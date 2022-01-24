Oil Climbs on Outlook for Rising Demand as Omicron Wave Fades

Jake Lloyd-Smith
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil pushed higher at the week’s open as investors weighed prospects for rising demand as the omicron virus wave fades in key economies.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Global benchmark Brent rose toward $89 a barrel in early Asian trading after a run of five weekly gains, the best streak since October. President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, expressed optimism at the weekend that the surge in the new variant will soon peak. That could underpin improved consumption as more workers return to offices and people travel more.

Crude has enjoyed a robust start to the new year, with prices soaring to the highest since 2014 last week, as demand picked up, stockpiles fell, and top Wall Street banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. issued bullish oil forecasts. At the same time, investors are weighing the possibility that Russia may invade Ukraine, as well as the outlook for tighter U.S. monetary policy.

The emergence of the fast-spreading omicron variant late last year initially spurred concern that the pandemic may be entering a new phase that would once again imperil oil demand. But the variant delivered a lighter-than-expected blow to crude consumption, enabling prices to bounce back.

Crude markets are in backwardation, a bullish pattern marked by near-term prices trading above longer-dated ones. Brent’s prompt timespread -- the gap between its two nearest contracts -- is now at 79 cents a barrel in backwardation, almost double the level at the end of December.

See also: Dude, Where’s My Oil? (And Why Is It So Expensive?): Julian Lee

As oil has rallied in 2022, traders have been raising bets on further gains. Money managers have increased their bullish Brent and WTI oil wagers to the highest level in ten weeks, according to weekly ICE Futures Europe and CFTC futures and options data on four contracts.

Among banks, Goldman Sachs, a long-time commodity bull, expects that crude will hit $100 by the third quarter, and Morgan Stanley sees the same figure and timeframe. Bank of America has said that Brent crude would rise to $120 a barrel in mid-2022, while Citigroup Inc. remains more cautious.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Germany's Lufthansa is set to buy 40% stake in Alitalia's successor ITA - paper

    Germany's Lufthansa is set to buy a 40% stake in state-owned Alitalia's successor ITA Airways and a deal could be unveiled next week, Italian daily Il Foglio reported on Saturday. ITA Airways started flying on Oct. 15 with nearly 2,300 employees and a fleet less than half the size of that operated by Alitalia, the 75-year old former national carrier which passed through a dizzying succession of restructurings and changes of ownership. An ITA spokesperson said on Saturday that the airline's top management would present a strategic plan to the company's board on Jan. 31.

  • Fauci: US ‘confident’ Omicron will soon peak even as hospitals struggle

    Biden chief medical adviser also predicts ‘a bit more pain’Cloth or N95? Mask disputes pit employees against bosses Dr Anthony Fauci. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters US authorities are confident most states will soon reach and pass a peak in coronavirus Omicron variant cases, even as hospitals struggle to cope with the current surge, Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser said on Sunday. “I think [we’re] as confident as you can be,” Anthony Fauci told ABC’s This Week. “You never want to be overcon

  • Turkey Is Said to Advise Banks Against Distributing Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s banking regulator has advised commercial lenders not to distribute dividends from profits in 2021, when a currency crash eroded banks’ cash buffers, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueU.S. Stocks Historically Deliver Strong Gains in Fed Hike CyclesMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineThe regulator,

  • Japan Jan factory growth hits 4-year high, but services contract-flash PMI

    Japan's factory activity grew at the fastest pace in four years in January as output growth picked up, though pressure from a persistent chip shortage, rising input prices and the coronavirus pandemic clouded the outlook. However, activity in the private sector as a whole slipped into contraction for the first time in four months as a surge in Omicron variant coronavirus cases hurt customer-facing businesses in the services industry. The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 54.6 from the prior month's final of 54.3 to mark the fastest pace of expansion since January 2018.

  • Saudi Fund’s Digital Security Firm Seeks $820 Million From IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Elm Co., a digital security firm owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, is seeking to raise as much $820 million from an IPO as the kingdom pushes ahead with plans to raise money through selling stakes in a raft of companies.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueU.S. Stocks Historically Deliver Strong Gains in Fed Hike CyclesMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a W

  • IPhone Assembler Hon Hai Expects ‘Unprecedented’ First Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. may achieve an “unprecedented” performance in the first quarter, according to Chairman Young Liu. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueU.S. Stocks Historically Deliver Strong Gains in Fed Hike CyclesMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in Ukraine“Our performance in the first quarter may surpass how we did in the pa

  • Is Exxon Stock A Buy As The Oil Major Promises Net-Zero Emissions By 2050?

