Oil Pushes Higher as Russia May Cut Output in Response to Cap

Oil Pushes Higher as Russia May Cut Output in Response to Cap
1
Sharon Cho
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a substantial weekly gain as Russia said it may cut crude production in response to the price cap imposed by the Group of Seven on its exports, highlighting risks to global supplies in the new year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate climbed above $78 a barrel, set for a gain of more than 5% this week even as concern flared over near-term demand in China and US data reinforced prospects for more rate hikes. Russian may reduce output by 500,000 to 700,000 barrels a day in response to the cap, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said, according to the state-run Tass news service.

Oil has rebounded since hitting a one-year low earlier this month despite concerns that the US and Europe may sink into recession next year. As the war in Ukraine grinds on, traders have been waiting for Moscow’s full response to the cap, a policy that imposed a $60-a-barrel ceiling on Russian flows in a bid to reduce its income while keeping exports on the market. President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he would sign a decree on the nation’s reaction to the limit on Monday or Tuesday containing “preventive measures”.

There are early signs the cap may be impeding flows, an impact that runs counter to its stated aims. In the first full week after the limit came into effect on Dec. 5 — in tandem with a European Union ban on seaborne Russian imports and curbs on insurance — total volumes shipped from the nation sank by 54%.

While China’s rapid shift from Covid Zero has bolstered the demand outlook next year, the swift shedding of curbs has been disruptive. With cases spiking, several measures of mobility including traffic congestion in major cities, subway usage and the number of domestic flights have slumped.

In the US, data this week showed a drop in commercial crude inventories, with nationwide holdings at their lowest level for this time of year since 2014. In addition, traders are watching for any fallout for energy markets from a vicious winter storm that’s pummeling parts of the country.

The prompt time spread in WTI futures was 13 cents a barrel in backwardation, a bullish pattern in which near-term prices are higher than later-dated ones. A week ago, it was 17 cents a barrel in an opposite bearish contango.

Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Top Russian official says military must expand to 1.5M personnel

    Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday announced the country plans to increase its military manpower to 1.5 million personnel. Shoigu made the announcement during a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the country’s top military leaders. Such a move would significantly increase Russia’s military forces, which comprise about 1 million personnel. It comes…

  • Army extends deadline for 100% mold inspection of service’s buildings

    The Army wants to make sure it understands the actual conditions of its buildings. But that'll take a few more weeks.

  • U.S. House to vote on $1.66 trillion spending bill on Friday

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday will vote on a $1.66 trillion government funding bill that provides more money for Ukraine's defense, restricts the Chinese-owned TikTok app and reforms presidential election certification, a top Democrat said. About two hours after the Senate passed the measure funding the government through Sept. 30, No. 2 House Democrat Steny Hoyer said the lower chamber would not take up the legislation until Friday morning as it performed some final legislative actions to pass it. The bill, which boosts annual funding from about $1.5 trillion, would provide Ukraine with $44.9 billion in wartime aid and bans the use of Chinese-owned social media app TikTok on federal government devices.

  • Indian shares fall on Fed rate fears; Nifty slips below 18,000

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -India's benchmark Nifty 50 stocks index slipped below the 18,000 mark on Friday after robust U.S. economic data revived concerns of higher interest rates, while a surge in COVID-19 infections in China also dampened risk appetite. The Nifty 50 index was down 0.95% at 17,951.20 as of 11:15 a.m. IST, dropping below the 18,000 mark for the first time since Nov. 10. Wall Street fell sharply overnight after upbeat GDP data and a resilient job market fuelled fears that the Federal Reserve could raise rates further and for a longer period to tackle inflation.

  • Russia Says It May Cut Daily Oil Output by 700,000 Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia may reduce its oil output by 500,000-700,000 barrels a day in early 2023 in response to the Group of Seven’s price cap on the nation’s crude exports, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next Mont

  • Ukraine Latest: Wagner Buying Weapons From N. Korea, US Says

    (Bloomberg) -- As Russia’s invasion nears the 10-month mark, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for more tanks, planes and money to defend the nation in a speech to the joint houses of US Congress. It was Zelenskiy’s first foreign trip since Moscow invaded on Feb. 24.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChin

  • Former Kansas lawmaker convicted of COVID-19 relief fraud

    A former Kansas state lawmaker was found guilty by a federal jury Wednesday of 12 felonies for lying on applications for federal COVID-19 relief. Federal prosecutors said Wichita Republican Michael Capps, 44, filed forms inflating the number of employees he had at two businesses and a sports foundation, and then applied for loans to pay the nonexistent employees. The Wichita Eagle reported that Capps was found guilty of three counts of making false statements on loan applications, one count of bank fraud, four counts of wire fraud and four counts of money laundering.

