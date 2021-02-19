Oil Giving Up Big-Freeze Gains With Wells Slowly Restarting

(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell below $60 a barrel as wells slowly restarted in Texas and the White House said it would be willing to meet with Iran, potentially paving the way for more crude exports from the Persian Gulf nation.

Futures in New York dropped more than 3% at one point and have now given up much of the gains made during the U.S. cold snap. Marathon Oil Corp., Devon Energy Corp. and Verdun Oil Co LLC are using restored power from grids or generators to resume output that was halted by the frigid weather, according to people familiar. The timeline for a full restoration of the estimated 40% or so of U.S. oil production that was shut in by the big freeze is unclear.

Demand from refineries is expected to stay depressed, however, as they also take time to reopen. Four of the biggest plants in Texas face delays of several weeks or more to resume operations, people familiar said, raising the potential for prolonged fuel shortages that could spread across the U.S. There should be only a small and transitory impact on global oil prices from the U.S. freeze as the supply and demand impacts balance out, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said.

The White House said it would be willing to meet with Tehran to discuss a “diplomatic way forward” in efforts to return to the nuclear deal that the U.S. quit in 2018. Some investors may be taking profits following the recent surge in crude, with a 7.26 million-barrel drop in American crude inventories, around three times as much as forecast, failing to revive prices on Thursday.

Oil is still up more than 20% this year due to Saudi Arabian output cuts and an improving demand outlook. Technical indicators had been showing that crude was due for a pullback, with 14-day Relative Strength Indexes for both the U.S. and global oil benchmarks above 70 in a sign the commodity is overbought.

“The market was ripe for a correction and signs of the power and overall energy situation starting to normalize in Texas provided the necessary trigger,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Vanda Insights in Singapore. “There might be a bit of a knee-jerk bearishness” from the U.S. announcement on Iran, but American sanctions aren’t likely to be lifted anytime soon, she said.

The U.S. cold snap and power cuts affected more than 20 refineries in Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma. Crude-processing capacity fell by about 5.5 million barrels a day, said Amrita Sen, chief oil analyst for Energy Aspects Ltd.

The fallout is altering global energy flows, with traders hiring tankers to haul European diesel to the U.S. It’s creating arbitrage opportunities for refiners worldwide to export oil products to the U.S., FGE said. South Korea’s biggest crude processor, SK Innovation Co., said it should boost its profit margins.

The cold blast has pushed WTI’s prompt timespread into a bearish contango structure due to the weak demand from refineries. The similar spread for Brent is firmly in a bullish backwardation pattern amid the tightening global supply. The global benchmark’s April contract is 74 cents a barrel more expensive than the May one, compared with a gap of 29 cents at the start of last week.

“The focus is now turning to shrinking demand from the U.S. frigid weather,” said Kim Kwangrae, a commodities analyst at Samsung Futures Inc. in Seoul. Recent price gains and the improving longer-term demand outlook could tempt OPEC+ producers to pump more, which might weaken prices, he said.

