Oil and Gas prices effective April 15, 2022

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 5 p.m. EST Friday.

Natural Gas —$7.32 per MMBtu

Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.

Current - Regular: $3.690; Mid-grade: $3.987; Premium: $4.205; Diesel: $4.670

Yesterday – Regular: $3.670; Mid-grade: $3.969; Premium: $4.191; Diesel: $4.654

Year ago - Regular: $2.626; Mid-grade: $2.873; Premium: $3.101; Diesel: $2.910

Oklahoma oil and gas drilling activity posted March 25

COMPLETION

Blaine: Continental Resources Inc.; Simmons No. 7-1-12XHW Well; NW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 (SL) of 01-14N-13W; 6,045,000 cu-ft gas per day, 82 barrels oil per day; TD 23,171.

Canadian: Ovintiv USA Inc.; Peters 1407 No. 2H-15X Well; NW1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 (SL) of 15-14N-07W; TD 19,655.

Grady: Camino Natural Resources LLC; Robert Kalsu 0806 No. 23-14-1MXH Well; NW1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 (BHL) of 14-08N-06W; 242 barrels oil per day, 446,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 19,728.

Lincoln: Prairie Gas Co. of Oklahoma LLC; Dart No. 1-31 HP Well; SE1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 (BHL) of 31-14N-05E; 2,109,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 8,084.

Lincoln: Prairie Gas Co. of Oklahoma LLC; Janzen No. 1-32 HP Well; SW1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 (SL) of 32-14N-05E; 343,000 cu-ft gas per day, 20.88 barrels oil per day; TD 7,346.

McClain: Bricktown Energy LLC; Katmandu No. 3-31H Well; SE1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 31-07N-03W; 135 barrels oil per day, 69,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 15,190.

INTENT TO DRILL

Beaver: Latigo Oil & Gas Inc.; H A Dunn No. 6 Well; W1/2 E1/2 SW1/4 SW1/4 of 35-03N-25E; TD 7,900.

Latigo Oil & Gas Inc.; Hodges A No. 2 Well; C SE1/4 of 02-05N-24E; TD 6,954.

Ellis: Duncan Oil Properties Inc.; Mitchell No. 2-18H Well; N1/2 NW1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 (BHL) of 18-19N-25W; TD 14,150.

Harper: Latigo Oil & Gas Inc.; Edna May Plummer No. 2 Well; C SW1/4 NE1/4 of 26-26N-26W; TD 7,550.

McClain: CPRP Services LLC; Blanca 0504 4-0-16 No. 2WXH Well; SW1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 04-05N-04W; TD 21,435.

CPRP Services LLC; Blanca 0504 4-9-16 No. 2WXH Well; SW1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 04-05N-04W; TD 21,358.

CPRP Services LLC; Blanca 0504 9-16 No. 4WXH Well; SW1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 04-05N-04W; TD 18,548.

SOURCE Enverus

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma oil prices and drilling report for April 15, 2022