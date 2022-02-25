Oil and Gas prices effective Feb. 25, 2021

Reuters Videos

STORY: "I am here to demonstrate my condemnation of the Russian Federation's warlike actions against Ukraine," actor Javier Bardem told Reuters at the protest where about a hundred people, many bearing Ukraine's blue and yellow flag, had gathered.Wearing a black mask and black hoodie, the 52-year-old chatted with other protesters and said he feared the invasion would trigger a huge refugee crisis.Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, sea and air in the early hours of Thursday in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two."It is an invasion...It violates Ukraine's fundamental right to territorial sovereignty, international law, and many other things," said Bardem, who won an Oscar as best supporting actor in 2008 and is in the running for best actor award this year for the film “Being the Ricardos.”