Oil Giving Up Big-Freeze Gains With Wells Slowly Restarting

1 / 2

Oil Giving Up Big-Freeze Gains With Wells Slowly Restarting

Sharon Cho

(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell below $60 a barrel as wells slowly restarted in Texas and the White House said it would be willing to meet with Iran, potentially paving the way for more crude exports from the Persian Gulf nation.

Futures in New York dropped more than 3% at one point and have now given up much of the gains made during the U.S. cold snap. Marathon Oil Corp., Devon Energy Corp. and Verdun Oil Co LLC are using restored power from grids or generators to resume output that was halted by the frigid weather, according to people familiar. The timeline for a full restoration of the estimated 40% or so of U.S. oil production that was shut in by the big freeze is unclear.

Demand from refineries is expected to stay depressed, however, as they also take time to reopen. Four of the biggest plants in Texas face delays of several weeks or more to resume operations, people familiar said, raising the potential for prolonged fuel shortages that could spread across the U.S. There should be only a small and transitory impact on global oil prices from the U.S. freeze as the supply and demand impacts balance out, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said.

The White House said it would be willing to meet with Tehran to discuss a “diplomatic way forward” in efforts to return to the nuclear deal that the U.S. quit in 2018. Some investors may be taking profits following the recent surge in crude, with a 7.26 million-barrel drop in American crude inventories, around three times as much as forecast, failing to revive prices on Thursday.

Oil is still up more than 20% this year due to Saudi Arabian output cuts and an improving demand outlook. Technical indicators had been showing that crude was due for a pullback, with 14-day Relative Strength Indexes for both the U.S. and global oil benchmarks above 70 in a sign the commodity is overbought.

“The market was ripe for a correction and signs of the power and overall energy situation starting to normalize in Texas provided the necessary trigger,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights in Singapore. “There might be a bit of a knee-jerk bearishness” from the U.S. announcement on Iran, but American sanctions aren’t likely to be lifted anytime soon, she said.

The U.S. cold snap and power cuts affected more than 20 refineries in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma. Crude-processing capacity fell by about 5.5 million barrels a day, said Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst for Energy Aspects Ltd.

The fallout is altering global energy flows, with traders hiring tankers to haul European diesel to the U.S. It’s creating arbitrage opportunities for refiners worldwide to export oil products to the U.S., FGE said. South Korea’s biggest crude processor, SK Innovation Co., said it should boost its profit margins.

See also: Texas’ Red-Blooded Energy Market Is on Ice: Liam Denning

The cold blast has pushed WTI’s prompt timespread into a bearish contango structure due to the weak demand from refineries. The similar spread for Brent is firmly in a bullish backwardation pattern amid the tightening global supply. The global benchmark’s April contract is 74 cents a barrel more expensive than the May one, compared with a gap of 29 cents at the start of last week.

“The focus is now turning to shrinking demand from the U.S. frigid weather,” said Kim Kwangrae, a commodities analyst at Samsung Futures Inc. in Seoul. Recent price gains and the improving longer-term demand outlook could tempt OPEC+ producers to pump more, which might weaken prices, he said.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Rare U.S. deep freeze kills at least 21

    The brutal winter weather across the southern United States has now killed at least 21 people, left millions without power and spun tornadoes in multiple states.Four of those were killed in a house fire, with other deaths linked to the bitter cold.Officials have warned people not to bring grills or propane heaters indoors, after carbon monoxide poisoning killed at least two people and hospitalized several others. As an Arctic air mass pushed temperatures to historic lows on Tuesday, several facilities opened their doors as warming centers, as volunteers rallied to help. The rare deep freeze has also forced the closure of some COVID vaccination centers. Officials in Texas have drawn some criticism, as the power grid repeatedly failed, forcing rolling blackouts, partly because wind turbines were frozen still.The treacherous weather is expected to grip much of the country through Friday.An approaching storm will likely bring more snow, ice and sleet from the Texas panhandle through Kentucky and up through Washington D.C. to New York City, New Jersey and Boston.

