New oil field 'in doubt' over Labour's proposed ban, industry sources warn

A major oil-drilling project in the North Sea worth up to £24 billion to the economy could be abandoned after Labour announced it would halt all new drilling licences if it wins the next election, industry sources claim.

Sir Keir Starmer’s plan to end new fossil fuel projects “represents a real danger to the energy security of the UK today” by increasing Britain's reliance on imports, insiders said, amid doubt over the future of the Rosebank oilfield.

Although Labour has pledged to retain any projects that have already been approved, it is understood that low investor confidence, rising interest rates and concerns about future policy changes could kill off plans to start drilling before the next election.

Grant Shapps, the Energy Secretary, is expected to announce his decision on whether to allow drilling in the new Rosebank oilfield in the coming weeks.

Rishi Sunak has already suggested the project is likely to go ahead in an attempt to bolster the UK’s energy security by lowering oil and gas imports.

Boost to the economy

Opening the field to commercial drilling by Equinor, a Norwegian company, could bring in £24 billion to the UK economy.

But a source told The Telegraph the project could now be under threat.

“If Labour comes in and says no more licensing, the north sea will move from being an oil and gas industry to a decommissioning industry,” they said.

“It's because of political uncertainty. If you're going to have your contracts changed or taxes changed due to some climate compatibility clause, it raises the cost of borrowing.”

Another source at a major North Sea producer said the announcement, expected in Sir Keir’s “climate mission” this week, would have an "immediate impact" on investor confidence.

"Signalling that there will be no more oil and gas licences does not just impact the long-term environment but short-term as well. Financing for existing production is going to fall away immediately.

"This rhetoric from Labour is damaging to investor confidence. It represents a real danger to the energy security of the UK today - never mind in 10 years' time."

Latest licensing round

The source added that the results of the latest licensing round by the North Sea Transition Authority were expected in the coming months, but that some companies may now opt not to take applications forward, even if they are successful.

The Government has said it will continue to support and encourage North Sea drilling to bring investment into the UK and boost domestic supply until green energy can meet demand.

Mr Shapps said Labour’s plan to speed the transition by denying new licences would reduce energy security and bolster Vladimir Putin’s efforts to use energy supply as a “weapon”.

"In the midst of high energy prices for families, Labour's ideological vendetta against British energy independence not only risks hundreds of thousands of jobs but strengthens Putin's campaign to use energy as a weapon against the West,” he said.

Labour's plans

But Jon Ashworth, the shadow work and pensions secretary, said the policy was not about "shutting down what's going on at the moment", but rather ensuring current developments are managed "sustainably".

He told Sky News: "We know we've got to move to more renewable sources of energy, it's important for our climate change commitments but it's also the way in which we can bring energy bills down for consumers."

David Whitehouse, the chief executive of Offshore Energies UK, said: “People wouldn’t forgive anyone who shut down Britain’s oil and gas industry only to replace it with imports of foreign oil and gas.

“Everyone is clear that the energy system must change but business and government must do this in partnership. Labour’s approach risks sending the wrong signals.”

Equinor did not respond to a request for comment.

