Oil and Gas prices effective April 1, 2022

An oil pumper is pictured in a canola field are pictures near Hennessey.
Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 4:18 p.m. EST Friday.

Natural Gas —$5.73 per MMBtu

Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.

Current - Regular: $3.794; Mid-grade: $4.086; Premium: $4.316; Diesel: $4.753

Yesterday – Regular: $3.799; Mid-grade: $4.095; Premium: $4.322; Diesel: $4.760

Year ago - Regular: $2.644; Mid-grade: $2.899; Premium: $3.120; Diesel: $2.952

Oklahoma crude oil prices effective Friday.

Oklahoma Sweet

Sunoco Inc. —$95.75

Oklahoma Sour

Sunoco Inc. —$83.

Oklahoma oil and gas drilling activity posted March 11

COMPLETION

No postings.

INTENT TO DRILL

Blaine: Continental Resources Inc.; Watson North Federal No. 3-5-8-17XHM Well; All (Multi) of 05-14N-13W; TD 27,961.

Dewey: Crawley Petroleum Corp.; Hewitt No. 2-28MHX Well; NE1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 (SL) of 28-19N-14W; TD 19,551.

Crawley Petroleum Corp.; Linda Pollock No. 1-23-25MH Well; SE1/4 NE1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 23-19N-14W; TD 14,844.

Staghorn Petroleum II LLC; Carter No. 1-15H Well; SW1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 15-16N-16W; TD 16,461.

Okmulgee: Enterprise Energy Exploration Inc.; Double E No. 1 Well; NE1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 of 17-15N-11E; TD 3,500.

Stephens: Camino Natural Resources LLC; Liberty Valance 0104 No. 1-36-1MXH Well; NW1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 (BHL) of 36-01N-04W; TD 17,920.

SOURCE Enverus

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma oil prices and drilling report for April 1, 2022