    Exxon Mobil followed other oil majors in promising to hit net-zero emissions by 2050. Is XOM stock a buy?

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

    2022 is off to a rough start, but these businesses are doing far better than their stock prices are indicating.

  • Morgan Stanley Strategist Who Called China Rout Still Won’t Buy

    (Bloomberg) -- Jonathan Garner is a notable holdout in a market where an increasing number of strategists have turned bullish on Chinese stocks. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueU.S. Stocks Historically Deliver Strong Gains in Fed Hike CyclesMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineHaving warned about valuation and macro risks in Chinese equity markets just before they c

  • Vodafone Is Said to Have Explored Acquisition of Three UK

    (Bloomberg) -- British wireless carrier Vodafone Group Plc has recently explored a potential purchase of Three UK from CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueU.S. Stocks Historically Deliver Strong Gains in Fed Hike CyclesMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineVodafone expressed interest late last year in a

  • Active Managers Fail Again as Stock Rotation Lashes Hedge Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock pickers just blew the stock rotation they’ve spent years longing for.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueU.S. Stocks Historically Deliver Strong Gains in Fed Hike CyclesMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineLong underweight the booming tech megacaps in recent years, professional speculators failed to ride the January revival in value shares, as they

  • Europe’s Economies Have More at Stake Than U.S. in Russia Clash

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union has a lot more to lose than the U.S. from conflict with Russia, explaining why the western allies are having difficulty agreeing on a tough stance in the standoff over Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueU.S. Stocks Historically Deliver Strong Gains in Fed Hike CyclesMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineRussia ranks as the EU’s

  • Kohl’s Said to Get $9 Billion Bid Backed by Starboard Value

    (Bloomberg) -- A group backed by activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP is offering about $9 billion for retailer Kohl’s Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueU.S. Stocks Historically Deliver Strong Gains in Fed Hike CyclesMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineThe offer is led by Acacia Research Corp, which is run by Clif

  • Inflation outlook highly uncertain, ECB's Holzmann tells paper

    There is "a great deal of uncertainty" over how long inflation will remain well above the European Central Bank's target of around 2%, ECB Governing Council member Robert Holzmann said in an interview with newspaper Die Presse published on Sunday. The ECB has long held the view that inflation will decline this year from its current record high, an expectation its President Christine Lagarde repeated on Friday.

  • Hong Kong's Sandbox VR was nearly killed by Covid, but it now has global ambitions amid surging demand

    Hong Kong-Based virtual reality start-up Sandbox VR plans to expand to 40 locations around the globe, more than tripling the 12 shops it already has, in a rebound after Covid-19 pushed it into bankruptcy, company founder and CEO Steve Zhao said in an interview with the South China Morning Post. The expansion is a dramatic turnaround from 17 months ago, when the start-up was forced to shut down its VR arcades during the pandemic, said Zhao, who created the firm on the 16th floor of a back-alley b

  • Fully Loaded Sunken Car Carrier Finally Recovered

    This story is insane!

  • Congo Republic Gets $455 Million IMF Loan for Pandemic Fallout

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueU.S. Stocks Historically Deliver Strong Gains in Fed Hike CyclesMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineThe International Monetary Fund approved a $455 million loan for Republic of Congo to support the country’s economic recover

  • 1 Green Flag and 1 Red Flag for Meta's Metaverse Dreams

    Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), the tech giant formerly known as Facebook, is often considered a top play on the growing metaverse, which could eventually blur the lines between our physical and digital worlds with virtual reality and augmented reality platforms. Meta enjoys a first-mover's advantage in this space through Oculus, the virtual reality company it acquired in 2014. Oculus' latest VR device, the Quest 2, reportedly topped ten million shipments last year to become the world's most popular stand-alone VR headset by a wide margin.

  • Stock Futures Poised to Open Slightly Higher on Monday

    More than 100 S&P 500 companies report earnings this week, including the two largest companies: Microsoft on Tuesday and Apple on Thursday.

  • Russia sets another daily virus record amid omicron surge

    New coronavirus infections in Russia reached an all-time high on Sunday, the third consecutive daily record as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads through the country. The national coronavirus task force reported 63,205 new infections tallied in 24 hours — a spike of more than 25% since the record set on Friday. The omicron variant has been detected in 64 of the country’s 89 regions and Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova says that authorities expect it to become the dominant variant.