Oil and Gas prices effective Feb. 17, 2021

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3 p.m. EST Thursday.

Natural Gas —$4.51 per MMBtu

Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.

Current - Regular: $3.201; Mid-grade: $3.463; Premium: $3.676; Diesel: $3.536

Yesterday – Regular: $3.183; Mid-grade: $3.446; Premium: $3.655; Diesel: $3.526

Year ago - Regular: $2.282; Mid-grade: $2.536; Premium: $2.747; Diesel: $2.504

Oklahoma crude oil prices effective Thursday.

Oklahoma Sweet

Sunoco Inc. —$88.25

Oklahoma Sour

Sunoco Inc. —$76.25

Oklahoma oil and gas drilling activity posted Jan. 26

COMPLETION

Canadian: Paloma Operation Co. Inc.; Summer Moon 8-12N-8W No. 17WH Well; NE1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 (BHL) of 08-12N-08W; 84 barrels oil per day; TD 16,683.

Kingfisher: Ovintiv USA Inc.; Emory 1708 No. 4H-15X Well; NE1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 (BHL) of 15-17N-08W; 1734 barrels oil per day, 2296,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 19,215.

Ovintiv USA Inc.; Jimenez 1708 No. 3H-16X Well; NW1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 (BHL) of 16-17N-08W; 2180 barrels oil per day, 3290,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 18,988.

Ovintiv USA Inc.; Jimenez 1708 No. 4H-16X Well; NE1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 (BHL) of 16-17N-08W; 1547 barrels oil per day, 2147,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 19,060.

Ovintiv USA Inc.; Jimenez 1708 No. 5H-16X Well; NW1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 (BHL) of 16-17N-08W; 1110 barrels oil per day, 3173,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 19,223.

Okfuskee: 3Fearns LLC; University No. 1-7 Well; N1/2 S1/2 SW1/4 NE1/4 of 07-12N-09E; 167 barrels oil per day, 23,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 3,605.

Pittsburg: Trinity Operating USA LLC; Sudoku No. 1-36H Well; SE1/4 NE1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 35-08N-17E; 2030,000 cu-ft gas per day; TD 13,683.

Pontotoc: Okland Oil Co.; Bailey No. 1-4 Well; SE1/4 NE1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 of 04-04N-07E; TD 2,700.

Stephens: Banner Oil & Gas LLC; Brown No. 8I Well; C SE1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 of 11-03S-05W; TD 1,150.

INTENT TO DRILL

Hughes: Positive Energy LLC; Van Beuningen No. 4 Well; C NE1/4 NW1/4 SE1/4 of 23-09N-08E; TD 3,520.

Major: Kirkpatrick Oil Co. Inc.; Violet A No. 1-29 Well; W1/2 NE1/4 NW1/4 SW1/4 of 29-22N-13W; TD 8,300.

Pawnee: NOGP Operating Co. LLC; Abunda No. 1-21H Well; S1/2 S1/2 SE1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 21-20N-05E; TD 7,594.

Stephens: Citation Oil & Gas Corp.; North Basin No. 4-13HW Well; NW1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 (BHL) of 13-01N-05W; TD 11,749.

Citation Oil & Gas Corp.; Prairiedale No. 2-35HW Well; SE1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 35-01N-05W; TD 12,104.

Citation Oil & Gas Corp.; Prairiedale No. 3-35HW Well; SE1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 SE1/4 (SL) of 35-01N-05W; TD 12,332.

Citation Oil & Gas Corp.; Prairiedale No. 4-35HW Well; SW1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 (SL) of 35-01N-05W; TD 12,515.

Citation Oil & Gas Corp.; Prairiedale No. 5-35HW Well; SW1/4 SE1/4 SE1/4 SW1/4 (SL) of 35-01N-05W; TD 12,716.