  • Residents of Kherson asked to evacuate from district targeted by Russians

    Kherson Oblast authorities called upon the residents of the city of Kherson to evacuate from the Ostriv district which is being constantly attacked by the Russian forces. Source: Yaroslav Yanushevych, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram Quote: "The Russian occupiers are constantly targeting the Ostriv district in the city of Kherson.

  • BOJ discussed potential impact of future policy tweak - Oct minutes

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Some Bank of Japan policymakers called for the need to be mindful of how a future exit from ultra-low interest rates could affect markets and households' mortgage rates, minutes of the central bank's October policy meeting showed on Friday. While there was no immediate need to tweak monetary policy, the BOJ must keep an eye out on the side-effects of prolonged easing and scrutinise "without an preconception" how rising inflation could affect wages and household spending, one member was quoted as saying. "It's important to continue checking how a future exit from ultra-loose monetary policy could affect markets and whether market participants are prepared for the move," the member said.

  • Airlines scrap 4,400 U.S. flights as winter storm disrupts holiday travel

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Over 4,400 flights have been canceled over a two-day period as a powerful winter storm hits the United States, coinciding with the start of a holiday season that some predict could be the busiest ever. More than 2,350 U.S. flights had been canceled Thursday and another 2,120 flights for Friday were scrapped, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while passenger railroad Amtrak canceled dozens of trains through Christmas, disrupting holiday travel for tens of thousands. Another 8,450 flights were delayed Thursday -- including more than one-third of those operated by American Airlines, United Airlines, and Southwest Airlines.

  • 2022 has been a 'dismal year of failure' for Putin and invading Ukraine has left Russia 'poorer and more isolated than for decades,' NATO chief says

    The Russian military is estimated to have suffered 100,000 casualties in Ukraine so far, and the Russian economy fell into a recession in November.

  • Ashley Graham Hits Back at Fat-Shaming Tweet, Invites Followers to Share Pictures of Themselves

    After a Twitter user claimed the "fat positivity movement" was "getting out of hand," the model was quick to clap back

  • Russian Ministry of Defence shows footage of Shoigu ostensibly at war in Ukraine

    The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation has reported that Sergei Shoigu, the Head of the Ministry, once again inspected military units at the front line in Ukraine. Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti Details: Shoigu inspected the deployment of personnel and listened to the reports of unit commanders.

  • Venezuela opposition vote to remove Guaido's interim government

    CARACAS (Reuters) -Venezuela's political opposition to the ruling Socialists voted on Thursday by a wide margin to remove the interim government led by Juan Guaido, as they seek a united front ahead of presidential elections tentatively scheduled for 2024. The motion was backed by three of four major opposition groups but rejected by Guaido's Popular Will and must pass through another consultation scheduled next week before it is finalized. The other three major parties - Justice First, Democratic Action and A New Era - have for weeks been drafting a plan to create a board of directors to manage Venezuela's assets held abroad, especially U.S.-based refiner and fuel retailer Citgo, as a way to dislodge Guaido.

  • Industry readies for key US Army Bradley replacement decision

    The five teams who competed in the previous phase of the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle are evolving to be ready for what's next in 2023.

  • Japan's consumer inflation hits fresh 40-year high, eyes on BOJ policy

    Japan's core consumer inflation hit a fresh four-decade high as companies continued to pass on rising costs to households, data showed, a sign price hikes were broadening and could keep the central bank under pressure to whittle down massive stimulus. Months before Tuesday's surprise tweak to its yield control policy, Bank of Japan (BOJ) policymakers had discussed the potential market impact of a future exit from ultra-low interest rates, minutes of their October meeting showed on Friday. While many retailers plan further hikes for food products next year, the outlook for inflation and the timing of any further BOJ policy tweaks are muddled by the risk of global recession and uncertainty over the pace of wage hikes, analysts say.

  • Zelensky Takes Aim at Isolationism in Address to Congress, Says World ‘Too Interconnected’ to Indulge Russian Aggression

    Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky took aim at the burgeoning isolationist tendency in American politics in his address to a joint session of Congress.

  • Ty Law spares no one in epic rant on players involved in Patriots’ botched lateral play

    Ty Law called out Rhamondre Stevenson, Mac Jones and Jakobi Meyers for the botched lateral play.

  • Huawei Extends Mobile Patents Deal with Nokia Despite US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. has secured an extension to a patent licensing deal with Nokia Oyj, suggesting the Chinese company continues to lead in networking technology despite years of punishing US sanctions.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsBankman-Fried Released on $250 Million Bond in FTX CaseChina to Cut Quarantine for Overseas Travelers From Next MonthU

  • Commander-in-Chief of Ukrainian Armed Forces wishes NATO a Merry Christmas

    Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, congratulated international partners from the North Atlantic alliance on the upcoming holidays and thanked them for their support of Ukraine.