  • Looking into Royal Gold Inc. P/E Ratio

    Looking into the current session, Royal Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) shares are trading at $107.26, after a 0.03% gain. Moreover, over the past month, the stock went up by 1.68%, but in the past year, fell by 1.68%. Shareholders might be interested in knowing whether the stock is undervalued, even if the company is performing up to par in the current session. The stock is currently above from its 52 week low by 79.42%. Assuming that all other factors are held constant, this could present itself as an opportunity for investors trying to diversify their portfolio with Metals & Mining stocks, and capitalize on the lower share price observed over the year. The P/E ratio measures the current share price to the company's earnings per share. It is used by long-term investors to analyze the company's current performance against its past earnings, historical data and aggregate market data for the industry or the indices, such as S&P 500. A higher P/E indicates that investors expect the company to perform better in the future, and the stock is probably overvalued, but not necessarily. It also shows that investors are willing to pay a higher share price currently, because they expect the company to perform better in the upcoming quarters. This leads investors to also remain optimistic about rising dividends in the future. View more earnings on RGLD Most often, an industry will prevail in a particular phase of a business cycle, than other industries. Royal Gold Inc. has a lower P/E than the aggregate P/E of 29.59 of the Metals & Mining industry. Ideally, one might believe that the stock might perform worse than its peers, but it's also probable that the stock is undervalued. There are many limitations to price to earnings ratio. It is sometimes difficult to determine the nature of the earnings makeup of a company. Shareholders might not get what they're looking for, from trailing earnings. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaPrice Over Earnings Overview: AlbemarleA Look Into SunPower's Price Over Earnings© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Cruz Returns to Texas Facing Criticism After Cancun Trip

    (Bloomberg) -- Senator Ted Cruz returned to Texas after coming under harsh criticism for flying to Cancun, Mexico, with his family while the state he represents is dealing with widespread power outages in the wake of a historic winter storm.In a video of an exchange with reporters after his return, he said that the trip was “obviously a mistake. In hindsight, I wouldn’t have done it.”He added the impetus for the trip was because his children were cold. “I was trying to be a dad. And all of us have made decisions, when you’ve got two girls who’ve been cold for two days and haven’t had heat or power and they’re saying, ‘Hey look, we don’t have school, why don’t we go, let’s get out of here,’ I think there are a lot of parents that’d be like, all right, if I can do this, great.’”Cruz, in the video posted on Twitter by a Washington Post video editor, said he started second guessing his decision to leave Texas once he got on the plane.In a statement earlier in the day, he asserted that “my staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas.”The statement came several hours after pictures of Cruz at Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport circulated on social media, and after the Houston police confirmed that his staff had asked for the department’s help for his departure on Wednesday.“A member of his staff reached out to the police department asking for assistance yesterday regarding his arrival at Terminal A,” Houston Police spokeswoman Jodi Silva said.The trip triggered outrage and criticism from Democrats as about 500,000 homes and businesses in Texas remained without electricity Thursday morning after a severe winter storm pummeled the state for days. That’s down from more than 3 million on Wednesday.More than 7 million Texans are under orders to boil water after power failures robbed utilities of the ability to keep pumping, which allowed pressure to drop to levels at which bacteria could proliferate. The bitter cold burst pipes in houses built for 100-degree summers, and temperatures aren’t expected to get much above freezing until Saturday for most of the state.The Senate has been in recess since Saturday when Cruz was among those who voted to acquit former President Donald Trump of the impeachment charge of inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.Cruz has been an outspoken defender of the former president, even though the two clashed during the 2016 presidential campaign when they were both seeking the Republican nomination. Cruz, who would be up for re-election in 2024, is one of several GOP senators weighing a bid for the Republican presidential nomination that year.The Democratic Party of Texas called on Cruz to resign Thursday for leaving his constituents in the middle of a disaster.“Ted Cruz jetting off to Mexico while Texans remain dying in the cold isn’t surprising but it is deeply disturbing and disappointing,” state party chair Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement.Former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro, who was Housing and Urban Development secretary in the Obama administration, said in a tweet that members of Congress “play a critical role connecting their constituents to emergency services and assistance. @tedcruz should be on the phone with federal agencies, not on a trip to Mexico.”Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, said “it’s certainly much warmer where he’s going,” when asked about Cruz’s travel during a media briefing on the city’s winter-storm response on Thursday.Cruz has been critical of Democratic leaders who haven’t followed their own guidelines to slow the spread of the coronavirus. In December he tweeted criticism of Austin Mayor Steve Adler for telling the city’s residents to stay home while he was on vacation.As part of the national response to the deadly winter storm, President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in Texas and other states that have been affected.At the White House, press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration is focused on working with state officials in addressing the crisis “and we expect that would be the focus of anyone in the state or surrounding states, who was elected to represent them.”Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, said Wednesday he was restricting out-of-state sales of gas through Feb. 21 to ensure in-state power generators had ample supplies. Less than 24 hours later, Texas’s top energy regulator told gas producers to offer supplies for sale in-state before shipping it elsewhere, citing the governor’s mandate.“We will continue to exhaust all available methods to restore power for Texans and ensure that our communities can recover,” Abbott said.The White House said in a statement Thursday night that Biden and Abbott had spoken by telephone and the president “reiterated that the federal government will continue to work hand-in-hand with state and local authorities in Texas to bring relief and address the critical needs of the families affected.” (Updates with White House statement, in final paragraph. A previous version corrected the spelling of San Antonio in the 13th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NBA All-Star Game: LeBron James a captain for 4th straight season

