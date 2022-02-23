Oil and Gas prices effective Feb. 23, 2021

An oil pumper is pictured in a canola field near Hennessey.
Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 1:45 p.m. EST Wednesday.

Natural Gas —$4.59 per MMBtu

Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.

Current - Regular: $3.211; Mid-grade: $3.486; Premium: $3.699; Diesel: $3.550

Yesterday – Regular: $3.203; Mid-grade: $3.482; Premium: $3.696; Diesel: $3.546

Year ago - Regular: $2.393; Mid-grade: $2.625; Premium: $2.846; Diesel: $2.607

Oklahoma oil and gas drilling activity posted Feb. 1

COMPLETION

No postings

INTENT TO DRILL

Grady: Warwick-Jupiter LLC; Elray 18-7 No. 1WHX Well; NE1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 (BHL) of 07-03N-05W; TD 24,926.

Hughes: Tilford Pinson Exploration LLC; Roniss No. 1-10X Well; NW1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 (SL) of 09-05N-09E; TD 3,060.

Kingfisher: Hinkle Oil & Gas Inc.; Lincoln North Unit No. 1-3HO Well; SE1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 (BHL) of 05-17N-05W; TD 11,604.

Reach Oil & Gas Co. Inc.; Martin No. 1-36 Well; SW1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 (SL) of 35-17N-06W; TD 4,700.

Seminole: Reach Oil & Gas Co. Inc.; Martin No. 1-36 Well; SE1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 36-08N-05E; TD 4,700.

Venis Exploration Co.; Grisso No. 1-B Well; C SW1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 of 23-09N-06E; TD 4,072.

Stephens: Hays Production LLC; Sanner No. 36 Well; SW1/4 SW1/4 NE1/4 SW1/4 of 22-01S-05W; TD 700.

SOURCE Enverus

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma oil prices and drilling report for Feb. 23, 2021

