cuts

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's industrial output fell for the second straight month in August as COVID-19 outbreaks elsewhere in Asia disrupted supply chains for carmakers already facing headwinds from a prolonged chip shortage. Separate data out on Thursday showed retail sales in August slipped for the first time in six months as households cut spending amid a coronavirus relapse, signalling lacklustre consumer sentiment. The data suggests the pandemic continued to gnaw at Japan's economy this quarter, posing an immediate challenge to the next prime minister, Fumio Kishida, who won https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/japans-ruling-party-votes-new-leader-who-will-almost-certainly-be-next-pm-2021-09-28 the ruling party leadership vote on Wednesday, ahead of general elections that must be held by late November.

  • Advent’s Olaplex Prices IPO Above Range at $21 a Share

    (Bloomberg) -- Olaplex Holdings Inc., backed by private equity firm Advent International, upsized its initial public offering and priced the shares above a marketed range to raise $1.55 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip M

  • Driver fatally shot by CHP in East Los Angeles

    A driver was killed in a shooting by the California Highway Patrol in East Los Angeles, authorities said.

  • Taiwan sees upside from China power curbs if orders shifted

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan may benefit from orders being shifted to the island if China's power curbs lead to the country's exports being impacted, Taiwan Central Bank Governor Yang Chin-long said on Thursday. The world's second largest economy is grappling with power cuts and electricity rationing after a collision of tight coal supplies, tougher emissions standards and strong manufacturing demand has pushed the price of coal, the biggest source of China's electricity, to eye-watering records. Yang, taking lawmaker questions in parliament, said that if China's power crunch caused its exports to do badly, there would be an "order transfer effect" for Taiwan, meaning manufacturers could shift production to the island.

  • Bondholders in the Dark as Shares, Bonds Drop: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s shares slumped after soaring 32% in three days and a dollar bond due 2025 fell as two holders of a dollar note with a coupon due Wednesday said they hadn’t received payment as of 8:00 a.m. in Hong Kong Thursday.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy

  • AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shows 74% efficacy in large U.S. trial

    AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine demonstrated 74% efficacy at preventing symptomatic disease, a figure that increased to 83.5% in people aged 65 and older, according to long-awaited results of the company's U.S. clinical trial published on Wednesday. Overall efficacy of 74% was lower than the interim 79% figure reported by the British drugmaker in March, a result AstraZeneca revised days later to 76% after a rare public rebuke from health officials that the figure was based on "outdated information." The data looked at more than 26,000 volunteers in the United States, Chile and Peru, who received two doses of the vaccine spaced about a month apart.

  • Suspect arrested in assault of Chapman University student on campus

    A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to sexually assault a student on the Chapman University campus.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • 9 Stocks Better than Apple (AAPL) According to Hedge Funds

    In this article, we discuss the 9 stocks better than Apple according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 4 Stocks Better than Apple According to Hedge Funds. Bloated valuations and questionable earnings growth are some of the most important factors that seasoned investors […]

  • China Tells Bankers to Shore Up Property Market, Help Homebuyers

    (Bloomberg) -- China has urged financial institutions to help local governments stabilize the rapidly-cooling housing market and protect the rights of some homebuyers, another signal that authorities are worried about fallout from the debt crisis at China Evergrande Group.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became th

  • Macron tells Europe to "stop being naive" as France inks defense deal with Greece

    Greece will buy three French warships as part of a $3.5 billion defense deal announced Tuesday, AP reports.The big picture: The defense and security strategic partnership comes after a scrapped multi-billion dollar submarine deal with Australia thrust French President Emmanuel Macron into a diplomatic crisis this month.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFrance was blindsided by the submarine deal involving the U.S., U.K. and Austra

  • House progressives reiterate pledge to vote down infrastructure deal unless budget agreement is reached

    With a House vote on the bipartisan infrastructure legislation set for Thursday, the leader of the Congressional Progressive Caucus said left-wing House members would sink the agreement unless Democrats can reach a deal on passing the party’s $3.5 trillion budget proposal.

  • Lawyer: New York governor uses God unfairly in vaccine fight

    New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has encouraged religious-minded people to get a COVID-19 vaccine by saying it is God's will that they get inoculated. A lawyer argued before a federal appeals court Wednesday that the Democrat's comments about God could be encouraging hospitals and nursing homes to ignore court orders that — for now — are supposed to prevent them from punishing workers who won't take the vaccine because of religious objections. Health care institutions across New York this week began suspending workers who failed to meet a state deadline to get a COVID-19 shot.

  • In A Win For Progressives, Nancy Pelosi Raises The Bar For Infrastructure Vote

    Progressives have pushed for progress on President Joe Biden's broader agenda before moving forward on infrastructure.

  • Wyoming city reflects vaccine hesitancy in conservative US

    As her beloved grandmother’s health declined, Lauren Pfenning's family insisted that she get a COVID-19 vaccine before paying her a final visit. Pfenning embodies the fiercely independent, deeply conservative Wyoming way of life that has defined the state’s response to the pandemic and made it the second-least vaccinated state as of Tuesday, behind only West Virginia. The vaccine hesitancy in Gillette is emblematic of the live-free, mind-your-own-business mentality toward the pandemic that is dominant across conservative America at a time when the delta variant is tearing through unvaccinated communities.

  • World Food Costs at Risk of Soaring as China Faces Tough Harvest

    (Bloomberg) -- China is set for a difficult harvest season as a severe energy crunch hurts the outlook for booming production, a development that risks triggering a renewed surge in world agriculture and food prices. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of