    LeBron James will be one of the two captains in the NBA All-Star Game, which will officially be played on March 7 in Atlanta, being a captain in the game for the fourth straight season. But for the first time in the new All-Star format, we have Team LeBron vs. Team KD as Kevin Durant was the leading vote-getter in the Eastern Conference. Trailing just behind LeBron as the leading vote-getter in the All-Star fan vote. As the leading vote-getter, LeBron will have the first pick in the draft and will almost certainly draft his teammate Anthony Davis first overall

  • Russia rejects European rights court's order to free Navalny

    Europe's top human rights court has ordered Russia to release jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a ruling quickly rejected Wednesday by Russian authorities who are bent on isolating the Kremlin's most prominent foe. The decision by the European Court of Human Rights had demanded that Russia free Navalny immediately and warns that failing to do so would mark a breach of the European human rights convention. Russia's justice minister dismissed the court's demand as “unfounded and unlawful.”

  • Ocasio-Cortez Questions If Free Robinhood Trades Are Really Free

    (Bloomberg) -- Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told Robinhood Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev that his firm’s faulty business practices undercut its promise of free trades, while urging him to share revenue it makes selling stock orders with customers.“Robinhood owes its customers a lot more than an apology because it has harmed their interests,” the New York Democrat and progressive icon said by video at Thursday’s House Financial Services Committee hearing on wild market swings in shares of GameStop Corp. and other stocks. She accused Robinhood of providing investors poor execution and lost rebates, adding that that makes its popular app far from free.Tenev pushed back, arguing Robinhood’s platform has dramatically lowered the cost of trading for retail investors, something its been able to do by selling customers’ orders rather than charging commissions. He wouldn’t commit to sharing its proceeds from payment for order flow arrangements, adding that Robinhood needs to generate revenue because it’s a for-profit business.“Robinhood forced the entire industry to drop commissions and replicate our business model,” he said in an exchange that came five hours into the hearing.Read more: Robinhood, Citadel CEOs Spar With Lawmakers on Retail TradingOcasio-Cortez’s inquiry came just after her fellow Democrat and member of the so-called squad of progressives, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, said in a tense exchange with Citadel Founder Ken Griffin that taxing stock transactions would discourage dangerous speculation caused by high-frequency trading.Griffin disagreed, saying “a transaction tax will injure Americans hoping to save for retirement.”Read more: Citadel Is ‘Bigger Target’ for Griffin’s Washington ReturnFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IBM Is Said to Consider Sale of Watson Health Amid Cloud Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. is considering a sale of its IBM Watson Health business, a person with knowledge of the matter said, a move that would help newly appointed Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna focus on faster-growing cloud computing operations.Deliberations are at a very early stage and the company may opt not to pursue a deal, said the person, who asked not to be identified discussing private talks. IBM is exploring a range of alternatives, from a sale to a private equity firm or a merger with a blank-check company, according to the Wall Street Journal, which earlier Thursday reported the possibility of a deal.IBM has been trying to boost its share of revenue from hybrid-cloud software and services, which lets customers store data in private servers and on multiple public clouds, including those of rivals Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. IBM bought RedHat for $34 billion in 2018 to boost this effort.As a testament to the company’s bet on the cloud, Krishna said in October that he would spin off IBM’s managed infrastructure services unit into a separate publicly traded company. The division, currently part of the Global Technology Services division, handles day-to-day infrastructure service operations, like managing client data centers and traditional information-technology support for installing, repairing and operating equipment. While the unit accounts for about a quarter of IBM’s