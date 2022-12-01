Oil Rallies as Markets Expect Demand Recovery in China

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied as China eased Covid restrictions in Beijing, raising expectations of a demand recovery in the world’s largest crude importer.

West Texas Intermediate crept toward $83 a barrel, rising for a fourth straight session on Thursday. Beijing will allow some virus-infected people to isolate at home, a significant shift from its Covid Zero policy that prompted economic growth concerns. The move comes after pressure and public protests opposing the country’s strict policies.

Meanwhile, the dollar sank after a key gauge of US consumer prices rose less than forecast. The data strengthened crude’s rally as traders see a slower pace of inflation paving the way for more modest interest-rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Crude is headed for a weekly gain as demand prospects brighten, despite hitting the lowest level since late 2021 on Monday. The market’s latest shift will form the backdrop for a virtual meeting on Sunday of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. Meanwhile, traders await news of a plan to cap the price of Russian crude, which could be set at $60 a barrel.

“Crude is riding the tailwinds of a sentiment shift regarding China’s Covid policy, the weaker dollar, and the risk asset rally,” said Rebecca Babin, a senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth Management. “Crude volatility remains exceptionally high as we head into the weekend fraught with uncertainty; it has been a roller coaster of a week-- and the ride’s not done yet.”

The European Union is looking at a mechanism that would allow for regular alterations and revisions to the price cap on Russia’s crude oil, people familiar with the matter said. The bloc is racing to agree on the measure ahead of the planned implementation of its sanctions on Dec. 5.

