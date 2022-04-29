Oil and Gas prices effective April 29, 2022

An oil pumper is pictured in a canola field are pictures near Hennessey.
Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 4:03 p.m. EST Friday.

Natural Gas —$7.27 per MMBtu

Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.

Current - Regular: $3.794; Mid-grade: $4.084; Premium: $4.306; Diesel: $4.926

Yesterday – Regular: $3.779; Mid-grade: $4.070; Premium: $4.287; Diesel: $4.830

Year ago - Regular: $2.655; Mid-grade: $2.904; Premium: $3.136; Diesel: $2.898

Oklahoma crude oil prices effective Friday.

Oklahoma Sweet

Sunoco Inc. —$101

Oklahoma Sour

Sunoco Inc. —$89

Oklahoma oil and gas drilling activity posted April 8

COMPLETION

Cimarron: Verdugo-Pablo Energy LLC; Prothro No. 1-23 Well; C SE1/4 NW1/4 of 23-01N-08E; TD 1,794.

Harper: Tex-Ok Energy LP; Stu No. 1 Well; E1/2 W1/2 SW1/4 SW1/4 of 33-29N-22W; 3.34 barrels oil per day, 48,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 6,300.

Tillman: AC Operating Co. LLC; Bruser No. 1-10 Well; NE1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 of 10-03N-18W; 5 barrels oil per day; TD 5,260.

Tulsa: E2 Operating LLC; Hominy Creek No. 1 Well; SW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 SW1/4 of 07-21N-13E; 5 barrels oil per day; TD 1,522.

E2 Operating LLC; Hominy Creek No. 2 Well; SW1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 of 07-21N-13E; 1 barrels oil per day; TD 1,522.

INTENT TO DRILL

Canadian: Red Bluff Resources Operating LLC; Rivera 1405 No. 4-31MH Well; SW1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 (SL) of 31-14N-05W; TD 13,465.

Red Bluff Resources Operating LLC; Riviera 1405 No. 6-31MH Well; SW1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 (SL) of 31-14N-05W; TD 13,793.

Travis Peak Resources LLC; Von Tungeln 17-20-12N-8W No. 2MHX Well; NE1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 (SL) of 17-12N-08W; TD 24,000.

Travis Peak Resources LLC; Von Tungeln 17-20-12N-8W No. 3WHX Well; NE1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 (SL) of 17-12N-08W; TD 24,000.

Kay: SNR Northern Oklahoma Operating LLC; Dan No. 3-16 Well; C NW1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 of 16-25N-01E; TD 4,600.

SOURCE Enverus

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma oil prices and drilling report for April 29, 2022