sales and staff, it has seen business shrink as customers embraced the shift to the cloud, and many clients delayed infrastructure upgrades during the pandemic. The spinoff is scheduled to be completed by end of 2021.Offloading IBM Watson Health, which helps health care providers manage data, would further Krishna’s efforts to streamline the company. The unit generates about $1 billion of annual revenue and isn’t profitable, according to the Journal, which cited people it didn’t identify. An IBM representative declined to comment.IBM embarked on Watson with lofty goals, such as revolutionizing health care for cancer patients, but many of its ambitions haven’t panned out and some customers have complained that the products didn’t match the company’s hype. IBM has scaled back its Watson ambitions, including through job cuts last year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How Risky Is AGNC Investment Corp.'s Dividend?

    Last year was one to forget for most financial stocks, but especially for real estate investment trusts (REITs). The early days of the COVID-19 pandemic were characterized by widespread business closures and extreme bond market volatility. Amidst all of that, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC), an agency mortgage REIT, actually performed relatively well.

  • Two-month-old ferret clone marks milestone in animal conservation

    Two-month-old Elizabeth Ann was created from the frozen cells of a ferret that died more than 30 years ago.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Aggressive Profit-Taking Could Erase Weather Premium

    Bullish speculators should start preparing an exit strategy because it will start to get warmer, making the spike in prices unsustainable.

  • Stocks Drop Amid Focus on Bond Yields; Oil Slides: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and futures retreated Friday after a decline on Wall Street as investors mulled the impact of the recent climb in Treasury yields on the outlook for equities. Crude oil added to recent losses.A gauge of global shares headed for its first weekly fall since January with Australia and Hong Kong among Asian underperformers. S&P 500 futures dipped after the index declined Thursday. A report showing U.S. initial jobless claims rose more than expected underlined the challenges for the recovery from the pandemic. Ten-year Treasury yields held an advance. The dollar edged up.Japan’s 10-year sovereign bond yield rose to the highest in more than two years amid the global debt selloff. The pound dipped after a rally driven by optimism over the U.K. vaccine rollout. Bitcoin fell back below $52,000. Copper extended a rise to an eight-year high.Benchmark Treasury yields at the highest in a year stirred a debate on whether a further rise might trigger a shake-out in risk assets. Recent economic data are a reminder of the fragility of the growth backdrop, with much depending on the Covid-19 vaccine rollout. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reiterated the need for $1.9 trillion in pandemic-relief spending.“There are so many assets that are priced on really low rates forever,” Evan Brown, head of multi-asset strategy at UBS Asset Management, said on Bloomberg TV. “As soon as you do get a hint of this idea that long-term rates are not going to be zero forever, then those are going to be the most vulnerable assets.”Oil fell below $59 a barrel as wells slowly restarted in Texas after being hit by a big freeze. The White House also said it would be willing to meet with Iran, which could potentially lead to more crude exports from the Persian Gulf nation. Elsewhere, gold extended a decline and is having the worst start to a year in three decades.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 1:45 p.m. in Tokyo. The gauge slipped 0.4% on Thursday.Japan’s Topix index fell 0.6%.South Korea’s Kospi index was little changed.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index declined 1.2%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 0.9%Shanghai Composite lost 0.3%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.The yen was little changed at 105.68 per dollar.The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 6.4628 per dollar.The euro was flat at $1.2091.The pound dipped 0.1% to $1.3965.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 1.29%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude declined 1.7% to $59.50 a barrel.Gold was at about $1,767 an ounce, down 0.5%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden to review his authority to cancel student debt - WH

