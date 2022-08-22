Oil From Faraway Makes Inroads in Asia in Hurdle for Middle East

Sharon Cho
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) --

Most Read from Bloomberg

The physical crude market in Asia is softening as oil from as far away as the US and Brazil flows into the world’s top consuming region, boosting competition for Middle East producers.

Buyers in South Korea, India and China have picked up substantial volumes from the US this month -- more than 20 million barrels -- mostly for arrival in November, according to traders handling those shipments. In addition, some crude cargoes from the North Sea and Brazil are also being taken, they said.

The shifting purchasing patterns add another dimension to an already-complex global market, with greater volumes of Russian oil still headed to China and India after the invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, crude has been flooding out of the US at a record pace, with overall supplies swollen by the Biden administration’s major sales from the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve, while the European Union is poised to tighten its curbs on Russian flows.

Brent futures -- the global benchmark -- hit a multi-month low in August as traders assessed the outlook for supplies heading into the year-end. The drop has also been driven by elevated concern that global growth may be slowing.

The increased inflow of long-haul cargoes into Asia, which take twice as long as Middle Eastern barrels to reach buyers, have forced spot premiums of Persian Gulf barrels to dip in this month’s trading cycle, with additional downward pressure from poorer spot appetite from Japanese refiners.

The premium of Oman crude futures to Dubai swaps -- a gauge of the strength or weakness of Middle Eastern physical barrels in Asia -- has more than halved from a month ago, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.

As crude futures slid this month, reducing feedstock costs, the region’s appetite for spot cargoes has stayed relatively firm, other than in Japan. Refining margins for fuels like diesel have rebounded after hitting a two-month low, prompting some local processors to look away from cutting run rates.

So far this month, Japanese buyers have been slow to grab their favored crude from Abu Dhabi for October loading, traders said. Idemitsu Kosan Co. has a planned maintenance at its Yokkaichi plant in October-November that’s keeping some consumption curbed, according to traders.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse appoints Dixit Joshi as new CFO, Francesca McDonagh as COO

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse on Monday named Dixit Joshi as chief financial officer from Oct. 1 and Francesca McDonagh as group chief operating officer from Sept. 19, another top management reshuffle following the appointment of Ulrich Koerner as chief executive last month. It also appointed Michael J. Rongetti as ad interim chief executive officer of the asset management division and said in a statement all three would report to Koerner.

  • Toyota doubles down on its hybrid bet in India

    Toyota is rebooting its strategy for India, doubling down on a bet that emerging markets will learn to love its hybrids, as long as the price is right. This time, Toyota is determined to do it differently with lower-cost hybrids, said four company and industry executives and suppliers who provided previously unreported details about the carmaker's sourcing, production and pricing strategy. Central to the strategy is a drive to cut the cost of full hybrid powertrains by making them in India, where the automaker's factories are running well below capacity, and to source key materials within the country.

  • My Top Financial Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

    One of the best ways to make money in the stock market is to buy shares of stellar businesses and hold on to them as long as the company performs. One company that checks all of these boxes is Progressive (NYSE: PGR), which writes automotive and property insurance policies. Insurance companies tend to make great investments because of their ability to measure risk and adapt to changing environments.

  • Forecast for Powell's mountain resort trip: High inflation, limited visibility

    For workers hoping to hold onto wage gains and investors hoping to hang onto profits, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks this week to a central banking conference in Wyoming will lay out what he expects to happen in an economy battling inflation while also, some fear, edging towards a recession. "It's very hard to say with any confidence in normal times ... what the economy's going to be doing in six or 12 months," Powell said on July 27 after the end of the Fed's last policy meeting. Powell is scheduled to speak Friday morning at the Kansas City Fed's annual Jackson Hole research conference held at a national park lodge outside of Jackson in the western U.S. state.

  • Why Europe Didn’t Ramp Up Caspian Gas Imports Sooner

    Europe has long-sought to import gas from the Caspian Sea’s giant reserves, but it was only in 2020 that gas began flowing to Europe through the so-called “Southern Gas Corridor”

  • The U.S. Finally Has A Real Climate Law. Get Ready For More Pipelines.

    The Inflation Reduction Act could spur a boom in carbon-capture technology, and all that CO2 will need somewhere to go.

  • India says not planning to import wheat

    India has sufficient stocks of wheat and there is no plan to import the grain, the government clarified on Sunday after some media outlets reported New Delhi was planning to import wheat. That was up nearly 16% from recent lows that followed the government's surprise ban on exports on May 14, ending hopes India could fill the market gap left by missing Ukraine grain. India's wheat procurement in 2022 fell 57% from a year ago to 18.8 million tonnes.

  • Gold slips to lowest in more than 3 weeks on firmer dollar, Fed worries

    Gold prices fell to their lowest in more than three weeks on Monday, weighed down by a stronger dollar and expectations of more rate hikes from the U.S. Federal Reserve to tame surging inflation. Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,742.90 per ounce, as of 0515 GMT, its lowest since July 28. "The upward resumption in the U.S. dollar will of course be weighing on the gold market, but it seems to be more aligned with the simultaneous sell-off seen across bonds, stocks and currencies," said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.

  • Energy secretary guardedly optimistic about gas prices

    Jennifer Granholm said increased demand from China could raise demand globally.

  • Full interview: Dr. Deborah Birx on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan"

    Watch the full version of an interview with Dr. Deborah Birx, former White House COVID-19 response coordinator, that aired on August 21, 2022, on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan."

  • ESG investing brings political fights to the investing world: Morning Brief

    The trend of ESG investing has brought political and cultural battles into the usually dispassionate, staid, and insular world of institutional investing.

  • Amazon pauses UK grocery shop roll-out following disappointing sales

    Amazon has pressed pause on a major UK roll-out of its till-free grocery stores, as the cost of living crunch forces shoppers to cut back.