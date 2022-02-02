Oil and Gas prices effective Feb. 2, 2021

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3 p.m. EST Wednesday.

Natural Gas —$5.42 per MMBtu

Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.

Current - Regular: $3.076; Mid-grade: $3.340; Premium: $3.560; Diesel: $3.386

Yesterday – Regular: $3.050; Mid-grade: $3.317; Premium: $3.537; Diesel: $3.374

Year ago - Regular: $2.168; Mid-grade: $2.400; Premium: $2.631; Diesel: $2.379

Oklahoma oil and gas drilling activity posted Jan. 10

COMPLETION

Grady: Bricktown Energy LLC; Jessica No. 4-1-12XH Well; NW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 (SL) of 01-07N-05W; 378 barrels oil per day, 586,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 20,980.

Bricktown Energy LLC; Jessica No. 5-1-12XH Well; NW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 (SL) of 01-07N-05W; 360 barrels oil per day, 521,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 20,658.

Kingfisher: Tapstone Energy LLC; Luber 21-18-7 No. 3HC Well; SE1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 SW1/4 (SL) of 21-18N-07W; 807.35 barrels oil per day, 520,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 13,929.

Payne: Roberson Oil Co. Inc.; James No. 1-10 Well; W1/2 SE1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 of 10-18N-02E; 96 barrels oil per day, 140,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 5,019.

Pottawatomie: O G P Operating Inc.; Braum Farms No. 1-9 Well; SW1/4 NE1/4 SW1/4 NW1/4 of 09-05N-03E; 58 barrels oil per day; TD 4,350.

INTENT TO DRILL

Canadian: Chaparral Energy LLC; Zaloudik No. 3 Well; C NW1/4 NE1/4 of 01-12N-06W; TD 8,810.

Paloma Operating Co. Inc.; Roseannadanna 27_22-12N-6W No. 1MHX Well; NE1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 (BHL) of 22-12N-06W; TD 18,000.

Garfield: Raydon Exploration Inc.; Miller No. 1-19 Well; SE1/4 SE1/4 NE1/4 SW1/4 of 19-23N-05W; TD 7,700.

McIntosh: Blue Water Resources LLC; Curtis No. 1-17 Well; S1/2 S1/2 NW1/4 SW1/4 of 17-11N-17E; TD 1,750.

SOURCE Enverus

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma oil prices and drilling report for Feb. 2, 2021