    The White House on Wednesday said President Joe Biden will ask the Department of Justice to review his legal authority to cancel student loan debt, adding the president does not favor $50,000 in student loan relief without limitation.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters that Biden believes relief above $10,000 should be targeted based on the borrower's income and the kind of debt in question. WHITE HOUSE SPOKESWOMAN JEN PSAKI: "He said previously that relief above $10,000 should be targeted based on the borrower's income, based on the kind of debt in question - public schools versus private schools, undergraduate versus graduate, obviously there are a lot of considerations at play. What the president has told Senator Schumer and Warren is that once his team is in place at the Justice Department and they are not of course, they are not confirmed at this point, he will ask them to conduct a legal review of his authority to act by executive action in conjunction with a policy review from his Domestic Policy Council on how executive action debt relief, if any, should be targeted... And once that is concluded, he'll decide the path forward."The day before at a CNN town hall in Milwaukee, Biden shot down the proposal to eliminate $50,000 dollars in student debt that many prominent Democrats are pushing for, saying: "I will not make that happen.. My point is, I understand the impact of debt, and it can be debilitating. I am prepared to write off the $10,000 debt but not $50 [thousand], because I don't think I have the authority to do it." On Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren said in a statement that the administration does have "broad authority" to provide relief and added: "An ocean of student loan debt is holding back 43 million borrowers and disproportionately weighing down Black and Brown Americans. Canceling $50,000 in federal student loan debt will help close the racial wealth gap, benefit the 40% of borrowers who do not have a college degree, and help stimulate the economy."

  • Google names exec to oversee responsible AI research after staff unrest

    Alphabet Inc's Google on Thursday named Marian Croak, one of its few Black executives, to oversee research on responsible artificial intelligence (AI) after weeks of internal anger over its firing of a prominent Black scientist. Google confirmed Croak will manage 10 teams, including a dozen scientists studying the ethical considerations of automated technologies known as AI. Ethical AI co-lead Timnit Gebru said in December that Google abruptly fired her for contesting company orders.

