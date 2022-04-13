Oil and Gas prices effective April 13, 2022
Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3:09 p.m. EST Wednesday.
Natural Gas —$7.06 per MMBtu
Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.
Current - Regular: $3.670; Mid-grade: $3.962; Premium: $4.181; Diesel: $4.661
Yesterday – Regular: $3.672; Mid-grade: $3.968; Premium: $4.180; Diesel: $4.669
Year ago - Regular: $2.627; Mid-grade: $2.873; Premium: $3.109; Diesel: $2.915
Oklahoma crude oil prices effective Wednesday.
Oklahoma Sweet
Sunoco Inc. —$100.75
Oklahoma Sour
Sunoco Inc. —$88.75
Oklahoma oil and gas drilling activity posted March 23
COMPLETION
Alfalfa: Trans Pacific Oil Corp.; Gray A SWD No. 2-31 Well; NE1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 of 31-29N-12W; TD 610.
Okmulgee: Enterprise Energy Exploration Inc.; SuzieQ No. 44-17 Well; NW1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 of 17-15N-11E; 10 barrels oil per day TD 3,360.
INTENT TO DRILL
Alfalfa: Aexco Petroleum Inc.; Crossroads No. 3-2H Well; SE1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 02-25N-11W; TD 11,000.
Canadian: Revolution Operating Co. LLC; Battle Cry 1207 17-08 No. 2MH Well; NE1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 (BHL) of 08-12N-07W; TD 16,591.
Garfield: Coastal Plains Energy Inc.; DA Enns No. 2-6 Well; C SE1/4 SE1/4 of 06-21N-07W; TD 7,445.
SOURCE Enverus
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma oil prices and drilling report for April 13, 2022