Oil and gas cumulative impacts listening session at Erie Community Center

Nov. 28—The Colorado Energy and Carbon Management Commission is hosting a variety of listening sessions focused on cumulative impacts.

The Erie Community Center, 450 Powers St., will host a listening session 5:30- 7 p.m. Dec. 6.

The session will feature a discussion of whether actions from local oil and gas operations interact with other effects during a particular time or at a particular place. The goal of the session is to hear from disproportionately impacted communities before the commission makes a decision on local impacts of oil and gas operations in Erie.

More information is available at tinyurl.com/ErieListeningSession.