  • Distressed Japan Hotel Chain Unizo Sparks Hedge Fund Battle

    (Bloomberg) -- Distressed Japanese hotel operator Unizo Holdings Co. is back at the center of a tussle between financial market heavyweights, after a Hong Kong-based hedge fund flagged risks to creditors.What’s happening:Unizo has been attracting more scrutiny as its debt falls deeper into distress. The company was delisted in June after a management buyout financed by U.S. private equity firm Lone Star through an entity called Chitocea Investment.Last week, Hong Kong-based Asia Research & Capital Management said in a letter sent to Unizo, Chitocea and Lone Star seen by Bloomberg News that it held 4.7 billion yen ($44.4 million) at face value of Unizo bonds and had reason to consider that the hotel firm is likely insolvent.ARCM requested in the letter dated Feb. 8 that it be provided with details within 7 days on:Whether Chitocea had the capacity to repay a 216 billion yen loan to the hotel chainWhether Lone Star had given any binding assurances of financial support for Chitocea to repay the loanAccording to a financial statement in December, Unizo had lent Chitocea 216 billion yen as short term lending.ARCM said through the public relations firm representing it that it had sent a letter, while declining to comment further. Unizo declined to comment, as did a spokesperson for Lone Star.Unizo has 99 billion yen in local bonds outstanding, with one note due in May. Some of its securities are indicated at about 22 yen compared with an issue price of 100 yen.What’s the background:Unizo was the target of an acquisition fight in Japan between 2019 and 2020 that pitted global private equity giant Blackstone Group Inc. against Lone Star and SoftBank Group Corp.’s Fortress Investment Group LLC.Lone Star in partnership with Unizo employees forming the Chitocea entity won out last year, with the U.S. firm providing financing for the buyout.But then as the pandemic worsened, dragging down business in the hospitality industry, Unizo’s problems grew.It’s asked financial institutions including many Japanese regional banks to refinance 20 billion yen of loans by May this year, according to company documents submitted to lenders in December and seen by Bloomberg News.Why it matters:Many of the small Japanese financial institutions such as the regional banks and credit unions that are creditors to Unizo are already struggling amid the pandemic.Such lenders have for years grappled with dwindling local populations and operate on small profit margins due to decades of low interest rates in Japan, and those stresses are being compounded by the Covid-19 crisis.At least one local regional bank has already reflected the drop in the market value of its Unizo debt holdings. Bank of Kochi has written down the value of its Unizo bond, according to a spokesperson.What do rating companies say:Unizo was cut to junk by Japan Credit Rating Agency in late December, a stark end to a year it started as a hot takeover target for global investing giants.The Japanese firm’s credit score was downgraded to BB+ from BBB- by JCR, which cited deterioration in its financial structure and cash-flow generation ability due in part to the pandemic. That made the company a rare borrower in Japan that has both a speculative-grade local rating and bonds outstanding.The move came just a week after JCR had cut Unizo’s rating to BBB-. At that time, the rating assessor said that Unizo effectively bears the burden of repayment and redemption of the funds that were externally raised by Chitocea for the tender offer.(Adds chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trump-McConnell feud threatens Republicans' path to power

    Former President Donald Trump is escalating a political war within his own party that could undermine the Republican push to fight President Joe Biden's agenda and ultimately return to power. A day after blistering Mitch McConnell, the Senate's top Republican, as a “dour, sullen and unsmiling political hack,” Trump repeated his baseless claim on Wednesday that he was the rightful winner of the November election in a series of interviews with conservative outlets after nearly a month of self-imposed silence. Trump also continued to attack McConnell, accusing the Senate GOP leader of failing to stand up for Republicans after McConnell blasted Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot despite voting to acquit the former president at his second impeachment trial.

  • Hard freeze is on the way for tonight

    So, when will we finally thaw out from this historic but destructive week of weather? Here is the latest.

  • Malaysian court orders graft trial of wife of ex-PM Najib to proceed

    A Malaysian court on Thursday ordered Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Prime Minister Najib Razak, to enter a defence in a corruption trial linked to a multi-million dollar project approved while the ex-premier was still in power. Dozens of graft charges were filed against the couple after Najib lost the 2018 election, amid anger over alleged corruption and their opulent lifestyle after police raids revealed Rosmah owned millions of dollars worth of jewellery and luxury handbags. "This is my finding that the prosecution has produced credible evidence to prove every element of the offence... I now call upon the accused to enter a defence," judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan said in his ruling.

  • Trump will be 'busy' with lawsuits for the rest of his life: Laurence Tribe

    Laurence Tribe — one of the nation's top constitutional law scholars, who briefly served at the Justice Department during the Obama administration — told Yahoo Finance that Trump faces a "a huge number of lawsuits" that will occupy his attention for the remainder of his life.

  • No ‘chance at all’ that Supreme Court will strike down Obamacare: Laurence Tribe

    Laurence Tribe — one of the nation's top constitutional law scholars, who briefly served at the Justice Department during the Obama administration — told Yahoo Finance that the Supreme Court challenge to Obamacare stands "no chance at all" of striking down the law.

  • Jaguar Land Rover to cut 2,000 jobs globally

    Jaguar Land Rover said on Wednesday it would cut 2,000 jobs from its global salaried workforce, just days after announcing its luxury Jaguar brand will be entirely electric by 2025 and e-models of its entire lineup will be launched by 2030. "The full review of the Jaguar Land Rover organisation is already underway," the company said in an emailed statement. JLR, owned by India's Tata Motors, said earlier that its Land Rover brand will launch six fully electric models over the next five years, with the first in 2024.