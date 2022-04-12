Oil and Gas prices effective April 12, 2022

An oil pumper is pictured in a canola field are pictures near Hennessey.

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 4:39 p.m. EST Tuesday.

Natural Gas —$6.72 per MMBtu

Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.

Current - Regular: $3.672; Mid-grade: $3.968; Premium: $4.180; Diesel: $4.669

Yesterday – Regular: $3.671; Mid-grade: $3.983; Premium: $4.188; Diesel: $4.683

Year ago - Regular: $2.623; Mid-grade: $2.875; Premium: $3.108; Diesel: $2.917

Oklahoma crude oil prices effective Tuesday.

Oklahoma Sweet

Sunoco Inc. —$97

Oklahoma Sour

Sunoco Inc. —$85

Oklahoma oil and gas drilling activity posted March 22

COMPLETION

Dewey: Staghorn Petroleum II LLC; Moga 18-16-34 No. 1H Well; SW1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 (SL) of 34-18N-16W; TD 12,655.

McClain: Citizen Energy III LLC; England No. 2H-9 Well; NE1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 (SL) of 04-06N-04W; 142 barrels of oil per day, 48,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 16,688.

INTENT TO DRILL

Beaver: Blue Dolphin Production LLC; Sid Sharp No. 1 Well; C NW1/4 NE1/4 of 13-06N-21E; TD 6,347.

Monterey Production Co. LLC; Sharp No. 3-15 Well; W1/2 W1/2 E1/2 SW1/4 of 15-05N-22E; TD 7,652.

Dewey: Derby Exploration LLC; Titus South No. 25-36-1XH Well; All (Multi) of 25-18N-14W; TD 18,474.

Kingfisher: Chaparral Energy LLC; Wario 1650 No. 2LOH-20 Well; NW1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 (BHL) of 20-16N-05W; TD 12,500.

Major: Sandridge Exploration & Production LLC; Harley 2014 No. 3-18H Well; NW1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 (SL) of 18-20N-14W; TD 13,393.

Seminole: Presley Operating LLC; Crittenden No. 1-A Well; SE1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 NE1/4 of 10-09N-05E; TD 3,565.

SOURCE Enverus

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma oil prices and drilling report for April 12, 2022