Oil Gains as US Seeks to Calm Markets After Banking Turmoil

(Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed at the start of the week as US regulators moved to assure depositors their money is safe following trouble in the banking sector, easing concerns about the turmoil rippling across markets.

Most Read from Bloomberg

West Texas Intermediate rose for a second session to climb above $77 a barrel. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen approved the actions, which enable the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to resolve Silicon Valley Bank “in a manner that fully protects all depositors,” according to a joint statement with the Fed and FDIC.

Oil has had a bumpy year, whipsawed by concerns over a global slowdown and optimism around China’s economic recovery. Consumption will probably hit a record of 102 million barrels a day by the end of 2023, Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said Sunday, after the company reported a blowout annual profit.

China snapped up at least 6 million barrels of mostly sour grades from the US and Canada recently, adding to signs of a robust rebound from the world’s biggest crude importer. The nation ended its Covid Zero policy late last year.

Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter, is now available. Sign up here.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.