Oil and Gas prices effective Feb. 8, 2021

An oil pumper is pictured in a canola field near Hennessey.
An oil pumper is pictured in a canola field near Hennessey.

Natural Gas (Henry Hub) as of 3 p.m. EST Tuesday.

Natural Gas —$4.20 per MMBtu

Today’s AAA Oklahoma average gas price at the pump.

Current - Regular: $3.132; Mid-grade: $3.405; Premium: $3.626; Diesel: $3.466

Yesterday – Regular: $3.114; Mid-grade: $3.392; Premium: $3.616; Diesel: $3.452

Year ago - Regular: $2.186; Mid-grade: $2.418; Premium: $2.642; Diesel: $2.425

Oklahoma crude oil prices effective Tuesday.

Oklahoma Sweet

Sunoco Inc. —$86

Oklahoma Sour

Sunoco Inc. —$74

Oklahoma oil and gas drilling activity posted Jan. 14

COMPLETION

No postings.

INTENT TO DRILL

Beaver: Latigo Oil & Gas, Inc.; Henry Carlisle No. 3 Well; C SE1/4 NW1/4 of 16-03N-28E; TD 7,525.

Custer: Mewbourne Oil Co.; Abernathy 1 AP No. 1H Well; NW1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 (SL) of 01-13N-17W; TD 16,135.

Mewbourne Oil Co.; Barrick 36 PA No. 1H Well; NW1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 (SL) of 01-13N-17W; TD 16,618.

Garvin: Continental Resources, Inc.; Lowlands No. 1-31-32XHW Well; NW1/4 NE1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 (SL) of 31-01N-01W; TD 23,961.

Kingfisher: BCE-Mach III LLC; Dougherty 23-17-6 No. 1H Well; C N1/2 N1/2 NE1/4 (BHL) of 23-17N-06W; TD 12,000.

BCE-Mach III LLC; Dougherty 26-17-6 No. 1H Well; NW1/4 NW1/4 NE1/4 NE1/4 (SL) of 26-17N-06W; TD 12,000.

Stephens: Camino Natural Resources LLC; Chisholm Trail 0104 No. 11-14-1MXH Well; NE1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 NW1/4 (SL) of 11-01S-04W; TD 15,220.

